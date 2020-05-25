Stanford Volunteers Claim to Create 'Most Comprehensive' COVID-19 Resource Website

A group of Stanford University students and faculty volunteers

has launched a new website where Bay Area residents can find a broad variety of critical resources, from food to medical treatment to legal aid.

The Bay Area Community Resources website helps people find free food offerings at school meal sites, food pantries, medical and mental health services, legal consultation and crisis hotlines.

The resource will ultimately expand to include all nine Bay Area counties.

"We have created this site based on conversations with social workers, community organizations, and free clinic staff across the bay," said Joyce Tagal, a participating student. "There are several resource sites out there, but we believe our website is the most comprehensive and up-to-date."

Designed for use on mobile phones with limited data plans, the website is accessible in six languages - English, Spanish, Mandarin, Malay, Tagalog and Vietnamese — with more on the way.