KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

State is considering temperature checks at schools that reopen California is moving too fast, says Santa Clara County health officer Oakland lacks enough wi-fi for distance learning: councilmemberAssembly gives lukewarm response to Newsom's budget proposalNHL will restart hockey season without San Jose SharksHaight-Ashbury neighbors fight SF-approved homeless encampmentPG&E discount program sees swell of interest
More timeline

Oakland Lacks Enough Wi-Fi for Distance Learning: Councilmember

Oakland City Council President Rebecca Kaplan is calling for publicly accessible Wi-Fi in the city, her office said Tuesday.

The coronavirus health emergency is causing people to rely on the Internet to do schoolwork and business but services are not universally available. The lack of access is especially acute for lower-income families and students in those families.

Distance learning is more difficult when Internet services are not available, according to Kaplan's office. "In the face of COVID-19 response, our efforts should include expanding availability of Internet service to the public, including those who cannot afford service," Kaplan said in a statement.

Recently, donors have given millions of dollars to Oakland schools to help students get the electronics they need to learn during the coronavirus pandemic. But San Francisco has been more proactive in establishing public Wi-Fi hotspots in the pandemic. The city created 25 new "SuperSpots" in April for neighborhoods where students live in public housing, SRO, and other locations least well served by W-Fi.

— Bay City News, with reporting by Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

Top of timeline ↑

State Considering Temperature Checks at Schools that Reopen

Several Bay Area school districts are considering temperature checks for students and staff — that is, if they reopen physical campuses for the start of the new school year.

In a press event on Wednesday, State Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond mentioned temperature checks among the  preventative measures he expects schools to use in order to keep students safe. Other measures are likely to include face coverings for students and staff, physical distancing on buses and on school campuses.

Thurmond said the California Department of Education would issue  guidelines for how schools can reopen in early June. He did not address who would pick up the costs for these measures at a time when districts are facing budget cuts in the economic fallout from the pandemic.

In West Contra Costa Unified, teachers will be asking the district for temperature checks to be in place as part of several demands it has yet to present to the district, according to Demetrio Gonzales, President of the United Teachers of Richmond.

Temperature checks have been used by schools that have reopened   in other countries such as China and Singapore, where they advise two temperature checks a day and students also take their own temperatures.

Sponsored

In Oakland, a district spokesperson said temperature checks were "on the table" though the district is still far from confirming how school will look in the fall. San Francisco Unified  told KQED it is also planning for "major changes in how we deliver instruction" in order to minimize health risks for staff, students and their families.

— Julia McEvoy (@juliamcevoy1)

Top of timeline ↑

Pace of Reopening is "Concerning": Santa Clara Health Chief

Santa Clara County's top health official is expressing concern about the pace by which California is lifting some of its COVID-19 lockdown rules.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been expanding guidelines for religious services and retail shopping to resume.

Dr. Sarah Cody, Santa Clara County's Health Officer, told the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday that the rate of reopening worries her. Cody noted that because the incubation period for the coronavirus is 14 days, the effect of recently lifting some restrictions has not been felt yet.

"The state modifications are being made without a real understanding of the consequences of what the last move has been," she said.

Cody singled out the state's recent allowance of religious gatherings and political protests of up to 100 people — saying it "poses a very serious risk for the spread of COVID-19, based on probability alone."

At his press conference on Tuesday, a reporter asked Gov.  Newsom whether he was giving himself enough time to evaluate the knock-on effects of loosening one restriction before moving on to the next. He said that the state's success in ramping up testing rates and the renewed flow of personal protective equipment left him feeling "confident" about the state's ability to respond.

"I'm not naive. We're entering into the unknown, the untested," he said.

— Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

Top of timeline ↑

Assembly Gives Lukewarm Response to Newsom's Budget Proposal

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget got a lukewarm response from state Assembly members Tuesday during a rare committee of the whole hearing.

