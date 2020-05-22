KQED is a proud member of
State Credits Early Action in Preventing COVID-19 Outbreaks in Veterans Homes

Across the U.S., facilities that provide long-term care to elderly or disabled veterans have become hotspots for outbreaks of COVID-19.

But, so far, tragic flare-ups have been avoided at veterans homes in California, an achievement touted by Gov. Gavin Newsom in a Friday visit to the Veterans Home of California, Yountville in Napa County.

"That's because of the seriousness of purpose that was advanced weeks before California's stay-at-home order was put into place," Newsom said.

Staff across California's eight veterans homes began scaling up their cleaning and distancing practices in February, and barred visitors beginning March 15, four days before Newsom announced his statewide order.

The latest data from the state's Department of Veterans Affairs show just three coronavirus cases and two deaths among the nearly 2,100 residents in the system.

"I’m delighted that we have such success in protecting the wonderful men and women who are our connection to our past," said Dr. Vito Imbasciani, the department's secretary.

Newsom's visit to the Yountville facility, on the cusp of Memorial Day weekend, comes a day after his administration was criticized for a budget proposal to close a veterans home in Barstow, in San Bernardino County, within the next two years.

“I want to make sure that this is done in the most delicate and sensitive way because you’re transforming and changing people's lives," said Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Salinas, who recommended the Legislature reject the proposal.

CalVet officials pointed to ongoing challenges in finding staff and residents for the home, and noted that the facility did not meet department criteria for providing appropriate levels of care, or being close to a large veteran population or VA medical facility.

— Guy Marzorati (@GuyMarzorati)

California's Small Businesses Just Received the Most PPP Funding in the US

California has received more money than any other state in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding, according to mid-May numbers from the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Noah Yosif, assistant vice president for economic policy and research and deputy chief economist at the Independent Community Bankers of America, said that fund distribution makes perfect sense to him.

"A lot of these small businesses were able to get into the second round," Yosif said. "States that had a large small business presence, like California, were unable to be served during round one. [During the second round] where there's small businesses, there should be more PPP loans."

According to the SBA, California had about four million small businesses in 2019 — making up 99.8% of businesses in the state.

Businesses that were approved for the loan have eight weeks to spend 75% of that loan on payroll. But some shelter-in-place restrictions have prohibited businesses from opening. Jeff Bellisario, executive director of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, said non-essential businesses are impacted the most by these restrictions, and their recovery will be likely be slow.

"I think you're going to see many small businesses going out of business and potentially having an impact then on the banking system," Bellisario said.

Read the full story from KQED's Adhiti Bandlamudi here.

Newsom: California Not Conflating Viral and Antibody Tests

During a noon coronavirus briefing, Gov. Gavin Newsom said California is not conflating swab tests that diagnose current coronavirus infections with antibody test results that measure whether someone has ever had the virus.

"One-and-a-half million tests have now been conducted" in California, he said. "Those are PCR tests, not the antibody tests. There are some states, lovingly I say this, that are conflating the antibody tests and PCR tests. We're not."

News reports have found Pennsylvania, Texas, Georgia, Vermont and other states have lumped the tests together.

Earlier this week, the Atlantic confirmed reporting from Miami public radio station WLRN that found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listing the results of both viral and antibody tests under one category called "testing."

"The upshot is that the government’s disease-fighting agency is overstating the country’s ability to test people who are sick with COVID-19," Alexis Madrigal and Robinson Meyer wrote in the Atlantic.

-Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

UCSF Sends Second Team of Health Workers to Support Navajo Nation

With cases of COVID-19 continuing to mount in the Navajo Nation, a second team of UCSF health care workers were sent to Arizona on Thursday to help support regional hospitals serving infected Navajo patients.

The team — of 13 nurses and six doctors — will join an already established UCSF volunteer medical crew that has been working in Arizona and New Mexico for the last month.

Despite actions taken by Navajo Nation leaders to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including curfews and increased testing, positive cases continue to climb on the sprawling reservation that reaches into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

With a population of about 175,000 people, the reservation now has the highest per-capita number of COVID-19 cases in the country, reporting 4,253 positive cases and 146 deaths as of May 20.

