Barbershops, Nail Salons OK to Reopen in Napa, Sonoma, Other Counties

California Gov. Gavin Newsom gave the green light for barbershops and nail salons to reopen in more than 40 counties statewide Tuesday, including Sacramento, Napa and Sonoma — provided they meet specific state health guidelines.

"Those counties will begin to allow for those kinds of operations with the appropriate protective gear, particularly face coverings that are so essential in that environment," Newsom said.

For a full list of counties reopening barber shops and nail salons, click here. San Francisco, Alameda, Santa Clara, Contra Costa and Marin Counties are not on the list.



Many other kinds of retail businesses have already reopened to the public with curbside service, but barbershops, nail salons, gyms, and other person-to-person businesses had previously remained closed across the state, with some telling KQED they are on the brink of closure.

In order to move into Phase 3, counties applied to the California Department of Public Health attesting they have met particular health and testing criteria, as well as certain levels of contact tracing.

Newsom's own hair has been growing out without access to his barber, which the governor said his young children attempted to fix this weekend.