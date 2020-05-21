SJ Produces Less Waste Under COVID-19, But It's Not All Good News

COVID-19 has produced more complications for professionals in local waste and recycling collection.

While the job has become all the more important with greater waste generation in residential areas of San Jose, waste hauling companies have felt the financial squeeze of suspended and terminated pickups by businesses — plus a lapse in recycling etiquette from locals.

The lapse could mean less company earnings from recycled waste plus expenses for disposing the added contamination. This means a strain on the environment and safety concerns for workers.

"Our drivers are, in many instances, touching every cart and being exposed at every residence and every business," said Emily Hanson, chief strategy officer at garbage hauler GreenWaste Recovery.

Overall, San Jose has seen a significant decrease in solid waste collection, a city spokeswoman said in an email. On the commercial side, local businesses have produced 50 percent less wet waste like discarded food.