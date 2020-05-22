KQED is a proud member of
California Unemployment Soared to 15.5% in April, with More Than 2M Jobs Lost

California's unemployment rate soared to 15.5% in April, as the nation's most populous state lost 2.3 million jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic that shuttered most businesses.

The state's unemployment rate increased more than 10 percentage points since March, the largest one-month rise since 1976, when the state began using its current formula to measure job losses, according to the latest figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department.

April's grim toll broke the record set in March. And it shows, just one month after the pandemic took hold, that California had already surpassed the 12.3% unemployment rate it reached during the Great Recession a decade ago.

Still, those numbers only tell part of the story. The report is based on a survey conducted the week of April 12. Many more Californians have lost their jobs since then; 5.1 million people have filed for unemployment benefits since March, EDD reported.

The surge of claims has exhausted the state’s unemployment trust fund, forcing it to borrow billions of dollars from the federal government. With scores of out-of-work residents in California still awaiting relief, EDD Director Sharon Hilliard told state lawmakers at a hearing Thursday that the agency is preparing to hire an additional 1,800 people to handle the mounting claims. But she said to answer all of the department’s phone calls, it would need a staff of 28,000 full-time employees working from 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

But Assemblyman David Chiu, a Democrat from San Francisco, called the long delays in unemployment payments unacceptable.

“I get that there is an unprecedented workload, but I believe government can do better and it has to do better at this time,”  he said. “We have never heard the type of suffering that people are experiencing right now.”

— Adam Beam, Associated Press

UC May Allow Partial Campus Reopenings in the Fall

The University of California on Wednesday adopted a roadmap that could allow some or all of its 10 campuses to partly reopen in the fall, if widespread testing and tracing for the coronavirus gets underway, all students and faculty wear face coverings, and physical distancing is kept.

The move by the UC Board of Regents does not guarantee that any of the 285,000-student system will operate in-person for the fall term but holds out hope for some limited return to normal. Decisions will be made by individual campuses and labs over the next month or so, with some variation among them likely, officials said.

UC president Janet Napolitano said she anticipated that "most if not all of our campuses will operate in some kind of hybrid mode." That could involve combinations of continuing online classes for large lecture courses while allowing small discussion classes and labs in person. Some dorms may reopen with reduced populations, sports events could be held without audiences in the bleachers, and campuses could limit entry to those who do not have a fever.

Fears are mounting across higher education nationally about increasing financial losses if large numbers of students decide that fully online classes are not worth the tuition payments.

UC already is struggling with enormous revenue losses related to the pandemic and also faces a possible 10% cut in state support as proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Read the full story by EdSource’s Larry Gordon.

Solano County to Reopen Restaurants for Dine-In

Solano County announced Thursday that it will move further into phase 2 of reopening, allowing for in-restaurant dining and in-store retail shopping starting at 6 a.m. on Friday, May 22.

The county received approval from the state Wednesday night to expand the number of businesses allowed to resume operations, provided they meet the state's reopening guidelines.

Shopping malls, swap meets and office-based businesses will also be permitted to reopen with social distancing modifications in place.

Solano County Public Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas said that even with some restrictions loosening, residents should continue to limit their activities to only what's essential and shouldn't plan gatherings.

"The disease that we are trying to protect people from continues to be transmitted in our communities," Matyas said. "So unfortunately we are not at a place yet as we are approaching Memorial Day weekend where people should feel free to go socialize. Those restrictions remain in place."

For restaurants to allow customers to dine in, Matyas says parties will need to be seated six feet apart, staff will need to wear face coverings, as will diners when entering and exiting the restaurant, and tables and frequently handled objects will need to be cleaned often.

— Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

State Superintendent Says Schools Can't Reopen Safely Without More Federal Dollars

California schools will not be able to reopen safely next school year  unless they receive additional federal dollars, said state superintendent of public instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed May budget revision would reduce funding to school districts by about $7 billion.