The Assembly has not convened in that way for 25 years. The process allows all members to comment on the governor's budget proposal before they must vote on a final bill. The Legislature is working with a shortened timeline after taking a long recess because of COVID-19.

Newsom’s plan attempts to close a projected $54 billion budget deficit brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers acknowledged they’ll have to make difficult choices. But there was criticism over slashes to education and the social safety net, among other things.

Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa, said Newsom’s budget proposes short-term cuts that will cause long-lasting pain.

“It feels like we just dusted off the plan from the last recession and are using the same playbook," Wood said.

Sponsored

Newsom has proposed $14 billion worth of cuts that could be eliminated if the federal government provides more assistance to the state.

“Only the federal government has the capacity to really mitigate the most difficult reductions states and local governments are going to have to make to balance their budgets in the next several years,” said Keely Bosler, Newsom’s chief budget officer.

Read the full story from KQED's Katie Orr here.

Top of timeline ↑

NHL to Restart Hockey Season Without San Jose Sharks

Professional sports have been on hold in the U.S.  since the second week of March. Now, leagues are figuring out ways to restart play, but it isn’t all good news for local fans.

The National Hockey League announced Tuesday they have a plan for restarting their season as a tournament with the top 24 teams, but the San Jose Sharks isn't one of them.

The NHL announced the seven teams that were at the bottom of the standings when games were interrupted won’t play again until next season, and that includes the Sharks.

Sharks General Manager Doug Wilson said, in a statement, "While we are disappointed that the San Jose Sharks will not be able to complete our 2019-2020 season, we understand and respect the decision made by the NHL and the NHL Players' Association."

Sponsored

Major League Baseball isn’t as far along with its plans, with owners and the players' union set to negotiate this week.

While they wait to find out what’s next, many MLB teams have started laying off workers. The Oakland Athletics are one of them, KQED has confirmed, with some staff being furloughed and others taking temporary pay cuts.

— Nina Thorsen (@NinaKQED)

Top of timeline ↑

Haight-Ashbury Neighbors Fight SF-Approved Homeless Encampment

Fifty-something years ago, San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury banded together to feed homeless youth drawn to the neighborhood's psychedelic tunes and freewheeling lifestyle.

Flash forward to today: the co-owner of Amoeba Music, which boasts a location on Haight Street, is leading a neighborhood fight against a San Francisco-sanctioned homeless tent village meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.

San Francisco's Hoodline news site reported the story on Tuesday.

The proposed Haight tent encampment at 730 Stanyan Street — near an entrance to Golden Gate Park and directly adjacent to Amoeba Music — is one of five homeless "safe sleeping sites" planned by the city, as first revealed by KQED. In addition to  socially-distant tent spaces, they will host city services like food and showers.

Joe Goldmark, co-owner of Amoeba Music, is spearheading the "Concerned Citizens of the Haight" to fight the  Haight tent village — one of several neighborhood groups that have formed in opposition. He told Hoodline that local merchants fear the encampment won't be taken down after the pandemic is over.

Sponsored

"We haven't had much luck with the city keeping promises around here," Goldmark said.

But Supervisor Dean Preston, who represents the Haight,  told KQED "there is strong neighborhood support" for the site.

"I have every indication that the site will open as planned," Preston said.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

Top of timeline ↑

PG&E Discount Program Sees Swell of Interest

PG&E says its CARE (California Alternate Rates for Energy) program — which gives a 20% discount on utility bills to low-income customers — is experiencing a jump in enrollment. The utility expects to have 1.6 million customers in the program by the end of the year, as compared with 1.3 million last year.

"We've seen more than 60,000 customers enroll in the program just for the month of April. That's triple the typical monthly enrollment," said PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras.

Contreras said the online application process only takes about 5 minutes, and people who qualify will begin getting the discount on their next monthly bill.

The CARE program is funded by a surcharge on all utility customers.

— Jasmin Purifoy

Top of timeline ↑