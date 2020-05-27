Tolls Resume Next Week for Bay Area Highway Express Lanes

Tolls will resume next week on highway express lanes around the Bay Area, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) announced Wednesday. Traffic has been increasing as some shelter-in-place restrictions have been eased.

Beginning at 5 a.m. next Monday, weekday tolling will resume for the following express lanes:

Interstate Highway 580 in Alameda County

Interstate Highway 680 in Contra Costa County

State Highway 237 in Santa Clara County

Southbound Highway 680 over the Sunol grade in Alameda and Santa Clara counties

Tolling had been suspended since March 20.

According to the MTC, weekday traffic in most Bay Area highway

corridors is now at least 60% of the levels reported during the same period last year.

Toll rates can rise or fall depending on the level of congestion on a highway.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam), Bay City News