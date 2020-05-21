Napa County First to Reopen Dine-In Restaurants

Napa County has been approved by the state to expand further into Stage 2 of California's reopening plan — the first Bay Area county permitted to do so.

County officials are loosening coronavirus shelter-at-home restrictions, although members of high-risk groups are still encouraged to stay home as much as possible. The new regulations will mean that many retail stores and dine-in restaurants can reopen there right away.

Officials say businesses that reopen must follow the state's safety guidelines, including training staff, stepping up sanitation and ensuring employees wear masks.

Schools in Napa County can open June 1, but none of the county's districts plan to open that soon.

Most wineries and tasting rooms are not allowed to open up — yet.

— Kate Wolffe (@katewolffe)