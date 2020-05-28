KQED is a proud member of
SF Supervisors Say Hotel Rooms Meant to House Homeless Are Vacant

Several San Francisco supervisors are demanding an explanation for why hotel rooms contracted to house homeless people at risk of COVID-19 continue to sit empty.

According to Supervisor Matt Haney’s office, the city has 2,731 hotel rooms ready for occupancy, but more than 1,300 of them are still empty — 700 of which are earmarked for getting people out of shelters and off the streets.

"It is unacceptable that there are people sleeping on the sidewalk literally in the shadow of empty hotels, in some cases in the shadow of empty hotels that we are already paying for rooms in," Haney said during a virtual press conference on Zoom Wednesday, where he was joined by supervisors Hillary Ronen, Dean Preston and Shamann Walton.

The issue has been a bone of contention for months. Not long after city supervisors unanimously passed an ordinance on April 14 requiring the city to procure more than 8,000 hotel rooms to help house homeless and high-risk people, Mayor London Breed expressed her opposition to those efforts in a Medium post, saying the ordinance was not “paired with reality.”

Ronen could not immediately tell KQED how much the city is paying for individual hotel rooms, but said that the cost is almost completely reimbursed by federal and state funds.

According to Haney, there are currently 926 homeless people being housed in hotels, up from 621 a month ago.

According to the most recent “point in time” count from 2019, there were more than 8,000 unsheltered people in San Francisco.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Nursing Homes Are Still the Epicenter of the Coronavirus Crisis

The latest state numbers continue to show about half of COVID-19 deaths in California are happening within long-term care homes.

Skilled nursing facilities alone have reported more than 800 positive cases of coronavirus in the past week across the state, according to data released by the California Department of Public Health on Wednesday.

Deaths of both residents and workers in long-term care now total nearly 2,000 people — out of the 3,884 Californians who have died from COVID-19 so far.

The latest federal guidelines say that homes can allow visitors again when all workers and residents test negative for the virus for a period of four weeks.

It’s not clear who would pay for all that testing: industry estimates put the cost of frequent COVID-19 testing in nursing homes at $1.8 billion a year, just in California. Federal and state lawmakers have allocated some money for nursing home tests, but nothing yet for the state’s assisted living facilities.

— Molly Peterson (@mollydacious)

BART Makes Bid to Win Back Virus-Wary Riders

On the eve of officially unveiling a "precarious" 2020-21 budget, BART unveiled a 15-step "welcome back" plan Wednesday that aims to reassure customers it will be safe to ride trains as the agency continues to contend with fiscal fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

The plan includes both measures that BART adopted before the pandemic, such as frequent cleaning of stations and train cars each day, and new ones, such as UV disinfection of the whole fleet.

It also highlights a requirement adopted across the Bay Area for all transit riders to use masks and promotes Clipper cards as a "contactless" payment system that can help patrons avoid lines at ticket machines. The list promises other steps to reduce crowding, such as beginning to increase frequency of trains from the current drastically-reduced service, and reconfiguring the seating arrangement on the system's new generation of cars to help riders spread out.

Because BART gets more than half of its operating cash from passenger fares, persuading riders that they're not taking their lives in their hands when they get on the train is crucial to its financial future.

BART ridership is down more than 90% since the onset of the pandemic. The district's proposed budget assumes a 70% plunge in fare revenue for the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1, compared to the sum originally budgeted for the current year.

— Dan Brekke (@danbrekke)

Santa Clara County Faces Shortage of Contact Tracers

Santa Clara County says it's in dire need of more people to volunteer to work as contact tracers as the county begins to lift its shelter in place order.

County officials announced last week that they wanted 1,000 unpaid volunteers to help track people who may have been exposed to COVID-19. But currently, only 50 people have signed up, according to the county's Executive Officer, Dr. Jeffrey Smith. That's in addition to county staff who have been redeployed as tracers.

At a press conference Wednesday, Supervisor Cindy Chavez said that's enough contact tracers for the average 15 to 30 people who test positive for coronavirus in the county every day. But as health orders are relaxed and people begin to socialize, officials are looking to fill another 800 positions by mid-July.

Dr. Smith said contact tracers will not have to come into direct contact with potential patients; they can communicate by phone and over the internet.

Volunteer here.

— Shannon Lin

Homeless Deaths Spike in San Francisco

San Francisco public health officials are reporting an alarming increase in the number of homeless people who died this spring but said the increase is not directly caused by COVID-19.

Instead, they said the deaths are more likely due to overdoses from fentanyl and indirect impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that 48 people experiencing homelessness died between March 30 and May 24. That’s up from 14 during the same time period in 2019.

In a May 26 statement, officials noted that while at least two people tested positive for COVID-19 near the time of their death, the virus was not the likely reason, and it will take several months to confirm the actual cause.

Dr. Barry Zevin, medical director of street medicine and shelter health for the Department of Public Health, told KQED that it’s more likely the deaths reflect a trend of increasing fatal drug overdoses.

Zevin speculated that the aggressive actions San Francisco took to fight the spread of the coronavirus among homeless people may have indirectly contributed to the increase in deaths by disrupting people’s routines and services they receive.

To meet social distancing measures, San Francisco shelters and service providers were forced to drastically reduce capacity. Many shelters have also stopped accepting new clients. The city’s largest shelter, MSC-South, was evacuated last month after more than 100 residents and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Read the full story from KQED here.

California Schools Need $500 Million to Ensure Internet Access for Students

The state of California will need at least $500 million to ensure that all students have internet access and the technology required for at-home education during the COVID-19 pandemic, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said Wednesday.

According to Thurmond, about 600,000 students in California are in need of a computer or tablet, and as many as 400,000 students lack internet access at home. Thurmond said the state would welcome funds from all sources, whether from a federal stimulus package or philanthropic internet service providers.

In March, Verizon and the Los Angeles Unified School District announced a partnership to provide internet access to district students, and earlier this month, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledged $10 million to Oakland schools.

The state's Department of Education plans to announce its school reopening plans in early June, said Thurmond.

"We've got 10,000 schools," Thurmond said of the state's reopening guidance. "There is no one size fits all. ... We've actually been talking with school districts about the guidance so that we can calibrate it with the work that they're doing, with the plans that they're making so that we also can address questions that they have."

— Bay City News

SF Commission Rejects Initiative Requiring Companies to Rehire Employees

San Francisco's Small Business Commission rejected a policy initiative Wednesday that would have required businesses to give laid-off workers a "right of first refusal" to reclaim their former jobs when they started rehiring — and given them back their old salaries as well, if feasible.

The initiative, from San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar, drew a tepid response at best from most of the commissioners, all of whom are small business owners.

"This is typical well-intended legislation that has left our small businesses in the city so vulnerable that they can't even get through the pandemic," said Commissioner William Ortiz-Cartagena. "This isn't the right time."

The initiative would apply to any company that lays off 10 or more San Francisco employees within a 30-day period, retroactive to late February. It came under opposition early on from business groups and for that reason had already been amended, for instance, to exclude businesses with more than 75 workers and most health care providers.

Edward Wright, legislative aide to Mar, said the policy was necessary to protect low-income workers who may not be rehired at their old salaries, if at all, by former employers, despite their seniority. But several commissioners said they had not yet seen evidence that the problem was widespread enough to justify a new citywide, proactively enforced law.

The commission voted down the proposal 6-1.

— Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

Top of timeline ↑