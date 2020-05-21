KQED is a proud member of
Rep. Eshoo Calls for $20 Billion to Help Nursing Homes Fight COVID-19

South Bay Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (D-CA) is proposing legislation calling for $20 billion in federal funds to combat the spread of COVID-19 in skilled nursing facilities. The money would help bankroll teams of health care professionals to respond quickly to an outbreak.

“It would also help implement infection control protocols and provide the resources the states need, so that they can safely separate residents with the virus from those who won’t have it,” Eshoo said.

Funds would also go towards personal protective equipment, like masks and gloves, for nursing facility workers.

According to data from the California Department of Public Health, nearly half of the deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in long-term care homes.

Public and private nursing homes around the country stand to receive funding under Eshoo’s proposal. The congresswoman added that California has the most nursing facilities in the country and could receive the highest dollar amount in funding.

— Marco Siler-Gonzales (@mijo-marco)

As 'Quarantine Fatigue' Sets In, Some Look to Harm Reduction Model for Socializing

While Bay Area counties this week loosened stay-at-home restrictions to allow for some shopping and other activities, public health officials say meeting in person outside of essential tasks is still too risky.

But, as "quarantine fatigue" sets in, some observers are starting to opine that it's unrealistic to expect people to abstain from socializing much longer, and they are suggesting more of a harm reduction approach to keeping individuals socially distanced

"People are going to start seeing their friends," said California State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco. "And we have to acknowledge that that is the reality of human existence, and we can't pretend otherwise. I think it is important in the near future for the state and for Bay Area officials to start giving more precise guidance about how you reduce risk."

If you are determined to socialize despite public health recommendations, there are ways reduce your risk. Read the full story from KQED's Lesley McClurg here.

 

Facebook Allows Some Staff to Work From Home, Permanently

Facebook is the largest and latest tech giant yet to “lean in” to remote work long term, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook Live video on Thursday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company will start by making most new North American hires eligible for remote work, then allow more experienced employees to apply for that option, with their manager’s backing.

"I think that it’s quite possible that, over the next five to 10 years, about 50% of our people could be working remotely," Zuckerberg said. "We're going to do this in a way that is measured and thoughtful and responsible and in phases over time."

During the video, Zuckerberg detailed various ways in which this shift could have collateral benefits to the company's workforce, including an increase in geographic diversity.

"When you limit hiring to people who either live in a small number of big cities, or are willing to move there, that cuts out a lot of people," he said.

He also acknowledged a more broad-based workforce could allow for broader economic prosperity and "a more sustainable kind of social and political climate as well."

An internal company survey found more than half of those who responded would prefer to split their time between working at home and at one of Facebook’s 70 offices worldwide.

Zuckerberg said it may be difficult to accommodate everyone with that preference now that social distancing guidelines require 75% fewer people physically present when Facebook offices begin to reopen on July 6.

— Rachael Myrow (@rachaelmyrow)

Many False Coronavirus Narratives on Twitter Spread by Bots, Researchers Find

Nearly half of the Twitter accounts spreading messages about the coronavirus pandemic are likely bots, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University said Wednesday.

Researchers examined more than 200 million tweets discussing the virus since January and found that about 45% were sent by accounts that behave more like computerized robots than humans.

It is too early to say conclusively which individuals or groups are behind the bot accounts, but researchers said the tweets appeared aimed at sowing division in America.

"We do know that it looks like it's a propaganda machine, and it definitely matches the Russian and Chinese playbooks, but it would take a tremendous amount of resources to substantiate that," said Kathleen Carley, a professor of computer science at Carnegie Mellon University who is conducting a study into bot-generated COVID-19 activity on Twitter that has yet to be published.

Researchers identified more than 100 false narratives about the coronavirus that are proliferating on Twitter by accounts likely controlled by bots, including: conspiracy theories about hospitals being filled with mannequins or how the spread of the coronavirus is related to 5G wireless towers, a notion that is patently untrue.

Read the full story from NPR here.

More Than a Quarter of California's Eligible Workforce Has Filed For Unemployment

The latest unemployment numbers are out, and they offer an increasingly sobering snapshot of the economy. Since March 14, when the coronavirus pandemic began shutting down entire sectors of the economy, California has processed more than 4.4 million claims for unemployment — that represents 25.7% of the state's total workforce that's eligible for job loss assistance.

Last week, more than 246,000 Californians were among the 2.4 million Americans who applied for unemployment benefits, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Unemployment applications in California had been slowly falling during the past several weeks, but last week saw an uptick of 15.7% over the previous week — representing a 557.6% increase compared to the same time period last year.

In the past nine weeks, jobless claims nationwide have totaled 38.6 million. A Federal Reserve survey found that job cuts were concentrated among lower-wage workers: In households making less than $40,000, nearly 40% said they were out of work, NPR reported.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam) and Lisa Pickoff-White (@pickoffwhite), with contributions from the Associated Press.

San Jose Produces Less Waste Under COVID-19, but It's Not All Good News

COVID-19 has produced more complications for professionals in local waste and recycling collection.

While the job has become all the more important with greater waste generation in residential areas of San Jose, waste hauling companies have felt the financial squeeze of suspended and terminated pickups by businesses — plus a lapse in recycling etiquette from locals.

The lapse could mean less company earnings from recycled waste plus expenses for disposing the added contamination. This means a strain on the environment and safety concerns for workers.

"Our drivers are, in many instances, touching every cart and being exposed at every residence and every business," said Emily Hanson, chief strategy officer at garbage hauler GreenWaste Recovery.

Overall, San Jose has seen a significant decrease in solid waste collection, a city spokeswoman said in an email. On the commercial side, local businesses have produced 50% less wet waste, like discarded food.

They've produced 30% less dry waste, which includes products made of wood, metal and glass.

The bad news is that this has resulted in 20% less separated recyclable materials for waste collection businesses to sell to those who turn recyclables into new goods, plus the need to dispose of additional products going to landfills.

Read the full story from the San Jose Spotlight here.

1,200 California Pastors Agree to Resume In-Person Services May 31

More than 1,200 California pastors said they will resume in-person services on May 31 in defiance of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Newsom has gradually allowed some businesses to reopen as the state’s number of virus-related hospitalizations has flattened. But churches are still banned, along with hair salons and sporting events. Newsom said Monday that churches could reopen in weeks, not months.

But many churches are tired of waiting. On Wednesday, a lawyer representing a church in Lodi that has sued Newsom said more than 1,200 pastors have signed a “declaration of essentiality” that announces their plan to reopen on May 31 while observing physical distancing and other precautions.

Attorney Robert Tyler said some pastors represent multiple churches. He expects as many as 3,000 churches across California could have in-person services on May 31.

“This letter was not sent for the purposes of asking for permission,” he said.

Read the full story from the Associated Press here.

