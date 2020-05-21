SF Opens Up Hotel Rooms for Workers in High-Risk Communities

San Francisco is opening up hotel rooms originally set aside for health care workers to other workers who live in overcrowded housing.

The idea came after a study from UCSF showed a high rate of COVID-19 cases in the densely populated, predominantly Latino Mission District.

"A lot of the people that were disproportionately impacted were those who were living in denser housing communities and really those that were continuing to leave the home," said Chandra Johnson, a spokesperson for the city’s Human Services Agency.

The program allows applicants to request a stay at a centrally located hotel for anywhere between two nights and three weeks. It also will supply complimentary meals and linens. However, occupancy is limited to one individual and guests are not allowed.

"This is an opportunity for someone who might be living with others in their home. If you're going to work, you don't want to continue to expose your family," Johnson said.