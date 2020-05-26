Mail-In Ballots 'Not Political' Issue: Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom politely but firmly pushed back against a tweet from President Trump on Tuesday assailing the state for providing universal opt-in absentee ballot voting in the upcoming election.

Trump said the move would result in a 'Rigged Election.'

"There's no evidence of that, respectfully — quite the contrary," said Newsom in response to a reporter's question. "I don't think it's political in any way, shape or form. I don't say that as a Democratic governor of a large blue state, I say it as an American citizen."

California has offered mail-in voting for decades. Newsom pointed out that Utah, "hardly a bastion of progressive politics," has done all mail-in elections for years.

Newsom also pushed back against the perception that voter fraud is a significant problem anywhere in the U.S., citing three separate reviews of the matter — from Loyola Law School, the Washington Post, and the Department of Justice under President George W. Bush — which found scant evidence of widespread fraud, or none at all.

"We're just focusing on public health," Newsom added.

— Julia Scott (@juliascribe)