SF Supervisors Say Hotel Rooms Meant to House Homeless Are Vacant

Several San Francisco supervisors are demanding an explanation for why hotel rooms contracted to house homeless people at risk of COVID-19 continue to sit empty.

According to Supervisor Matt Haney’s office, the city has 2,731 hotel rooms ready for occupancy, but more than 1,300 of them are still empty — 700 of which are earmarked for getting people out of shelters and off the streets.

"It is unacceptable that there are people sleeping on the sidewalk literally in the shadow of empty hotels, in some cases in the shadow of empty hotels that we are already paying for rooms in," Haney said during a virtual press conference on Zoom Wednesday, where he was joined by supervisors Hillary Ronen, Dean Preston and Shamann Walton.

The issue has been a bone of contention for months. Not long after city supervisors unanimously passed an ordinance on April 14 requiring the city to procure more than 8,000 hotel rooms to help house homeless and high-risk people, Mayor London Breed expressed her opposition to those efforts in a Medium post, saying the ordinance was not “paired with reality.”

Ronen could not immediately tell KQED how much the city is paying for individual hotel rooms, but said that the cost is almost completely reimbursed by federal and state funds.