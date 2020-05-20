KQED is a proud member of
Pandemic Food Stamps Offer Up to $365 Per Child

Families with children who qualify for free or reduced-price meals at their schools — regardless of immigration status — may notice something in the mail to help them buy groceries.

California is issuing one-time food stamps with credits of up to $365 per child to help qualifying families get through the coronavirus outbreak. The Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer card, or P-EBT, from the Department of Social Services is an emergency disaster benefit that can be used to buy food and groceries, including online at Walmart and Amazon.

The first cards arrived last week for families receiving CalFresh, Medi-Cal or foster care benefits as a supplement to their EBT card. The second phase, which starts Friday, requires low-income families to apply at here.

State officials say the card is available to eligible families regardless of a student's immigration status or their parents' status. It also doesn't impact whether children are picking up grab-and-go meals from schools.

The deadline to apply is June 30. Read the full story from CalMatters here.

Yosemite Could Be Open by June

Officials at Yosemite National Park have drawn up a plan to reopen as early as June. The park closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus.

An exact opening date hasn't been set yet, and the Trump Administration must still approve the plan, but parks officials are hoping sometime in the next few weeks to reopen at least some campgrounds, restaurants and hotels in Yosemite Valley.

When it does re-open, there will be big changes. Trails would be one-way, facilities would be cleaned more often, and visitors would be encouraged — but not mandated — to use masks. And most important, all day-use visitors to the park would be required to go online first and make a reservation. That way the park will be able to keep crowds at about half their normal size in the summer as a way of reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

— Paul Rogers (@PaulRogersSJMN)

Advocates Warn Proposed Budget Cuts Will Put More Seniors Into Nursing Homes

Advocates for California seniors and the disabled blasted Governor Gavin Newsom’s May budget revision on Wednesday, saying proposed cuts to programs serving those populations will put more people at risk for COVID-19.

Newsom has proposed eliminating two programs: Community-Based Adult Services and Multipurpose Senior Services. Both provide services to help people stay in their homes.

Pat McGinnis, Executive Director of California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, said such cuts would push more people into nursing homes. In California, nearly half of all COVID-19 deaths have occurred in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.

"While infections and deaths in nursing homes are increasing every day, the governor's proposed budget would eliminate or reduce the very programs that enable our elders and persons with disabilities to stay at home and out of nursing homes," she said.

McGinnis and her fellow advocates appear to have at least some support in the Legislature. At a recent Assembly budget sub-committee hearing, several lawmakers were upset by the proposed cuts.

California must cut $54 billion to balance its budget because of coronavirus spending. Newsom has said $14 billion of his proposed cuts could be eliminated if the federal government comes through with financial assistance for the state.

— Katie Orr (@1KatieOrr)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Drops Lawsuit Against Alameda County

Tesla CEO Elon Musk dropped the company's lawsuit against Alameda County Wednesday, court documents confirm.

While Tesla attorneys confirmed that filing, they did not respond to requests for comment on why the lawsuit was dropped.

Musk and Alameda County have been at loggerheads for weeks over a shelter-in-place order the Tesla CEO derided on Twitter as a threat to Tesla's car plant in Fremont.

"This is fascist," he said, previously. "This is not democratic. This is not freedom. Give the people back their goddamn freedom."

Tesla reopened that plant this week after having earlier allowed its workers to resume car production there in defiance of Alameda County health orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below, read the lawsuit's notice of dismissal.

For more on the tussle between Musk and Alameda County, read KQED's previous coverage here.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

No Parade? No Problem — SF Pride Launches Online Celebration

The San Francisco Pride parade was canceled this year, but the city's LGBTQ+ community and allies will still celebrate loud and proud — online.

The 50th anniversary of San Francisco Pride will move its festivities online Saturday and Sunday, June 27 and 28, and the SF Pride Board of Directors announced its lineup Wednesday, which will feature speeches from LGBTQ+ thought leaders, live performances, and conversations with the community.

"While this year's landmark anniversary is very different from what we originally envisioned, we are grateful that we can share Pride 50 with our friends and allies around the world — and we know the world is turning to San Francisco," said SF Pride Executive Director Fred Lopez, in a statement.

Leading up to Pride 50 weekend, other events include Frameline44's Pride Showcase, Trans March 2020, and Openhouse’s LGBTQ+ Senior Prom. Pride 50 awardees include activist Cleve Jones, author Gabby Rivera, and GLBT Historical Society Executive Director Terry Beswick.

The annual June gathering evolved from a commemoration of the 1969 uprising against police brutality at New York’s Stonewall Inn to a celebration that draws hundreds of thousands of revelers to downtown San Francisco.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

Oakland Venues Stork Club, Spirithaus Shutter Due to Pandemic

Oakland rock club and dive bar the Stork Club, a venue that’s been open in different forms for over 100 years, is temporarily closing due to the pandemic. Tom Chittock, manager and son of owner Juanita “Micki” Chittock, tells KQED that his family decided that it no longer made sense to pay $7,000 a month in rent and $3,000 in insurance with no reopening date in sight.

“I was trying and trying and trying and trying, the landlord isn’t talking to me,” says Chittock. “We would like to talk to him to see if we could get some rent forgiveness, and he hasn’t responded to any emails. I even walked over and hand delivered a letter.”

Chittock says that prior to the pandemic, the club had some financial struggles, but was mostly staying afloat with nightly punk shows. “We were hanging in there, we were having a little bit of trouble, but we were making it,” he says.

But now, concerts are off in California until the state reaches phase four of its reopening plan—which would require the wide availability of a vaccine or therapeutics. With that timeline uncertain, the Chittock family decided to cut its losses and move out of its colorful, mural-strewn downtown Oakland space, located at the corner of Telegraph Avenue and 24th Street. Chittock says that Stork Club will one day reopen in another location, perhaps as a nonprofit, and that it’s fundraising for relocation with a GoFundMe campaign.

The Stork Club’s closure is the latest example of the pandemic’s alteration of Oakland’s cultural landscape. Spirithaus Gallery, a venue that centered black artists with Afrofuturist sensibilities, announced last week a move out of its West Oakland warehouse on Adeline Street. An Instagram post from the venue owners suggested plans to reopen in another form as well.

“As you know, things are moving in ‘real time’ and the creativity of sustainability and survival is more relevant now than ever before in our modern era,” the post reads. “This, among many other factors, has influenced our decision to rethink, unplug and pivot to a more efficient means of creativity. We are looking forward to sharing what that looks like as it comes to fruition.”

—Nastia Voynovskaya (@nananastia)

Nonstop SFO Flights to Europe Will Take Off Again in June

Nonstop flights to Europe from San Francisco International Airport will resume in June, airport officials announced Tuesday.

Flights from SFO to Europe have been on hold since April 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Swiss International Airlines will resume flights to Zurich, Switzerland on June 1, and airline Lufthansa will launch three weekly flights to Munich, Germany on June 16.

The resumed European service represents a dramatic uptick in available international flights, to Europe and elsewhere: in May, SFO scheduled just 42 weekly international flights. In June, that number  will jump to 220.

People have largely steered clear of SFO through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to publicly available airport security checkpoint data, which logged 1.8 million travelers in January but only 69,000 travelers in April.

Additional flights to Japan will also kick off in June, airport officials said, including three weekly flights from All Nippon Airways beginning June 1.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

