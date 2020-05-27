Haight-Ashbury Neighbors Fight SF-Approved Homeless Encampment

Fifty-something years ago, San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury banded together to feed homeless youth drawn to the neighborhood's psychedelic tunes and freewheeling lifestyle.

Flash forward to today: the co-owner of Amoeba Music, which boasts a location on Haight Street, is leading a neighborhood fight against a San Francisco-sanctioned homeless tent village meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.

San Francisco's Hoodline news site reported the story on Tuesday.

The proposed Haight tent encampment at 730 Stanyan Street — near an entrance to Golden Gate Park and directly adjacent to Amoeba Music — is one of five homeless "safe sleeping sites" planned by the city, as first revealed by KQED. In addition to socially-distant tent spaces, they will host city services like food and showers.

Joe Goldmark, co-owner of Amoeba Music, is spearheading the "Concerned Citizens of the Haight" to fight the Haight tent village — one of several neighborhood groups that have formed in opposition. He told Hoodline that local merchants fear the encampment won't be taken down after the pandemic is over.