Coronavirus Live Updates

UCSF Sends Second Team of Health Workers to Support Navajo Nation

With cases of COVID-19 continuing to mount in the Navajo Nation, a second team of UCSF health care workers were sent to Arizona on Thursday to help support regional hospitals serving infected Navajo patients.

The team — of 13 nurses and six doctors — will join an already established UCSF volunteer medical crew that has been working in Arizona and New Mexico for the last month.

Despite actions taken by Navajo Nation leaders to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including curfews and increased testing, positive cases continue to climb on the sprawling reservation that reaches into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

With a population of about 175,000 people, the reservation now has the highest per-capita number of COVID-19 cases in the country, reporting 4,253 positive cases and 146 deaths as of May 20.

By comparison, San Francisco, with a population five times larger, has roughly half that many cases and a quarter the number of deaths.

“Extensive public health efforts by Navajo Nation leaders have been complicated by a long history of poverty and neglect, including chronic understaffing and underfunding of the Native American healthcare system," Dr. Sriram Shamasunder, associate professor of medicine at UCSF, said in a press release.

SF Summer Camps, Programs to Open in June, With Modifications

Both private and public summer camps and youth programs in San Francisco will be allowed to open on June 15, with modifications, Mayor London Breed announced Friday.

The city-run camps and programs — for kids ages six through 17 — will prioritize the children of essential workers, as well as low-income youth and those in the most vulnerable populations.

Breed noted, however, that major health modifications would be required for the programs to open. For example, participants will need to stay in groups of no more than 12 kids, and summer camp sessions for older kids must last a minimum of three weeks to "minimize co-mingling of children."

"There are going to be a lot of changes," Breed said. "It won't be like the summer we're used to."

Between the city and other providers, about 200 programs will be available to children in the city this summer, San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg said during Friday's briefing.

"Many of our kids in this city have been without their rec. directors, and their coaches and their mentors now, for going on 10 weeks," he said. "And we want to re-engage, and we want to make sure that these kids, above all else, have something to do this summer."

The announcement falls under a new order, issued this week by the city's Department of Public Health, outlining ways camps and programs can operate, and allowing for expanded child care services.

Summer camps will be allowed to operate through Aug. 17. Priority registration for city camps and programs begins on May 26.

The State of California Wants Your Coronavirus Stories

While most California officials focus on current-day solutions for the COVID-19 pandemic, at least one state office is already considering its place in future history books.

The California State Archives, a division of the Secretary of State, on Thursday launched the California COVID-19 Archive. All California residents are welcome to submit their stories reflecting the challenges and uncertainty of the current pandemic, and the ways they have adapted. Submissions are accepted at an online portal here.

"Your submission will serve as an important contribution to this community memory project and will be a critical primary source so that future generations can better understand how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Californians," reads the site. Submissions will become a part of the official state historical collection.

The state project mirrors local efforts to document San Francisco's response to the pandemic, led by the San Francisco Public Library. The COVID-19 Community Time Capsule project solicits stories as well as a broad range of ephemera, including "photographs; blog posts or social media posts (screenshots okay); video or audio; notices, signs or posters, including government notices or signs from private businesses; letters, emails, postcards; community newspapers; personal journal and diary entries; and creative work, such as drawings, paintings, graffiti, poetry, recipes and games."

Submissions will become a permanent part of the City and County Archives of San Francisco, and can be made here.

California to Spend Additional $1.8 Billion on Pandemic Response

California Gov. Gavin Newsom took an extra $1.8 billion from the state’s dwindling coffers to pay for more protective gear and extra hospital beds to aid the state’s response to the coronavirus.

Newsom said Thursday he expects the federal government will reimburse the state for 75% of that spending, which comes as state lawmakers debate what government services will be cut to cover an estimated $54.3 billion budget deficit caused by the pandemic-induced economic downturn.

The Newsom administration says it has authority to spend the money because he has declared an emergency under the state’s Emergency Services Act.

The new spending will bring the state’s total to $5.7 billion since March, when the governor issued the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the disease.

In a letter to state lawmakers, Department of Finance Director Keely Martin Bosler said most of the new spending — $1.3 billion — will pay for personal protective equipment including masks, gloves and gowns.

