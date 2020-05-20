KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

SF Pride to launch online celebration for 50th anniversaryOakland venues Stork Club, Spirithaus shutter Nonstop SFO flights to Europe will take off again in JuneFree COVID-19 testing starts Wednesday for residents of San Jose and Santa Clara County Tulare County reopens in defiance of health orders Oakland extends moratorium for residential and commercial evictionsNo, you're not imagining things: Traffic is back
More timeline

Nonstop SFO Flights to Europe Will Take Off Again in June

Nonstop flights to Europe from San Francisco International Airport will resume in June, airport officials announced Tuesday.

Flights from SFO to Europe have been on hold since April 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Swiss International Airlines will resume flights to Zurich, Switzerland on June 1, and airline Lufthansa will launch three weekly flights to Munich, Germany on June 16.

The resumed European service represents a dramatic uptick in available international flights, to Europe and elsewhere: in May, SFO scheduled just 42 weekly international flights. In June, that number  will jump to 220.

People have largely steered clear of SFO through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to publicly available airport security checkpoint data, which logged 1.8 million travelers in January but only 69,000 travelers in April.

Additional flights to Japan will also kick off in June, airport officials said, including three weekly flights from All Nippon Airways beginning June 1.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

Top of timeline ↑

No Parade? No Problem — SF Pride Launches Online Celebration

The San Francisco Pride parade was canceled this year, but the city's LGBTQ+ community and allies will still celebrate loud and proud — online.

The 50th anniversary of San Francisco Pride will move its festivities online Saturday and Sunday, June 27 and 28, and the SF Pride Board of Directors announced its lineup Wednesday, which will feature speeches from LGBTQ+ thought leaders, live performances, and conversations with the community.

"While this year's landmark anniversary is very different from what we originally envisioned, we are grateful that we can share Pride 50 with our friends and allies around the world — and we know the world is turning to San Francisco," said SF Pride Executive Director Fred Lopez, in a statement.

Leading up to Pride 50 weekend, other events include Frameline44's Pride Showcase, Trans March 2020, and Openhouse’s LGBTQ+ Senior Prom. Pride 50 awardees include activist Cleve Jones, author Gabby Rivera, and GLBT Historical Society Executive Director Terry Beswick.

The annual June gathering evolved from a commemoration of the 1969 uprising against police brutality at New York’s Stonewall Inn to a celebration that draws hundreds of thousands of revelers to downtown San Francisco.

Sponsored

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

Top of timeline ↑

Oakland Venues Stork Club, Spirithaus Shutter Due to Pandemic

Oakland rock club and dive bar the Stork Club, a venue that’s been open in different forms for over 100 years, is temporarily closing due to the pandemic. Tom Chittock, manager and son of owner Juanita “Micki” Chittock, tells KQED that his family decided that it no longer made sense to pay $7,000 a month in rent and $3,000 in insurance with no reopening date in sight.

“I was trying and trying and trying and trying, the landlord isn’t talking to me,” says Chittock. “We would like to talk to him to see if we could get some rent forgiveness, and he hasn’t responded to any emails. I even walked over and hand delivered a letter.”

Chittock says that prior to the pandemic, the club had some financial struggles, but was mostly staying afloat with nightly punk shows. “We were hanging in there, we were having a little bit of trouble, but we were making it,” he says.

But now, concerts are off in California until the state reaches phase four of its reopening plan—which would require the wide availability of a vaccine or therapeutics. With that timeline uncertain, the Chittock family decided to cut its losses and move out of its colorful, mural-strewn downtown Oakland space, located at the corner of Telegraph Avenue and 24th Street. Chittock says that Stork Club will one day reopen in another location, perhaps as a nonprofit, and that it’s fundraising for relocation with a GoFundMe campaign.

The Stork Club’s closure is the latest example of the pandemic’s alteration of Oakland’s cultural landscape. Spirithaus Gallery, a venue that centered black artists with Afrofuturist sensibilities, announced last week a move out of its West Oakland warehouse on Adeline Street. An Instagram post from the venue owners suggested plans to reopen in another form as well.

Sponsored

“As you know, things are moving in ‘real time’ and the creativity of sustainability and survival is more relevant now than ever before in our modern era,” the post reads. “This, among many other factors, has influenced our decision to rethink, unplug and pivot to a more efficient means of creativity. We are looking forward to sharing what that looks like as it comes to fruition.”

—Nastia Voynovskaya (@nananastia)

Top of timeline ↑

Free COVID-19 Testing for All Residents of San Jose and Santa Clara County

Officials will announce on Wednesday that all residents of Santa Clara County and the city of San Jose can get tested for COVID-19 for free, whether they have symptoms or not.

Two locations have been converted into testing sites:  PAL Stadium in East San Jose and the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, also in San Jose. To get an appointment, residents will need to sign up here, answer some questions, sign an authorization form and verify that they are 18 years of age or older.

Testing is made possible by Verily, an Alphabet company (the parent company of Google) and the state of California. Verily's Project Baseline tracks health trends to further clinical research on a variety of health conditions across the country.

— Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

Top of timeline ↑

Tulare County Reopens in Defiance of Health Orders

Defying state health orders intended to prevent spread of COVID-19, leaders in California’s Tulare County have voted to allow businesses and churches to immediately reopen.

The 3-2 vote Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors allows reopening of nearly all businesses that fall under Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the state’s plan, including dine-in restaurants, barbers, movie theaters and shopping malls, the Visalia Times Delta reported. Churches also are included.

The vote came as the Central Valley county of 442,000 residents reported a spike of 101 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths.

The Times Delta said county officials later clarified that businesses should adhere to state guidelines on social distancing, restaurant capacity and other health measures but did not say whether there will be enforcement.

Tulare County’s nursing homes in particular are struggling with the coronavirus: 51 deaths and infections among nearly 30% of the more than 1,100 residents. Local officials blame the state, which regulates nursing homes.

Newsom has made it clear that no county can move into stage three yet but also has said he wants to give more discretion to county governments and what they believe best reflects the interest of their residents.

— Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

Oakland Extends Eviction Moratorium for Residential and Commercial Tenants

Oakland's City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to extend the city's moratorium on residential and commercial evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic until Aug. 31.

The moratorium has been in place since March, and was originally set to expire on May 31.

It prohibits nearly all residential evictions, except when the tenant poses a threat to the health or safety of other residents. It also outlaws commercial evictions for non-payment if the tenant can demonstrate they suffered a loss of income due to COVID-19.

Even though evictions are on hold for now, tenants will still have to pay any back rent in the future.

— Annie Berman (@anniebermanak)

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

No, You're Not Imagining Things: Traffic Is Back

Bay Area streets and highways, like those across the country, emptied out overnight when coronavirus shelter-in-place orders were imposed two months ago.

The low point for traffic came in early April when total miles traveled in most Bay Area counties fell by 80% or more from January levels.

But statistics from transportation analysis firm StreetLight Data show that the cars are coming back. Yes, this means more of us are starting to drive again.

A KQED analysis of Friday traffic over the last five weeks finds that miles traveled have increased 60% since the April low point.

That’s still well below "normal" vehicle volumes for the Bay Area. But one sign that more of us are hitting the road: Caltrans activated the Bay Bridge metering lights on Monday — for the first time in two months.

— Dan Brekke (@danbrekke)

Top of timeline ↑