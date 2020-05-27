NHL to Restart Hockey Season Without San Jose Sharks

Professional sports have been on hold in the U.S. since the second week of March. Now, leagues are figuring out ways to restart play, but it isn’t all good news for local fans.

The National Hockey League announced Tuesday they have a plan for restarting their season as a tournament with the top 24 teams, but the San Jose Sharks isn't one of them.

The NHL announced the seven teams that were at the bottom of the standings when games were interrupted won’t play again until next season, and that includes the Sharks.