More than $445 million of that amount will go to Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD, which last month secured a $1 billion contract with the state to deliver 200 million masks a month.

But BYD has had trouble fulfilling that contract. Earlier this month, it refunded the state $247 million after it missed a deadline to certify that the masks it delivered comply with federal standards.

Read the full Associated Press story here.

As SF Loses The Stud, Lawmakers Push to Fight Nightlife Extinction

The Stud, San Francisco’s oldest operating gay bar, is permanently closing its current SoMa location after 33 years.

Anyone who's frequented The Stud's cozy location at Ninth and Harrison streets knows it’s not just a venue — it’s a resilient community space and a second home for many. During its 55-year existence in San Francisco, it has survived the AIDS epidemic, two tech booms and a tripled rent hike.

But with the coronavirus pandemic, the 17-member collective that owns the bar faced what co-owner Marke Bieschke called a "desperate situation" faced by many small bars in the city that aren't getting a suspension or any breaks on rent.

Across California, commercial tenants like The Stud are facing the unprecedented challenge of continuing to pay rent even though their businesses have to operate at severely limited capacity or have been forced to shutter altogether. Even as the state moves toward easing restrictions, the reality is that it’ll be a long time before many businesses can reopen at full capacity.

Enter state Senate Bill 939, proposed legislation introduced in February by state Sens. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, and Lena Gonzalez, D-Long Beach, who amended it last week with the aim of helping struggling businesses like The Stud by allowing commercial tenants to use their current income as a basis for negotiating reduced rent with their landlords.

Under the bill, businesses like bars and restaurants could renegotiate their lease if they've lost over 40% of their revenue due to COVID-19 restrictions — and if they have to operate at reduced capacity because of social distancing requirements.

Read the full story from KQED's Audrey Garces here.

California Unemployment Soared to 15.5% in April, With More Than 2M Jobs Lost

California's unemployment rate soared to 15.5% in April as the nation's most populous state lost 2.3 million jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic that shuttered most businesses.

The state's unemployment rate increased more than 10 percentage points since March, the largest one-month rise since 1976, when the state began using its current formula to measure job losses, according to the latest figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department.

April's grim toll broke the record set in March. And it shows, just one month after the pandemic took hold, that California had already surpassed the 12.3% unemployment rate it reached during the Great Recession a decade ago.

Still, those numbers only tell part of the story. The report is based on a survey conducted the week of April 12. Many more Californians have lost their jobs since then; 5.1 million people have filed for unemployment benefits since March, EDD reported.

The surge of claims has exhausted the state’s unemployment trust fund, forcing it to borrow billions of dollars from the federal government. With scores of out-of-work residents in California still awaiting relief, EDD Director Sharon Hilliard told state lawmakers at a hearing Thursday that the agency is preparing to hire an additional 1,800 people to handle the mounting claims. But she said to answer all of the department’s phone calls, it would need a staff of 28,000 full-time employees working from 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

But Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, called the long delays in unemployment payments unacceptable.

“I get that there is an unprecedented workload, but I believe government can do better and it has to do better at this time,”  he said. “We have never heard the type of suffering that people are experiencing right now.”

— Adam Beam, Associated Press

UC May Allow Partial Campus Reopenings in the Fall

The University of California on Wednesday adopted a roadmap that could allow some or all of its 10 campuses to partly reopen in the fall, if widespread testing and tracing for the coronavirus gets underway, all students and faculty wear face coverings and physical distancing is kept.

The move by the UC Board of Regents does not guarantee that any of the 285,000-student system will operate in person for the fall term but holds out hope for some limited return to normal. Decisions will be made by individual campuses and labs over the next month or so, with some variation among them likely, officials said.

UC President Janet Napolitano said she anticipated that "most if not all of our campuses will operate in some kind of hybrid mode." That could involve combinations of continuing online classes for large lecture courses while allowing small discussion classes and labs in person. Some dorms may reopen with reduced populations, sports events could be held without audiences in the bleachers and campuses could limit entry to those who do not have a fever.

Fears are mounting across higher education nationally about increasing financial losses if large numbers of students decide that fully online classes are not worth the tuition payments.

UC already is struggling with enormous revenue losses related to the pandemic and also faces a possible 10% cut in state support as proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Read the full story by EdSource’s Larry Gordon.