"We believe our school districts can't reopen safely if they have to implement these kinds of cuts," Thurmond said.

Students, teachers and staff will need masks and hand sanitizer, Thurmond said. Schools will need to be sanitized every day — sometimes multiple times a day — and class sizes will need to be reduced to maintain 6 feet distance between everyone in the class.

Despite a suggestion from Newsom that schools start early to make up for current school closures, Thurmond said most districts plan to open on their usual dates in late August or early September.

The cost of reopening with social distancing, alternate school schedules and other safety guidelines will be costly for districts already struggling with budget cuts, said Kindra Britt, deputy superintendent of communications for the state's Department of Education.

The department is relying on federal funds from the HEROES (Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions) Act and the CARES Act, the first stimulus bill Congress approved in March, to make up budget gaps, Britt said.

"We will have to really have some tough conversations if we don't get federal funding," she said.

Read the full story from EdSource’s Diana Lambert.

SF Opens Up Hotel Rooms for Workers in High-Risk Communities

San Francisco is opening up hotel rooms originally set aside for health care workers to other workers who live in overcrowded housing.

The idea came after a study from UCSF showed a high rate of COVID-19 cases in the densely populated, predominantly Latino Mission District.

"A lot of the people that were disproportionately impacted were those who were living in denser housing communities and really those that were continuing to leave the home," said Chandra Johnson, a spokesperson for the city’s Human Services Agency.

The program allows applicants to request a stay at a centrally located hotel for anywhere between two nights and three weeks. It also will supply complimentary meals and linens. However, occupancy is limited to one individual and guests are not allowed.

"This is an opportunity for someone who might be living with others in their home. If you're going to work, you don't want to continue to expose your family," Johnson said.

In addition to those living in the Mission, residents living in the city’s other high-density neighborhoods would qualify, including the Tenderloin, Chinatown and South of Market.

The free hotel stays are available through the end of June.

— Molly Solomon (@solomonout)

Santa Clara County Recruiting Volunteers for Contact Tracing

Santa Clara County is calling for volunteers to build a new corps of 1,000 disease investigators and contact tracers who can help track and contain the coronavirus.

Between 15 and 30 people test positive for the coronavirus every day in Santa Clara County. Each of those people is in regular contact with four or five other people in their home, or immediate community, that they may have infected.

A contact tracer’s job is to call those four or five other people to let them know they might be sick — even if they don’t feel sick — and make sure they have the resources to stay home and isolate themselves so they don’t spread the virus further.

“Right now people tend to have very few contacts while we shelter in place,” said Dr. Sarah Rudman, Santa Clara County assistant health officer. “We expect that as shelter in place is lessened, people are going to have more contacts, and that's why we need to be able to have a larger workforce to reach those folks as well.”

The county is first redeploying other county employees, like librarians, to train for the new workforce. But to reach 1,000 positions, they're also asking for volunteers from the community.

County officials say they're looking for people who are good at having sensitive conversations and talking about health information. They’re especially in need of people who speak languages other than English, particularly Spanish and Vietnamese.

— April Dembosky (@adembosky)

As 'Quarantine Fatigue' Sets In, Some Look to Harm Reduction Model for Socializing

While Bay Area counties this week loosened stay-at-home restrictions to allow for some shopping and other activities, public health officials say meeting in person outside of essential tasks is still too risky.

But, as "quarantine fatigue" sets in, some observers are starting to opine that it's unrealistic to expect people to abstain from socializing much longer, and they are suggesting more of a harm reduction approach to keeping individuals socially distanced

"People are going to start seeing their friends," said California state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco. "And we have to acknowledge that that is the reality of human existence, and we can't pretend otherwise. I think it is important in the near future for the state and for Bay Area officials to start giving more precise guidance about how you reduce risk."

If you are determined to socialize despite public health recommendations, there are ways to reduce your risk. Read the full story from KQED's Lesley McClurg here.

 

