State Credits Early Action in Preventing COVID-19 Outbreaks in Veterans Homes

Across the U.S., facilities that provide long-term care to elderly or disabled veterans have become hotspots for outbreaks of COVID-19.

But, so far, tragic flare-ups have been avoided at veterans homes in California, an achievement touted by Gov. Gavin Newsom in a Friday visit to the Veterans Home of California, Yountville in Napa County.

"That's because of the seriousness of purpose that was advanced weeks before California's stay-at-home order was put into place," Newsom said.

Staff across California's eight veterans homes began scaling up their cleaning and distancing practices in February, and barred visitors beginning March 15, four days before Newsom announced his statewide order.

The latest data from the state's Department of Veterans Affairs show just three coronavirus cases and two deaths among the nearly 2,100 residents in the system.