COVID-19 Outbreak Overwhelms Vallejo Skilled Nursing Center

Eleven patients have died and more than 130 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Windsor Vallejo Care Center, a skilled nursing facility in Solano County.

This one nursing home in Vallejo now accounts for nearly 70% of coronavirus deaths in the county.

At Windsor, nine of the patients who died were already on comfort care — meaning their lives were nearing their end before they were infected, according to heath officials.

County Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas says many of the COVID-positive residents have been asymptomatic, and some patients have recovered.

When the outbreak began, Matyas said Solano planned to test only workers at nursing care facilities across the county. Now the county will expand testing to workers and residents at long-term care homes in coming weeks.

Windsor Vallejo did not provide comment to KQED.

— Molly Peterson (@mollydacious)