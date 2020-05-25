California Says Churches Can Reopen Pending Approval From County Health Officials

Places of worship can reopen for religious services, California officials say, but only after they make modifications based on a set of guidelines released Monday. Reopening will also depend on approval by local county public health officials.

Under the California Department of Public Health guidelines, places of worship must limit attendance to 25% capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees — whichever is lower. That limitation is in place for the first 21 days after individual county public health departments determine when religious services and cultural ceremonies can resume within their jurisdictions.

Places of worship are also required to create COVID-19 prevention plans and establish protocols for screening workers and volunteers before they will be allowed to reopen. The guidelines detail how to clean and disinfect high-traffic areas such as pews and lobbies, and items such as "microphones and stands, music stands, instruments and other items on pulpits and podiums between each use."

— Marnette Federis (@mfederis)