Marin-Based Glassdoor Cuts 30% of Its Workforce

Mill Valley-based job search engine Glassdoor has laid off 30 percent of its workforce, blaming the coronavirus pandemic.

Glassdoor has cut 300 people, most of them in Chicago. In an email sent to employees, the company CEO wrote recent cost cuts were not enough to avoid layoffs.

"Employers as a whole have dramatically reduced their recruiting, and it is not clear when this will recover," wrote Christian Sutherland-Wong.

But compared to some, Glassdoor employees will walk away with a comfortable severance package: three months' pay, their laptop from work, and health care costs covered through the end of the year.

— Jasmin Purifoy