Coronavirus Live Updates

Stanford students launch 'comprehensive' COVID-19 resource websiteBerkeley reopens tennis and pickleball courtsIn-Store Retail Shopping Can Resume StatewideCalifornia Says Churches Can ReopenSonoma County restaurants can now offer outdoor diningTenants protest Mosser Capital by staging a protest at CEO Neveo Mosser’s homeOakland protesters demand more homeless be placed in hotels during pandemic
Counties Statewide Can Reopen Retail Stores

In-store retail shopping can now resume statewide, California officials announced Monday.

Previously, only certain counties approved to advance in the reopening process could reopen retail shops. Now, all counties can move forward with in-store retail shopping, pending approval from local public health officials.

Retailers must also follow a set of guidelines released by the state on May 19. The guidance requires retailers to create a COVID-19 prevention plan and to provide training to employees on how to keep safe through hand washing, screening and using face coverings. Retailers must also follow rules on cleaning and disinfecting.

Hair salons, nail salons and barbershops are not included in the state's latest announcement. Read the state's guidance on retail.

Marnette Federis (@mfederis)

Stanford Volunteers Claim to Create 'Most Comprehensive' COVID-19 Resource Website

A group of Stanford University students and faculty volunteers
has launched a new website where Bay Area residents can find a broad variety of critical resources, from food to medical treatment to legal aid.

The Bay Area Community Resources website helps people find free food offerings at school meal sites, food pantries, medical and mental health services, legal consultation and crisis hotlines.

The resource will ultimately expand to include all nine Bay Area counties.

"We have created this site based on conversations with social workers, community organizations, and free clinic staff across the bay," said Joyce Tagal, a participating student. "There are several resource sites out there, but we believe our website is the most comprehensive and up-to-date."

Designed for use on mobile phones with limited data plans, the website is accessible in six languages - English, Spanish, Mandarin, Malay, Tagalog and Vietnamese — with more on the way.

The cost of maintaining a project of this scope would normally be enormous, its creators said, but a team of more than 70 volunteers from Stanford and beyond provides the extensive research needed to establish the resources website and keep it up to date and accurate.

Bay City News

Berkeley Reopens Tennis and Pickleball Courts for Singles Play

While most neighborhood parks and recreation facilities in Berkeley remain closed, the city has reopened tennis and pickleball courts
for singles play provided social distancing and other measures are used.

The sports are now allowed under the revised shelter-in-place order issued May 18 and the city recreation department as of this weekend has begun taking online reservations for court time.

Singles play between members of different households is allowed
provided novel coronavirus guidelines that include staying safely apart, not sharing equipment and using only three balls per court.

"Masks are not required while on-court playing tennis or
pickleball but all players should have a face covering with them and put them on when not actively playing if others are present," the city said in an announcement.

Other athletic courts, as well as play structures and most city recreation facilities and parks remain closed.

Sports fields and park open spaces are open for use by individuals and members of the same household.

The city stressed the importance of continued compliance with safety measures even as some restrictions are being relaxed.

"These small steps towards reopening allowed by the new order are possible due to the significant progress we've made as a region in arresting the spread of COVID-19," the Berkeley announcement said. "The sacrifices made by Bay Area residents over the past nine weeks have slowed the increase in new cases and kept our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed."

Bay City News

California Says Churches Can Reopen Pending Approval From County Health Officials

Places of worship can reopen for religious services, California officials say, but only after they make modifications based on a set of guidelines released Monday. Reopening will also depend on approval by local county public health officials.

Under the California Department of Public Health guidelines, places of worship must limit attendance to 25% capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees — whichever is lower. That limitation is in place for the first 21 days after individual county public health departments determine when religious services and cultural ceremonies can resume within their jurisdictions.

Places of worship are also required to create COVID-19 prevention plans and establish protocols for screening workers and volunteers before they will be allowed to reopen. The guidelines detail how to clean and disinfect high-traffic areas such as pews and lobbies, and items such as "microphones and stands, music stands, instruments and other items on pulpits and podiums between each use."

For more, read the full post here.

Marnette Federis (@mfederis)

Sonoma County Restaurants Can Now Offer Outdoor Dining

In Sonoma County, restaurants and other food facilities are now allowed to offer outdoor sit-down meals on site.

That is one significant change in the Sonoma County Health Officer's public shelter-in-place order, which expands the list of businesses able to operate as part of the county's move into Stage Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom's statewide reopening plan.

The amended county order, which went into effect Saturday, also allows facilities such as wineries, breweries and bars to open for outdoor dining as well as continue to offer curbside, to-go pickup service. Only members of the same household or "living unit" are allowed to sit at the same table.

Outdoor service is allowed because it poses less of a risk of virus transmission, county health officials said.

The newly revised order additionally sanctions modified summer day-camp programs, drive-in movies and drive-in ceremonies such as graduations and worship services. It also also permits libraries to offer curbside pickup of books and other materials, and clarifies that faith-based counseling may be delivered face-to-face when a virtual session via video or audio conference is not possible.

— Bay City News

Tenants Protest Mosser Capital by Staging a Protest at CEO Neveo Mosser’s Home

Tenants living in several buildings owned by real estate investment firm Mosser Capital, created a car caravan to “call on their landlord to commit to no evictions, no rent increases and to end tenant harassment for the duration of the pandemic,” according to a press release from May 23.

The caravan was part of a national day of action calling on Congress to shift the burden of pay to corporate landlords such as Mosser Capital and provide financial support to smaller property owners. Tenants from 12 of the 20 buildings owned by Mosser Capital are on rent strike as a result of the current pandemic.

CEO Neveo Mosser was previously sued by the City of San Francisco for forcing single-room occupancy (SRO) tenants to move rooms, thus preventing them from gaining tenants rights. Activists say Mosser is making questionable use of Oakland’s Capital Improvements loophole to sharply increase rents.

Mosser Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

— Lakshmi Sarah (Lakitalki)

Oakland Protesters Demand More Homeless Be Placed in Hotels During Pandemic

With the door jammed with glue, and her head locked to the motel window, Stefani Echevarría-Fenn barricaded herself in a room at the Palms Motel in Oakland on Friday afternoon.

She and supporters have been paying to house 14 homeless people in hotels for the past few weeks. But their money is running out, and they want the city of Oakland to step in.

"We have had a small army of volunteers trying to access the hotel rooms that the city claims are available for unhoused folks, but the bureaucratic red tape is immense," Echevarría-Fenn said.

She said she fears that the women currently staying there — many of whom are older and have serious health conditions — could be in danger if they have to resume living on the street.

Justin Berton, a spokesman for Mayor Libby Schaaf's office, said it's Alameda County — not the city of Oakland — that is in charge of housing homeless residents in hotels. But he did note that Oakland recently opened additional trailers for 130 homeless residents.

County officials confirmed in an email to KQED that no rooms are currently available for medically compromised or older homeless people. "We know the need is far greater than our resources, and we're working tirelessly to secure more rooms," said Jerri Randrup with the county's health care services agency.

— Molly Solomon (@solomonout)

