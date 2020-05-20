Oakland Extends Eviction Moratorium for Residential and Commercial Tenants

On Tuesday, the Oakland City Council voted unanimously to extend the city’s moratorium on residential and commercial evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic until Aug. 31.

The moratorium has been in place since March and was originally set to expire on May 31.

It prohibits nearly all residential evictions, except when the tenant poses a threat to the health or safety of other residents. It also outlaws commercial evictions for non-payment if the tenant can demonstrate they suffered a loss of income due to COVID-19.

Even though evictions are on hold for now, tenants will still have to pay any back rent in the future.

