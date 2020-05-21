KQED is a proud member of
SF Opens Up Hotel Rooms for Workers in High-Risk Communities

San Francisco is opening up hotel rooms originally set aside for health care workers to other workers who live in overcrowded housing.

The idea came after a study from UCSF showed a high rate of COVID-19 cases in the densely populated, predominantly Latino Mission District.

"A lot of the people that were disproportionately impacted were those who were living in denser housing communities and really those that were continuing to leave the home," said Chandra Johnson, a spokesperson for the city’s Human Services Agency.

The program allows applicants to request a stay at a centrally located hotel for anywhere between two nights and three weeks. It also will supply complimentary meals and linens. However, occupancy is limited to one individual and guests are not allowed.

"This is an opportunity for someone who might be living with others in their home. If you're going to work, you don't want to continue to expose your family," Johnson said.

In addition to those living in the Mission, residents living in the city’s other high-density neighborhoods would qualify, including the Tenderloin, Chinatown and South of Market.

The free hotel stays are available through the end of June.

— Molly Solomon (@solomonout)

Santa Clara County Recruiting Volunteers for Contact Tracing

Santa Clara County is calling for volunteers to build a new corps of 1,000 disease investigators and contact tracers who can help track and contain the coronavirus.

Between 15 and 30 people test positive for the coronavirus every day in Santa Clara County. Each of those people is in regular contact with four or five other people in their home, or immediate community, that they may have infected.

A contact tracer’s job is to call those four or five other people to let them know they might be sick — even if they don’t feel sick — and make sure they have the resources to stay home and isolate themselves so they don’t spread the virus further.

“Right now people tend to have very few contacts while we shelter in place,” said Dr. Sarah Rudman, Santa Clara County assistant health officer. “We expect that as shelter in place is lessened, people are going to have more contacts, and that's why we need to be able to have a larger workforce to reach those folks as well.”

The county is first redeploying other county employees, like librarians, to train for the new workforce. But to reach 1,000 positions, they're also asking for volunteers from the community.

County officials say they're looking for people who are good at having sensitive conversations and talking about health information. They’re especially in need of people who speak languages other than English, particularly Spanish and Vietnamese.

— April Dembosky (@adembosky)

As 'Quarantine Fatigue' Sets In, Some Look to Harm Reduction Model for Socializing

While Bay Area counties this week loosened stay-at-home restrictions to allow for some shopping and other activities, public health officials say meeting in person outside of essential tasks is still too risky.

But, as "quarantine fatigue" sets in, some observers are starting to opine that it's unrealistic to expect people to abstain from socializing much longer, and they are suggesting more of a harm reduction approach to keeping individuals socially distanced

"People are going to start seeing their friends," said California state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco. "And we have to acknowledge that that is the reality of human existence, and we can't pretend otherwise. I think it is important in the near future for the state and for Bay Area officials to start giving more precise guidance about how you reduce risk."

If you are determined to socialize despite public health recommendations, there are ways to reduce your risk. Read the full story from KQED's Lesley McClurg here.

 

Rep. Eshoo Calls for $20 Billion to Help Nursing Homes Fight COVID-19

South Bay Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, is proposing legislation calling for $20 billion in federal funds to combat the spread of COVID-19 in skilled nursing facilities. The money would help bankroll teams of health care professionals to respond quickly to an outbreak.

“It would also help implement infection control protocols and provide the resources the states need, so that they can safely separate residents with the virus from those who won’t have it,” Eshoo said.

Funds would also go towards personal protective equipment, like masks and gloves, for nursing facility workers.

According to data from the California Department of Public Health, nearly half of the deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in long-term care homes.

Public and private nursing homes around the country stand to receive funding under Eshoo’s proposal. The congresswoman added that California has the most nursing facilities in the country and could receive the highest dollar amount in funding.

— Marco Siler-Gonzales (@mijo-marco)

Facebook Allows Some Staff to Work From Home, Permanently

Facebook is the largest and latest tech giant yet to “lean in” to remote work long term, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook Live video on Thursday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company will start by making most new North American hires eligible for remote work, then allow more experienced employees to apply for that option, with their manager’s backing.

"I think that it’s quite possible that, over the next five to 10 years, about 50% of our people could be working remotely," Zuckerberg said. "We're going to do this in a way that is measured and thoughtful and responsible and in phases over time."

During the video, Zuckerberg detailed various ways in which this shift could have collateral benefits to the company's workforce, including an increase in geographic diversity.

"When you limit hiring to people who either live in a small number of big cities, or are willing to move there, that cuts out a lot of people," he said.

He also acknowledged a more broad-based workforce could allow for broader economic prosperity and "a more sustainable kind of social and political climate as well."

An internal company survey found more than half of those who responded would prefer to split their time between working at home and at one of Facebook’s 70 offices worldwide.

Zuckerberg said it may be difficult to accommodate everyone with that preference now that social distancing guidelines require 75% fewer people physically present when Facebook offices begin to reopen on July 6.

— Rachael Myrow (@rachaelmyrow)

Many False Coronavirus Narratives on Twitter Spread by Bots, Researchers Find

Nearly half of the Twitter accounts spreading messages about the coronavirus pandemic are likely bots, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University said Wednesday.

Researchers examined more than 200 million tweets discussing the virus since January and found that about 45% were sent by accounts that behave more like computerized robots than humans.

It is too early to say conclusively which individuals or groups are behind the bot accounts, but researchers said the tweets appeared aimed at sowing division in America.

"We do know that it looks like it's a propaganda machine, and it definitely matches the Russian and Chinese playbooks, but it would take a tremendous amount of resources to substantiate that," said Kathleen Carley, a professor of computer science at Carnegie Mellon University who is conducting a study into bot-generated COVID-19 activity on Twitter that has yet to be published.

Researchers identified more than 100 false narratives about the coronavirus that are proliferating on Twitter by accounts likely controlled by bots, including: conspiracy theories about hospitals being filled with mannequins or how the spread of the coronavirus is related to 5G wireless towers, a notion that is patently untrue.

Read the full story from NPR here.

More Than a Quarter of California's Eligible Workforce Has Filed For Unemployment

The latest unemployment numbers are out, and they offer an increasingly sobering snapshot of the economy. Since March 14, when the coronavirus pandemic began shutting down entire sectors of the economy, California has processed more than 4.4 million claims for unemployment — that represents 25.7% of the state's total workforce that's eligible for job loss assistance.

Last week, more than 246,000 Californians were among the 2.4 million Americans who applied for unemployment benefits, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Unemployment applications in California had been slowly falling during the past several weeks, but last week saw an uptick of 15.7% over the previous week — representing a 557.6% increase compared to the same time period last year.

In the past nine weeks, jobless claims nationwide have totaled 38.6 million. A Federal Reserve survey found that job cuts were concentrated among lower-wage workers: In households making less than $40,000, nearly 40% said they were out of work, NPR reported.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam) and Lisa Pickoff-White (@pickoffwhite), with contributions from the Associated Press.

