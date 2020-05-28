KQED is a proud member of
SF crisis lines see spike in calls during pandemicNew proposal would tax tech companies seeing big profits during pandemicUnemployment claims in California reach 4.6 millionSan Jose considers public safety cuts to address COVID-19 deficitDisabilities activists decry lack of support under COVID-19SF supervisors ask why hotel rooms meant to house homeless are vacantNursing homes are still the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis
SF Crisis Lines See Spike in Calls During Pandemic

Domestic violence and suicide hotlines saw a spike in outreach during the first few weeks of shelter-in-place orders, according to new findings from the San Francisco Suicide Prevention Felton Institute and the Domestic Violence Consortium — a collective of 17 domestic violence agencies in the city.

And while the overall volume of calls has dropped, Interim Director of the Felton Institute Lina Sheth told the city’s Board of Supervisors on Thursday that the number of calls reporting suicide attempts has risen sharply — from 1 to 2 a month to 1 to 3 a week under the shelter-in-place order.

Calls to some domestic abuse hotlines also spiked by as much as 130% in the first few weeks of the order.

“So the first two weeks, it looks like people panicked. They did not feel safe,” said Beverly Upton, executive director of the Domestic Violence Consortium. “They weren’t used to being locked down with people that have abused them in the past, or that they were afraid of.”

Upton said calls to those hotlines have dropped steadily over the past two months, as abuse survivors became aware that the services were reliable under the shelter-in-place orders.

— Marco Siler-Gonzales (@mijo_marco)

New Proposal Would Tax Tech Companies Seeing Big Profits During Pandemic

A San Mateo County supervisor is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to implement a temporary tax on some of the largest Silicon Valley tech companies that have seen big profits during the pandemic.

The revenue from the proposed “Pandemic Tech Tax” would go to state and local governments that are facing unprecedented deficits and potentially distributed to Californians as stimulus payments, according to San Mateo County District 5 Supervisor David Canepa, who authored a letter to Newsom pressing him to take on this issue.

This comes as a new report from the state’s Labor Department released Thursday found that nearly 5 million people have filed for unemployment insurance since March.

Canepa said tech companies that profit off of users' personal data should “do more” to help Californians hurt by the pandemic.

“[Amazon CEO] Jeff Bezos could write a check to the state of California for $54 billion and he could erase California's deficit — and still have through his net worth $100 hundred billion,” Canepa said.

The governor’s proposed budget suggested cuts totaling $54.3 billion across programs ranging from public education to health care.

San Mateo County, which is home to Facebook and YouTube, faced an unprecedented housing crisis before shelter-in-place orders took effect in mid-March.

According to county officials, YouTube donated $50,000 to San Mateo County’s Strong Fund, which is aimed at providing financial relief to residents and local businesses.

But Canepa said that’s not enough and expects companies like Google and Netflix, which have reported higher earnings during the pandemic, to contribute more.

Businesses that have suffered financially like Uber and Airbnb would be exempt.

“We don't want to penalize people for being successful, but these companies can do a lot more in this pandemic and they're profiting off this pandemic,” Canepa said.

— Shannon Lin (@Linshannonlin)

Unemployment Claims in California Reach 4.6 Million

More than 212,000 Californians filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, bringing the running total since shelter-in-place order started in mid-March to more than 4.6 million. That represents 26.9% of the total workforce of California that is eligible for the unemployment insurance program.

Applications for temporary unemployment assistance in California declined last week by 13% from the number of applications submitted the previous week. But it's still a 455% increase compared to the same week last year.

Nationwide, roughly 2.1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, which brings the national tally to 41 million.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 14.7% in April, a level not seen since the Great Depression, and many economists expect it will be near 20% in May.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam) and Lisa Pickoff-White (@pickoffwhite), with contributions from the Associated Press

San Jose Leaders Propose Public Safety Cuts to Close Budget Gap

With San Jose's income streams being ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, city leaders are considering shaving more than $10 million off public safety in next year's budget. The cuts would affect the hiring of police officers and firefighters, reduce access to community services and delay the expansion of a long-awaited fire station in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood.

