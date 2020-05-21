KQED is a proud member of
Facebook Allows Some Staff to Work From Home, Permanently

Facebook is the largest and latest tech giant yet to “lean in” to remote work long term, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook Live video on Thursday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company will start by making most new North American hires eligible for remote work, then allow more experienced employees  to apply for that option, with their manager’s backing.

"I think that it’s quite possible that, over the next 5-10 years, about 50% of our people could be working remotely," Zuckerberg said. "We're going to do this in a way that is measured and thoughtful and responsible and in phases over time."

During the video, Zuckerberg detailed various ways in which this shift could have collateral benefits to the company's workforce, including an increase in geographic diversity.

"When you limit hiring to people who either live in a small number of big cities, or are willing to move there, that cuts out a lot of people," he said.

He also acknowledged a more broad-based workforce could allow for broader economic prosperity and "a more sustainable kind of social and political climate as well."

An internal company survey found more than half of those who responded would prefer to split their time between working at home and at one of Facebook’s 70 offices worldwide.

Zuckerberg said it may be difficult to accommodate everyone with that preference, now that social distancing guidelines require 75 percent fewer people physically present when Facebook offices begin to reopen July 6th.

— Rachael Myrow (@rachaelmyrow)

Many False Coronavirus Narratives on Twitter Spread by Bots, Researchers Find

Nearly half of the Twitter accounts spreading messages about the coronavirus pandemic are likely bots, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University said Wednesday.

Researchers examined more than 200 million tweets discussing the virus since January and found that about 45% were sent by accounts that behave more like computerized robots than humans.

It is too early to say conclusively which individuals or groups are behind the bot accounts, but researchers said the tweets appeared aimed at sowing division in America.

"We do know that it looks like it's a propaganda machine, and it definitely matches the Russian and Chinese playbooks, but it would take a tremendous amount of resources to substantiate that," said Kathleen Carley, a professor of computer science at Carnegie Mellon University who is conducting a study into bot-generated COVID-19 activity on Twitter that has yet to be published.

Researchers identified more than 100 false narratives about the coronavirus that are proliferating on Twitter by accounts likely controlled by bots, including: conspiracy theories about hospitals being filled with mannequins or how the spread of the coronavirus is related to 5G wireless towers, a notion that is patently untrue.

Read the full story from NPR here.

More Than a Quarter of California's Eligible Workforce Has Filed For Unemployment

The latest unemployment numbers are out, and they offer an increasingly sobering snapshot of the economy. Since March 14, when the coronavirus pandemic began shutting down entire sectors of the economy, California has processed more than 4.4 million claims for unemployment — that represents 25.7% of the state's total workforce that's eligible for job loss assistance.

Last week, more than 246,000 Californians were among the 2.4 million Americans who applied for unemployment benefits, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Unemployment applications in California had been slowly falling during the past several weeks, but last week saw an uptick of 15.7% over the previous week — representing a 557.6% increase compared to the same time period last year.

In the past nine weeks, jobless claims nationwide have totaled 38.6 million. A Federal Reserve survey found that  job cuts were concentrated among lower-wage workers: In households making less than $40,000, nearly 40% said they were out of work, NPR reported.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam) and Lisa Pickoff-White (@pickoffwhite), with contributions from the Associated Press.

SJ Produces Less Waste Under COVID-19, But It's Not All Good News

COVID-19 has produced more complications for professionals in local waste and recycling collection.

While the job has become all the more important with greater waste generation in residential areas of San Jose, waste hauling companies have felt the financial squeeze of suspended and terminated pickups by businesses — plus a lapse in recycling etiquette from locals.

The lapse could mean less company earnings from recycled waste plus expenses for disposing the added contamination. This means a strain on the environment and safety concerns for workers.

"Our drivers are, in many instances, touching every cart and being exposed at every residence and every business," said Emily Hanson, chief strategy officer at garbage hauler GreenWaste Recovery.

Overall, San Jose has seen a significant decrease in solid waste collection, a city spokeswoman said in an email. On the commercial side, local businesses have produced 50 percent less wet waste like discarded food.

They've produced 30 percent less dry waste, which includes products made of wood, metal and glass.

The bad news is that this has resulted in 20 percent less separated recyclable materials for waste collection businesses to sell to those who turn recyclables into new goods, plus the need to dispose of additional products going to landfills.

Read the full story from the San Jose Spotlight here.

1,200 California Pastors Agree to Resume In-Person Services May 31

More than 1,200 California pastors said they will resume in-person services on May 31 in defiance of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Newsom has gradually allowed some businesses to reopen as the state’s number of virus-related hospitalizations has flattened. But churches are still banned, along with hair salons and sporting events. Newsom said Monday churches could reopen in weeks, not months.

But many churches are tired of waiting. On Wednesday, a lawyer representing a church in Lodi that has sued Newsom said more than 1,200 pastors have signed a “declaration of essentiality” that announces their plan to reopen on May 31 while observing physical distancing and other precautions.

Attorney Robert Tyler said some pastors represent multiple churches. He expects as many as 3,000 churches across California could have in-person services on May 31.

“This letter was not sent for the purposes of asking for permission,” he said.

Read the full story from the Associated Press here.

SF's Oldest Gay Bar, The Stud, to Close

The coronavirus has claimed another small business: The Stud, San Francisco's oldest gay bar still in operation — until today that is.

Wednesday night, a month before SF's 50th annual Pride celebration, the cooperatively owned LGBT venue announced its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of revenue.

The Stud has operated in San Francisco for 55 years, according to its owners. But don't count it out just yet.

Honey Mahogany, one of the club's owners and alum of RuPaul's Drag Race, said they're all collectively committed to finding a new home for the historic bar, which has played home to so many drag performances, comedy nights, and raunchy, titillating events of all kinds.

"Everyone who is an owner feels strongly this is not the end of The Stud," Mahogany said.

The Stud's cooperative owners are seeking new venues, but it will cost at least $500,000, Mahogany said, which they do not have — yet.

The road ahead is long but, "We're working on it. We have not identified any locations, we are committed to finding one in the future, we just don't know when," Mahogany said.

With shelter-in-place orders in mind, The Stud cannot have a "goodbye" event in the bar, so on May 31 a funeral will be aired on Twitch.tv, Mahogany said.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

Oakland and SF's Socially Distant 'Slow Streets' Now in Google Maps

'Slow Streets' are in vogue. Since the shelter-in-place orders were instituted, city streets have been closed to vehicle traffic, first in Oakland, then in San Francisco. And now, Google Maps is in on the party.

Oakland initially announced plans to close 74 miles of streets to through-traffic (allowing for local car traffic). In late April, San Francisco followed suit, with 34 miles of streets open to walkers and cyclists (and dog walkers, and rollerbladers, and, if you absolutely must, e-scooters, too).

But the information was dispersed, and useful maps were hard to find.

Now, these designated 'Slow Streets' can be spotted in Google Maps, featuring a convenient dotted line marked "Slow Streets" and "open to pedestrians & cyclists, authorized vehicles only."

Noted Bay Area transit advocate Chris Arvin spotted the changes on Twitter, which was followed by a social media flurry, including a reply from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Director of Transportation Jeffrey Tumlin, who wrote "Wow - @googlemaps is now showing #OpenStreets for most US cities, fostering good municipal competition.  @OakDOT and @seattledot in the lead! San Franciscans: help us catch up in Ph 3 ."

If you're rarin' to see them expand slow streets even further, reach out to share your opinion with San Francisco here and Oakland here.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