By comparison, San Francisco, with a population five times larger, has roughly half that many cases and a quarter the number of deaths.

“Extensive public health efforts by Navajo Nation leaders have been complicated by a long history of poverty and neglect, including chronic understaffing and underfunding of the Native American healthcare system," Dr. Sriram Shamasunder, associate professor of medicine at UCSF, said in a press release.

— Laura Klivans (@lauraklivans

SF Summer Camps, Programs to Open in June, With Modifications

Both private and public summer camps and youth programs in San Francisco will be allowed to open on June 15, with modified safety measures, Mayor London Breed announced Friday.

The city-run camps and programs — for kids ages 6 through 17 — will prioritize the children of essential workers, as well as low-income youth and those in the most vulnerable populations.

Breed noted, however, that major health modifications would be required for the programs to open. For example, participants will need to stay in groups of no more than 12 kids, and summer camp sessions for older kids must last a minimum of three weeks to "minimize co-mingling of children."

"There are going to be a lot of changes," Breed said. "It won't be like the summer we're used to."

Between the city and other providers, about 200 programs will be available to children in the city this summer, San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg said during Friday's briefing.

"Many of our kids in this city have been without their rec directors and their coaches and their mentors now, for going on 10 weeks," he said. "And we want to re-engage, and we want to make sure that these kids, above all else, have something to do this summer."

The announcement falls under a new order, issued this week by the city's Department of Public Health, outlining ways camps and programs can operate, and allowing for expanded child care services.

Summer camps will be allowed to operate through Aug. 17. Priority registration for city camps and programs begins on May 26.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

 

The State of California Wants Your Coronavirus Stories

While most California officials focus on current-day solutions for the COVID-19 pandemic, at least one state office is already considering its place in future history books.

The California State Archives, a division of the Secretary of State, on Thursday launched the California COVID-19 Archive. All California residents are welcome to submit their stories reflecting the challenges and uncertainty of the current pandemic, and the ways they have adapted. Submissions are accepted at an online portal here.

"Your submission will serve as an important contribution to this community memory project and will be a critical primary source so that future generations can better understand how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Californians," reads the site. Submissions will become a part of the official state historical collection.

The state project mirrors local efforts to document San Francisco's response to the pandemic, led by the San Francisco Public Library. The COVID-19 Community Time Capsule project solicits stories as well as a broad range of ephemera, including "photographs; blog posts or social media posts (screenshots okay); video or audio; notices, signs or posters, including government notices or signs from private businesses; letters, emails, postcards; community newspapers; personal journal and diary entries; and creative work, such as drawings, paintings, graffiti, poetry, recipes and games."

Submissions will become a permanent part of the City and County Archives of San Francisco, and can be made here.

— Gabe Meline (@gmeline)

California to Spend Additional $1.8 Billion on Pandemic Response

California Gov. Gavin Newsom took an extra $1.8 billion from the state’s dwindling coffers to pay for more protective gear and extra hospital beds to aid the state’s response to the coronavirus.

Newsom said Thursday he expects the federal government will reimburse the state for 75% of that spending, which comes as state lawmakers debate what government services will be cut to cover an estimated $54.3 billion budget deficit caused by the pandemic-induced economic downturn.

The Newsom administration says it has authority to spend the money because he has declared an emergency under the state’s Emergency Services Act.

The new spending will bring the state’s total to $5.7 billion since March, when the governor issued the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the disease.

In a letter to state lawmakers, Department of Finance Director Keely Martin Bosler said most of the new spending — $1.3 billion — will pay for personal protective equipment including masks, gloves and gowns.

More than $445 million of that amount will go to Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD, which last month secured a $1 billion contract with the state to deliver 200 million masks a month.

But BYD has had trouble fulfilling that contract. Earlier this month, it refunded the state $247 million after it missed a deadline to certify that the masks it delivered comply with federal standards.

Read the full Associated Press story here.