With the city's finances in tatters and a $71.6 million hole in the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, San Jose leaders are proposing sweeping cuts to city functions as they face a grim economic future. But public safety personnel said the proposed cuts would bring the city back to a time when crime rates were high, 911 response times increased and residents' quality of life deteriorated.

"Cutting police officers will have a detrimental impact on our neighborhoods — the department already does not meet its emergency response time goals," Paul Kelly, president of the San Jose Police Officers Association, told the San Jose Spotlight.

Read the full story from the San Jose Spotlight here.

Disabilities Activists Decry Treatment Under COVID-19

Activists say that the state’s assistance centers serving people with disabilities have not provided enough support since the pandemic forced programs to shut down.

Over 300,000 Californians with intellectual and developmental disabilities depend on regional centers that connect them to day care, home health aides and other services. Those state-funded programs are temporarily closed. But the state is legally obligated to continue services — and has told the providers they contract with to get in touch with their clients remotely.

But a new survey by the nonprofit Disability Voices United finds that nearly half of respondents haven't heard back from their providers. And the group's president, Judy Mark, says many who did are being told the providers don't have enough staff to deliver services like child care and home aides.

"One of our concerns is that some of these programs are checking in once a week with an individual and still billing [them]. And we think that they need to step up and do more," Mark told KQED.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's new proposed budget would cut $544 million dollars in funding to programs for Californians with disabilities.

— Shannon Lin

SF Supervisors Say Hotel Rooms Meant to House Homeless Are Vacant

Updated May 28, 12:30 p.m.

Several San Francisco supervisors are demanding an explanation for why hotel rooms contracted to house homeless people at risk of COVID-19 continue to sit empty.

According to Supervisor Matt Haney’s office, the city has nearly 1,300 hotel rooms that are ready for occupancy but are still empty — 700 of which Haney said are earmarked for getting people out of shelters and off the streets.

"It is unacceptable that there are people sleeping on the sidewalk literally in the shadow of empty hotels, in some cases in the shadow of empty hotels that we are already paying for rooms in," Haney said during a virtual press conference on Zoom Wednesday, where he was joined by Supervisors Hillary Ronen, Dean Preston and Shamann Walton.

But Mayor London Breed’s office disputed these numbers, pointing to an online tracker that shows in detail the number of occupied and unoccupied rooms for homeless people.

Of the hotel rooms that are currently unoccupied, about 400 are being held vacant intentionally in case of a surge in COVID-19 cases among homeless people, said Andy Lynch, a spokesperson for Breed.

Another 235 rooms were just acquired and are still in preparation, Lynch said.

“It is a huge logistical challenge to lease, open, and staff these rooms, and the City continues to move more people in every day,” Lynch wrote in a statement. “San Francisco has secured and opened more rooms in terms of our total homeless population than any city in the country, and as of today there are more than 1,100 homeless residents currently in hotels or RVs.”

According to the most recent “point in time” count from 2019, there were more than 8,000 homeless people in San Francisco.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Nursing Homes Are Still the Epicenter of the Coronavirus Crisis

The latest state numbers continue to show that about half of COVID-19 deaths in California are happening within long-term care homes.

Skilled nursing facilities alone have reported more than 800 positive cases of coronavirus in the past week across the state, according to data released by the California Department of Public Health on Wednesday.

Deaths of both residents and workers in long-term care now total nearly 2,000 people — out of the 3,884 Californians who have died from COVID-19 so far.

The latest federal guidelines say that homes can allow visitors again when all workers and residents test negative for the virus for a period of four weeks.

It’s not clear who would pay for all that testing: industry estimates put the cost of frequent COVID-19 testing in nursing homes at $1.8 billion a year, just in California. Federal and state lawmakers have allocated some money for nursing home tests, but nothing yet for the state’s assisted living facilities.

— Molly Peterson (@mollydacious)

