Oakland A's Miss $1.2 Million Coliseum Rent Payment

The Oakland Athletics missed their $1.2 million annual rent payment due April 1, in a public spat first reported by the Mercury News.

Henry Gardner, interim head of the Coliseum Authority, told the outlet that the baseball team told him they "have no ability to pay" rent since the team could not use the stadium to generate revenue.

In a statement to KQED, Catherine Aker, vice president of communications for the A's, said the Coliseum has been kept available by the city of Oakland and Alameda County as a potential surge location for coronavirus patients.

While the team supports those public health directives, "the A's sent notice to the JPA [Joint Powers Authority] in March stating the Club ... would defer annual rent payment, given the building was not available for use, per provisions in the contract," Aker said.

But a board member of the Coliseum Authority, Ignacio De La Fuente, told the Mercury News: "I'm going to make sure we do whatever we can to make them pay."

Major League Baseball has been on hold due to the pandemic, with tentative plans for games to start in July, according to ESPN.

Social Distance Circles Come to Dolores Park. (Squares Need Not Apply)

Following the lead of places like Brooklyn's Domino Park, San Francisco parks employees drew giant social-distancing circles on the grass in the flatlands of Dolores Park on Wednesday.

Mission resident Ben Greenberg got a good shot of the renovation project.

The move is no doubt intended to keep sunbathers from fighting over real estate in the coming week, which promises warm and sunny weather.

The circles will also help police officers and other coronavirus health and safety monitors enforce social-distancing rules, which are still very much in effect, despite limited re-opening.

Knowing San Francisco, residents will probably find interesting ways to share the new spaces.

Napa County First to Reopen Dine-In Restaurants

Napa County has been approved by the state to expand further into Stage 2 of California's reopening plan — the first Bay Area county permitted to do so.

County officials are loosening coronavirus shelter-at-home restrictions, although members of high-risk groups are still encouraged to stay home as much as possible. The new regulations will mean that many retail stores and dine-in restaurants can reopen there right away.

Officials say businesses that reopen must follow the state's safety guidelines, including training staff, stepping up sanitation and ensuring employees wear masks.

Schools in Napa County can open June 1, but none of the county's districts plan to open that soon.

Most wineries and tasting rooms are not allowed to open up — yet.

Black Oakland Residents in a 'Health Emergency': City Council

More COVID-19 funding in Oakland will be directed toward black and Latinx communities, thanks to a Wednesday vote by the Oakland City Council, which declared a local health emergency for black residents affected by the pandemic.

The policy resolution also directs the city administrator to develop a race and equity-based plan to tackle COVID-19 in Oakland, and to prioritize opening COVID-19 testing sites in ZIP codes most impacted by the pandemic.

Black and brown communities across California continue to bear the brunt of the pandemic's impact, well out of proportion to their numbers across the state.

"In these last two months, we have seen Black community leaders innovate and serve their community in a manner that would have made the Black Panthers proud," Councilmember Lynette Gibson McElhaney said in a statement. "If we are to have even a modicum of a chance to address these unjust racial inequities, the City Council must unite to support the leadership of those living the daily reality of these disparities."

Oakland has fed many of its residents' families through the Oakland Unified School District during the pandemic, with 1.5 million meals for students so far, 208,000 meals given to adults, and 214,000 meals served to non-student children at city schools between March 16 and May 15, according to OUSD.

Mobile Coronavirus Testing Comes to the Tenderloin

The first mobile coronavirus testing site in San Francisco opened Wednesday outside the Tenderloin Recreation Center on Ellis and Hyde streets. It's one of three new centers that will add capacity for 500 more tests a day in areas where people are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

The Tenderloin is a critical location for testing, said Kyriell Noon, senior director of programs at GLIDE, the community nonprofit helping to run the site.

"Because there's such density in our population, particularly among folks who are unhoused, the possibility of really rapid transmission in that population is high," Noon said. "And so testing is extremely important, as is contact tracing."

The Tenderloin site will be open this week and next, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, before moving on to the Bayview neighborhood.

San Francisco continues to offer free testing to anyone who must leave their home for work. Any resident with at least one COVID-19 symptom or possible exposure can also get tested.

Yosemite Could Be Open by June

Officials at Yosemite National Park have drawn up a plan to reopen as early as June. The park closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

An exact opening date hasn't been set yet, and the Trump administration must still approve the plan. But parks officials are hoping sometime in the next few weeks to reopen at least some campgrounds, restaurants and hotels in Yosemite Valley.

When it does reopen, there will be big changes. Trails would be one way, facilities would be cleaned more often and visitors would be encouraged — but not mandated — to use masks. And most important, all day-use visitors to the park would be required to go online first and make a reservation. That way the park will be able to keep crowds at about half their normal size in the summer as a way of reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

Advocates Warn Proposed Budget Cuts Will Put More Seniors Into Nursing Homes

Advocates for California seniors and the disabled blasted Gov. Gavin Newsom’s May budget revision on Wednesday, saying proposed cuts to programs serving those populations will put more people at risk for COVID-19.

Newsom has proposed eliminating two programs: Community-Based Adult Services and Multipurpose Senior Services. Both provide services to help people stay in their homes.

Pat McGinnis, executive director of California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, said such cuts would push more people into nursing homes. In California, nearly half of all COVID-19 deaths have occurred in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.

"While infections and deaths in nursing homes are increasing every day, the governor's proposed budget would eliminate or reduce the very programs that enable our elders and persons with disabilities to stay at home and out of nursing homes," she said.

McGinnis and her fellow advocates appear to have at least some support in the Legislature. At a recent Assembly budget subcommittee hearing, several lawmakers were upset by the proposed cuts.

California must cut $54 billion to balance its budget because of coronavirus spending. Newsom has said $14 billion of his proposed cuts could be eliminated if the federal government comes through with financial assistance for the state.

