Five Bay Area Census Offices Start Reopening This Week

The U.S. Census Bureau is starting to reopen some of its field offices in California in order to reach homes without regular mailing addresses, census officials reported this week.

On Monday, 13 of the state's 30 Area Census Offices began to incrementally restart operations after being closed since March 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Reopening does not mean operations immediately begin everywhere, it means the offices are open to staff and on-boarding and training of census takers can begin," Census Bureau spokesman Josh Green said in an email.

There are five Bay Area offices reopening this week in Santa Rosa, San Mateo, Sunnyvale, San Jose and Concord. The Santa Rosa office covers all northern coastal counties up to the Oregon border, Green said.

All Area Census Offices nationwide, including those in Oakland and San Francisco, are scheduled to reopen on Monday.