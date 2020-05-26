KQED is a proud member of
Marin Summer Camps to Reopen Next Week Under New Guidelines

Marin County has issued guidelines to let childcare businesses and summer camps make plans to safely reopen and accept children of non-essential workers starting June 1.

Guidelines mandated by the county and approved by county public health officer Dr. Matt Willis include social distancing, hand-washing, face coverings, surface cleaning and disinfecting.

Group sizes are limited to 12 children or fewer, with guidance to keep the same group together for three weeks. Arrival times should be staggered and carpooling by parents is discouraged.

The guidelines also say most activities should be done outdoors to lower risk and that shared sports equipment or toys must stay within the designated group.

"Social distancing is not natural for kids," said Torrey Kelly,
associate executive director of the Marin YMCA, who helped create the new guidelines. "If we have stable groups and small numbers, we can limit risk while letting kids be kids and have fun together."

The announcement comes just a few days after San Francisco released its own guidelines for summercamps and youth programs to open June 15. 

The city-run camps and programs — for kids ages 6 through 17 — will prioritize the children of essential workers, as well as low-income youth and those in the most vulnerable populations.

Bay City News

SF 'Shared Spaces' Program To Bring Retail, Restaurants Into the Street

San Francisco restaurant  diners will enjoy a significantly enhanced alfresco experience this summer, thanks to a new program Mayor London Breed announced on Tuesday.

The Shared Spaces program gives shops and restaurants the chance to re-purpose sidewalks, plazas, parks, and even full or partial streets for food and shopping pick-up. Once regulations ease further into Phase Three, these spaces can be used to set up tables for outdoor dining.

Officials painted it as a way to save local businesses on the brink of collapse while also lowering the risk of coronavirus transmission by focusing customer service on outdoor areas.

"Thanks to the work of our Economic Recovery Task Force, this new program is a creative solution that will give our businesses more space to operate safely, and shift some of our street and sidewalk space to protect the economic and physical health of our entire community," said Mayor Breed in a statement.

The program is likely to start in mid- to late-June as soon as the city puts the finishing touches on the program. It will be free to apply for a permit.

— Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

Yosemite Reopens Next Month. Here's What to Expect

Yosemite National Park officials have drafted a plan to reopen as early as June. The famous Sierra Nevada landmark, which drew 4.4 million visitors last year, has been closed since March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan to reopen hasn't officially been made public yet, but it calls for opening the park some time in the next few weeks, with some significant changes. KQED’s Mina Kim spoke with Paul Rogers, the managing editor of KQED Science and a reporter on environmental issues for the Mercury News, about what people might expect when the park is open again.

What still needs to happen for Yosemite to reopen?

Paul Rogers: Yosemite's acting superintendent, Cicely Muldoon, has said she hopes to open again sometime in the next few weeks, but she doesn't have an exact date because she still needs to get approval from the U.S. Department of the Interior. She's also rolling the plan out among local officials to get feedback.

Muldoon has told park employees that Yosemite couldn't really open until nearby local counties moved to stage three in Gov. Gavin Newsom's four-stage plan for reopening. Many of those counties are nearing that stage now.

Read the full KQED interview here.

Stanford Volunteers Claim to Create 'Most Comprehensive' COVID-19 Resource Website

A group of Stanford University students and faculty volunteers
has launched a new website where Bay Area residents can find a broad variety of critical resources, from food to medical treatment to legal aid.

The Bay Area Community Resources website helps people find free food offerings at school meal sites, food pantries, medical and mental health services, legal consultation and crisis hotlines.

The resource will ultimately expand to include all nine Bay Area counties.

"We have created this site based on conversations with social workers, community organizations, and free clinic staff across the bay," said Joyce Tagal, a participating student. "There are several resource sites out there, but we believe our website is the most comprehensive and up-to-date."

Designed for use on mobile phones with limited data plans, the website is accessible in six languages - English, Spanish, Mandarin, Malay, Tagalog and Vietnamese — with more on the way.

The cost of maintaining a project of this scope would normally be enormous, its creators said, but a team of more than 70 volunteers from Stanford and beyond provides the extensive research needed to establish the resources website and keep it up to date and accurate.

Bay City News

Berkeley Reopens Tennis and Pickleball Courts for Singles Play

While most neighborhood parks and recreation facilities in Berkeley remain closed, the city has reopened tennis and pickleball courts
for singles play provided social distancing and other measures are used.

The sports are now allowed under the revised shelter-in-place order issued May 18 and the city recreation department as of this weekend has begun taking online reservations for court time.

Singles play between members of different households is allowed
provided novel coronavirus guidelines that include staying safely apart, not sharing equipment and using only three balls per court.

"Masks are not required while on-court playing tennis or
pickleball but all players should have a face covering with them and put them on when not actively playing if others are present," the city said in an announcement.

Other athletic courts, as well as play structures and most city recreation facilities and parks remain closed.

Sports fields and park open spaces are open for use by individuals and members of the same household.

The city stressed the importance of continued compliance with safety measures even as some restrictions are being relaxed.

"These small steps towards reopening allowed by the new order are possible due to the significant progress we've made as a region in arresting the spread of COVID-19," the Berkeley announcement said. "The sacrifices made by Bay Area residents over the past nine weeks have slowed the increase in new cases and kept our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed."

Bay City News

Counties Statewide Can Reopen Retail Stores

In-store retail shopping can now resume statewide, California officials announced Monday.

Previously, only certain counties approved to advance in the reopening process could reopen retail shops. Now, all counties can move forward with in-store retail shopping, pending approval from local public health officials.

Retailers must also follow a set of guidelines released by the state on May 19. The guidance requires retailers to create a COVID-19 prevention plan and to provide training to employees on how to keep safe through hand washing, screening and using face coverings. Retailers must also follow rules on cleaning and disinfecting.

Hair salons, nail salons and barbershops are not included in the state's latest announcement. Read the state's guidance on retail.

Marnette Federis (@mfederis)

California Says Churches Can Reopen Pending Approval From County Health Officials

Places of worship can reopen for religious services, California officials say, but only after they make modifications based on a set of guidelines released Monday. Reopening will also depend on approval by local county public health officials.

Under the California Department of Public Health guidelines, places of worship must limit attendance to 25% capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees — whichever is lower. That limitation is in place for the first 21 days after individual county public health departments determine when religious services and cultural ceremonies can resume within their jurisdictions.

Places of worship are also required to create COVID-19 prevention plans and establish protocols for screening workers and volunteers before they will be allowed to reopen. The guidelines detail how to clean and disinfect high-traffic areas such as pews and lobbies, and items such as "microphones and stands, music stands, instruments and other items on pulpits and podiums between each use."

For more, read the full post here.

Marnette Federis (@mfederis)

