Nonstop SFO Flights to Europe Will Take Off Again in June

Nonstop flights to Europe from San Francisco International Airport will resume in June, airport officials announced Tuesday.
Flights from SFO to Europe have been on hold since April 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Swiss International Airlines will resume flights to Zurich, Switzerland on June 1, and airline Lufthansa will launch three weekly flights to Munich, Germany on June 16.
The resumed European service represents a dramatic uptick in available international flights, to Europe and elsewhere: in May, SFO scheduled just 42 weekly international flights. In June, that number will jump to 220.
People have largely steered clear of SFO through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to publicly available airport security checkpoint data, which logged 1.8 million travelers in January but only 69,000 travelers in April.
Additional flights to Japan will also kick off in June, airport officials said, including three weekly flights from All Nippon Airways beginning June 1.
— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)