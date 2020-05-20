No Parade? No Problem — SF Pride Launches Online Celebration

The San Francisco Pride parade was canceled this year, but the city's LGBTQ+ community and allies will still celebrate loud and proud — online.
The 50th anniversary of San Francisco Pride will move its festivities online Saturday and Sunday, June 27 and 28, and the SF Pride Board of Directors announced its lineup Wednesday, which will feature speeches from LGBTQ+ thought leaders, live performances, and conversations with the community.
"While this year's landmark anniversary is very different from what we originally envisioned, we are grateful that we can share Pride 50 with our friends and allies around the world — and we know the world is turning to San Francisco," said SF Pride Executive Director Fred Lopez, in a statement.
Leading up to Pride 50 weekend, other events include Frameline44's Pride Showcase, Trans March 2020, and Openhouse’s LGBTQ+ Senior Prom. Pride 50 awardees include activist Cleve Jones, author Gabby Rivera, and GLBT Historical Society Executive Director Terry Beswick.
The annual June gathering evolved from a commemoration of the 1969 uprising against police brutality at New York’s Stonewall Inn to a celebration that draws hundreds of thousands of revelers to downtown San Francisco.