San Mateo County Extends Moratorium on Evictions Through June

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend its moratorium on both residential and commercial evictions until the end of June.

The board first voted in March to suspend residential evictions due to non-payment of rent, in order to protect tenants who have lost income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, they expanded protection to small businesses in unincorporated parts of the county.

Supervisor Don Horsley, who proposed the extension, said, "The intent of this ordinance is to recognize that we are in uncharted territory and this will really help those folks who are really impacted by this pandemic."

The moratorium was set to expire May 31. The ordinance states that all rent must be paid within six months after the moratorium is lifted.