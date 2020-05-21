Rep. Eshoo Calls for $20 Billion to Help Nursing Homes Fight COVID-19

South Bay Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (D-CA) is proposing legislation calling for $20 billion in federal funds to combat the spread of COVID-19 in skilled nursing facilities. The money would help bankroll teams of health care professionals to respond quickly to an outbreak.

“It would also help implement infection control protocols and provide the resources the states need, so that they can safely separate residents with the virus from those who won’t have it,” Eshoo said.

Funds would also go towards personal protective equipment, like masks and gloves, for nursing facility workers.

According to data from the California Department of Public Health, nearly half of the deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in long-term care homes.

Public and private nursing homes around the country stand to receive funding under Eshoo’s proposal. The congresswoman added that California has the most nursing facilities in the country and could receive the highest dollar amount in funding.