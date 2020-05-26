KQED is a proud member of
Mail-In Ballots 'Not Political' Issue: Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom politely but firmly pushed back against a tweet from President Trump on Tuesday assailing the state for providing universal opt-in absentee ballot voting in the upcoming election.

Trump said the move would result in a 'Rigged Election.'

"There's no evidence of that, respectfully — quite the contrary," said  Newsom in response to a reporter's question. "I don't think it's political in any way, shape or form. I don't say that as a Democratic governor of a large blue state, I say it as an American citizen."

California has offered mail-in voting for decades. Newsom pointed out that Utah, "hardly a bastion of progressive politics," has done all mail-in elections for years.

Newsom also pushed back against the perception that voter fraud is a significant problem anywhere in the U.S., citing three separate reviews of the matter — from Loyola Law School, the Washington Post, and the Department of Justice under President George W. Bush — which found scant evidence of widespread fraud, or none at all.

"We're just focusing on public health," Newsom added.

Barbershops, Hair Salons OK to Reopen in Napa, Sonoma, Other Counties

California Gov. Gavin Newsom gave the green light for barbershops and hair salons to reopen in more than 40 counties statewide Tuesday, including Sacramento, Napa and Sonoma — provided they meet specific state health guidelines.

"Those counties will begin to allow for those kinds of operations with the appropriate protective gear, particularly face coverings that are so essential in that environment," Newsom said.

For a full list of counties reopening barber shops and hair salons, click here. San Francisco, Alameda, Santa Clara, Contra Costa and Marin Counties are not on the list.

Many other kinds of retail businesses have already reopened to the public with curbside service, but barbershops, hair salons, gyms, and other person-to-person businesses had previously remained closed across the state, with some telling KQED  they are on the brink of closure.

Nail salons and gyms are still closed everywhere.

In order to move into Phase 3, counties applied to the California Department of Public Health attesting they have met particular health and testing criteria, as well as certain levels of contact tracing.

Newsom's own hair has been growing out without access to his barber, which the governor said his young children attempted to fix this weekend.

"They had at me — it was a family effort to remove what was described by my wife as, forgive me, a mullet," Newsom said. "Our family will have to read these guidelines as well."

San Francisco Botanical Garden to Reopen Next Week

Officials today announced plans to reopen the San Francisco Botanical Garden garden on June 1. Located on 55 acres inside Golden Gate Park, the garden closed in mid-March to comply with shelter-at-home orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Home to over 9,000 different kinds of plants from all over the world, the Botanical Garden is typically open to the public 365 days a year  and is free to San Francisco residents.

When the garden reopens in June, visitors will be required to wear face covering. The number of people allowed inside will be limited to 25 percent of its typical capacity to ensure social distancing.

To limit interactions with staff, the garden recommends guests buy tickets ahead of time on its website.

"We are fortunate, being an outdoor museum and a living museum, that we will be able to reopen much sooner than a lot of our sister organizations that are indoors," said Stephanie Linder, executive director of the garden. "The community is very eager to see us reopen and we're excited to do it because I think they need spaces like the garden now more than ever."

A statement issued by officials said the San Francisco Botanical Garden is accepting donations to help make up for the roughly $1 million in revenue lost due to the closure.

Survey: More Would Leave the Bay Area if They Could Work Remotely

The Bay Area has already seen an outflux of residents who are choosing to live in lower-cost areas while they telecommute. And more Bay Area workers are likely to follow if they could work remotely, according to a new survey.

According to the survey, conducted by automation company Zapier,  46% of respondents would leave San Francisco in the next two years if they could telecommute. About 55% said they were likely to move away in the next five years under the same circumstances.

About 64 % of respondents said they're now working from home.

Those findings are in line with trends predicted by experts who spoke to KQED about the future of Bay Area housing.

"I think mostly employers are going to realize that they have a lot to gain by allowing people to work from home," said Issi Romem, economist and founder of MetroSight. "That's going to allow people to live in different places than they used to."

Zapier conducted the study in collaboration with survey company Centiment.co., which surveyed more than 1,100 Bay Area residents online in May. The study’s margin of error is +/- 4 percent at 95% confidence, according to Zapier.

SF 'Shared Spaces' Program To Bring Retail, Restaurants Into the Street

San Francisco restaurant  diners will enjoy a significantly enhanced alfresco experience this summer, thanks to a new program Mayor London Breed announced on Tuesday.

The Shared Spaces program gives shops and restaurants the chance to re-purpose sidewalks, plazas, parks, and even full or partial streets for food and shopping pick-up. Once regulations ease further into Phase Three, these spaces can be used to set up tables for outdoor dining.

Officials painted it as a way to save local businesses on the brink of collapse while also lowering the risk of coronavirus transmission by focusing customer service on outdoor areas.

"Thanks to the work of our Economic Recovery Task Force, this new program is a creative solution that will give our businesses more space to operate safely, and shift some of our street and sidewalk space to protect the economic and physical health of our entire community," said Mayor Breed in a statement.

The program is likely to start in mid- to late-June as soon as the city puts the finishing touches on the program. It will be free to apply for a permit.

Marin Summer Camps to Reopen Next Week Under New Guidelines

Marin County has issued guidelines to let childcare businesses and summer camps make plans to safely reopen and accept children of non-essential workers starting June 1.

Guidelines mandated by the county and approved by county public health officer Dr. Matt Willis include social distancing, hand-washing, face coverings, surface cleaning and disinfecting.

Group sizes are limited to 12 children or fewer, with guidance to keep the same group together for three weeks. Arrival times should be staggered and carpooling by parents is discouraged.

The guidelines also say most activities should be done outdoors to lower risk and that shared sports equipment or toys must stay within the designated group.

"Social distancing is not natural for kids," said Torrey Kelly,
associate executive director of the Marin YMCA, who helped create the new guidelines. "If we have stable groups and small numbers, we can limit risk while letting kids be kids and have fun together."

The announcement comes just a few days after San Francisco released its own guidelines for summercamps and youth programs to open June 15. 

The city-run camps and programs — for kids ages 6 through 17 — will prioritize the children of essential workers, as well as low-income youth and those in the most vulnerable populations.

Yosemite Reopens Next Month. Here's What to Expect

Yosemite National Park officials have drafted a plan to reopen as early as June. The famous Sierra Nevada landmark, which drew 4.4 million visitors last year, has been closed since March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan to reopen hasn't officially been made public yet, but it calls for opening the park some time in the next few weeks, with some significant changes. KQED’s Mina Kim spoke with Paul Rogers, the managing editor of KQED Science and a reporter on environmental issues for the Mercury News, about what people might expect when the park is open again.

What still needs to happen for Yosemite to reopen?

Paul Rogers: Yosemite's acting superintendent, Cicely Muldoon, has said she hopes to open again sometime in the next few weeks, but she doesn't have an exact date because she still needs to get approval from the U.S. Department of the Interior. She's also rolling the plan out among local officials to get feedback.

Muldoon has told park employees that Yosemite couldn't really open until nearby local counties moved to stage three in Gov. Gavin Newsom's four-stage plan for reopening. Many of those counties are nearing that stage now.

Read the full KQED interview here.

