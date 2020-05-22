State Superintendent Says Schools Can't Reopen Safely Without More Federal Dollars

California schools will not be able to reopen safely next school year unless they receive additional federal dollars, said state superintendent of public instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed May budget revision would reduce funding to school districts by about $7 billion.

"We believe our school districts can't reopen safely if they have to implement these kinds of cuts," Thurmond said.

Students, teachers and staff will need masks and hand sanitizer, Thurmond said. Schools will need to be sanitized every day — sometimes multiple times a day — and class sizes will need to be reduced to maintain 6 feet distance between everyone in the class.

Despite a suggestion from Newsom that schools start early to make up for current school closures, Thurmond said most districts plan to open on their usual dates in late August or early September.