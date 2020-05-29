San Francisco Reopening: Officials Announce Gradual Plan

San Francisco residents can expect to resume eating outdoors at restaurants, shopping indoors at most retail stores and attending religious services, among other activities, beginning on June 15.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced on Thursday the first steps in a timeline to slowly reopen the city in stages over the coming months, as long as the city continues to make progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The reopening plan divides the state's Stage 2 guidelines into three subsections, allowing for a gradual reopening timeline.

Phase 2A, opening June 1 : Child care, botanical gardens, outdoor museums and historical sites, and outdoor curbside retail for services with minimal contact

: Child care, botanical gardens, outdoor museums and historical sites, and outdoor curbside retail for services with minimal contact Phase 2B, opening June 15 : Most indoor retail, outdoor dining, summer camps, private household indoor services, religious services and ceremonies, outdoor exercise classes, non-emergency medical appointments

: Most indoor retail, outdoor dining, summer camps, private household indoor services, religious services and ceremonies, outdoor exercise classes, non-emergency medical appointments Phase 2C, opening July 13: Indoor dining with modifications, hair salons and barbershops, real estate open houses — by appointment only

The new timeline also comes with a strengthening of the city's mask ordinance. Starting May 29, the city will require that residents wear face coverings on "most occasions when they leave their home and are near other people," according to a press release.

