Survey: More Would Leave the Bay Area if They Could Work Remotely

The Bay Area has already seen an outflux of residents who are choosing to live in lower-cost areas while they telecommute. And more Bay Area workers are likely to follow if they could work remotely, according to a new survey.

According to the survey, conducted by automation company Zapier, 46% of respondents would leave San Francisco in the next two years if they could telecommute. About 55% said they were likely to move away in the next five years under the same circumstances.

About 64 % of respondents said they're now working from home.

Those findings are in line with trends predicted by experts who spoke to KQED about the future of Bay Area housing.

"I think mostly employers are going to realize that they have a lot to gain by allowing people to work from home," said Issi Romem, economist and founder of MetroSight. "That's going to allow people to live in different places than they used to."