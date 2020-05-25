Counties Statewide Can Reopen Retail Stores

In-store retail shopping can now resume statewide, California officials announced Monday.

Previously, only certain counties approved to advance in the reopening process could reopen retail shops. Now, all counties can move forward with in-store retail shopping, pending approval from local public health officials.

Retailers must also follow a set of guidelines released by the state on May 19. The guidance requires retailers to create a COVID-19 prevention plan and to provide training to employees on how to keep safe through hand washing, screening and using face coverings. Retailers must also follow rules on cleaning and disinfecting.

Hair salons, nail salons and barbershops are not included in the state's latest announcement. Read the state's guidance on retail.

