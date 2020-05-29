California Politicians Won’t Get Pay Increase For the First Time in Years

California state lawmakers and other top elected officials won't be getting a pay increase for the first time in five years as the state faces a major budget deficit and mass unemployment induced by the coronavirus.

The California Citizens Compensation Commission, a public board that sets salaries for public officials, voted unanimously Thursday to keep officials’ pay flat for the fiscal year beginning July 1. Gov. Gavin Newsom will make nearly $210,000. State legislators will continue to collect nearly $115,000 a year while top officials such as the lieutenant governor will make $157,000 and the attorney general will take in roughly $182,000.

The flat salaries for elected officials follow a proposal by the governor to slash pay for state government workers by 10% due to the new recession. Newsom previously said he would take the pay cut, too.

Some members of the commission said an increase or decrease would not make a drastic dent in the state's fiscal situation.

“Our economic state wouldn’t necessarily be impacted by the decision we make here today," said commission member Nichole Rice before the vote.