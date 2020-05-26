KQED is a proud member of
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

San Mateo County Extends Moratorium on Evictions Through June

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend its moratorium on both residential and commercial evictions until the end of June.

The board first voted in March to suspend residential evictions due to non-payment of rent, in order to protect tenants who have lost income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, they expanded protection to small businesses in unincorporated parts of the county.

Supervisor Don Horsley, who proposed the extension, said, "The intent of this ordinance is to recognize that we are in uncharted territory and this will really help those folks who are really impacted by this pandemic."

The moratorium was set to expire May 31. The ordinance states that all rent must be paid within six months after the moratorium is lifted.

California Assembly Meets as Rare Committee to Question Newsom's Budget

The California Assembly met in an extraordinary session Tuesday to question Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration about its plan to fill an estimated $54.3 billion budget deficit created by the effects of the coronavirus.

It marked the first time in 25 years that the Assembly gathered as a so-called "committee of the whole."
Normally, when the Assembly meets, no one is allowed to speak except lawmakers. But this time, lawmakers will hear testimony from Newsom administration officials and ask them questions.

Lawmakers gathered in the ornate Assembly chamber on Tuesday wearing masks and staying at least 6 feet away from each other.

"We must act in the face of limitations that surround us everywhere we look," Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, said.

The state Legislature recessed on March 16 because of the coronavirus, its first unscheduled work stoppage in 158 years. Lawmakers missed nearly two months of work — time they would have normally spent vetting the governor's spending proposal.

When lawmakers returned to work earlier this month, they were handed a completely new budget that included billions in spending cuts to public education, health care and environmental protections.

Rendon said the compressed timeline is why he decided to call everyone together for a giant committee meeting on Tuesday.

"This kind of gives everybody an opportunity to get a bunch of information in the same room and also to kind of learn from one another," he said.

Mail-In Ballots 'Not Political' Issue: Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom politely but firmly pushed back against a tweet from President Trump on Tuesday assailing the state for providing universal opt-in absentee ballot voting in the upcoming election.

Trump said the move would result in a "rigged election."

"There's no evidence of that, respectfully — quite the contrary," said Newsom in response to a reporter's question. "I don't think it's political in any way, shape or form. I don't say that as a Democratic governor of a large blue state, I say it as an American citizen."

California has offered mail-in voting for decades. Newsom pointed out that Utah, "hardly a bastion of progressive politics," has done all mail-in elections for years.

Newsom also pushed back against the perception that voter fraud is a significant problem anywhere in the U.S., citing three separate reviews of the matter — from Loyola Law School, the Washington Post and the Department of Justice under President George W. Bush — which found scant evidence of widespread fraud, or none at all.

"We're just focusing on public health," Newsom added.

Barbershops, Hair Salons OK to Reopen in Napa, Sonoma, Other Counties

California Gov. Gavin Newsom gave the green light for barbershops and hair salons to reopen in more than 40 counties statewide Tuesday, including Sacramento, Napa and Sonoma — provided they meet specific state health guidelines.

"Those counties will begin to allow for those kinds of operations with the appropriate protective gear, particularly face coverings that are so essential in that environment," Newsom said.

For a full list of counties reopening barbershops and hair salons, click here. San Francisco, Alameda, Santa Clara, Contra Costa and Marin Counties are not on the list.

Many other kinds of retail businesses have already reopened to the public with curbside service, but barbershops, hair salons, gyms and other person-to-person businesses had previously remained closed across the state, with some telling KQED they are on the brink of closure.

Nail salons and gyms are still closed everywhere.

In order to move into Phase 3, counties applied to the California Department of Public Health attesting they have met particular health and testing criteria, as well as certain levels of contact tracing.

Newsom's own hair has been growing out without access to his barber, which the governor said his young children attempted to fix this weekend.

"They had at me — it was a family effort to remove what was described by my wife as, forgive me, a mullet," Newsom said. "Our family will have to read these guidelines as well."

San Francisco Botanical Garden to Reopen Next Week

Officials today announced plans to reopen the San Francisco Botanical Garden garden on June 1. Located on 55 acres inside Golden Gate Park, the garden closed in mid-March to comply with shelter-at-home orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Home to over 9,000 different kinds of plants from all over the world, the Botanical Garden is typically open to the public 365 days a year  and is free to San Francisco residents.

When the garden reopens in June, visitors will be required to wear face covering. The number of people allowed inside will be limited to 25 percent of its typical capacity to ensure social distancing.

To limit interactions with staff, the garden recommends guests buy tickets ahead of time on its website.

"We are fortunate, being an outdoor museum and a living museum, that we will be able to reopen much sooner than a lot of our sister organizations that are indoors," said Stephanie Linder, executive director of the garden. "The community is very eager to see us reopen and we're excited to do it because I think they need spaces like the garden now more than ever."

A statement issued by officials said the San Francisco Botanical Garden is accepting donations to help make up for the roughly $1 million in revenue lost due to the closure.

Survey: More Would Leave the Bay Area If They Could Work Remotely

The Bay Area has already seen an outflux of residents who are choosing to live in lower-cost areas while they telecommute. And more Bay Area workers are likely to follow if they could work remotely, according to a new survey.

According to the survey, conducted by automation company Zapier, 46% of respondents would leave San Francisco in the next two years if they could telecommute. About 55% said they were likely to move away in the next five years under the same circumstances.

About 64% of respondents said they're now working from home.

Those findings are in line with trends predicted by experts who spoke to KQED about the future of Bay Area housing.

"I think mostly employers are going to realize that they have a lot to gain by allowing people to work from home," said Issi Romem, economist and founder of MetroSight. "That's going to allow people to live in different places than they used to."

Zapier conducted the study in collaboration with survey company Centiment.co, which surveyed more than 1,100 Bay Area residents online in May. The study’s margin of error is +/-4% at 95% confidence, according to Zapier.

SF 'Shared Spaces' Program to Bring Retail, Restaurants Into the Street

San Francisco restaurant diners will enjoy a significantly enhanced alfresco experience this summer, thanks to a new program Mayor London Breed announced on Tuesday.

The Shared Spaces Program gives shops and restaurants the chance to repurpose sidewalks, plazas, parks, and even full or partial streets for food and shopping pickup. Once regulations ease further into Phase Three, these spaces can be used to set up tables for outdoor dining.

Officials painted it as a way to save local businesses on the brink of collapse while also lowering the risk of coronavirus transmission by focusing customer service on outdoor areas.

"Thanks to the work of our Economic Recovery Task Force, this new program is a creative solution that will give our businesses more space to operate safely, and shift some of our street and sidewalk space to protect the economic and physical health of our entire community," Breed said in a statement.

The program is likely to start in mid- to late-June as soon as the city puts the finishing touches on the program. It will be free to apply for a permit.

