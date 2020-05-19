KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

Parking lots partially reopen at 27 California state parksSonoma County health workers say reopening was rushedApple store shoppers must have temperature taken and wear face coveringsJoshua Tree National Park reopening with limitationsContra Costa County begins allowing curbside pickup and car gatheringsEarly COVID-19 vaccine trial appears to show immune response in small studyExpanded Testing for COVID-19 at San Francisco Nursing Homes Reveals New Laguna Honda Cases
More timeline

Parking Lots Partially Reopen at 27 California State Parks

The parking lots of 27 California state parks have partially reopened, weeks after 280 state parks and beaches closed their parking lots to discourage non-local visitors, officials said Tuesday.

Parking lots were partially reopened at Jack London State Historic Park in Sonoma County, Lake Oroville State Recreation Area in Butte County and several state beaches in Orange County.

Gloria Sandoval, deputy director of California State Parks, said even though there is increased access at some parks and beaches, officials still encourage people to stay close to home.

"State Parks will continue to monitor visitation and physical distancing across the system and if unsafe conditions develop, park units may close again," she said.

Visitors are also advised to check online to see if the park or beach they want to be visit is open before leaving home, what new visitor guidelines are in effect and if parking is available, she said.

Sponsored

As of Tuesday, 36 parks were closed and 244 were open though campgrounds, restrooms, visitor centers and other facilities remain closed at all state parks.

For a list of parks that now have limited parking, read the full Associated Press story here.

Top of timeline ↑

Sonoma County Health Workers Say Reopening Was Rushed

A group of health professionals held a press conference Tuesday to call out the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors for choosing to apply for a state waiver to further lift COVID-19 restrictions, saying basic health safety protocols are not yet being evenly applied.

Front-line workers around the Bay Area are still working in hazardous conditions without adequate protective personal equipment (PPE), and specifically N-95 medical respirators, said H-PEACE (Health Professionals for Equality and Community Empowerment), a group of doctors and nurses throughout the Bay Area.

"Current PPE issues in Sonoma County should cause leaders to pause," said Jennifer Herman, a family nurse practitioner. "We're in Stage 2, which means we ought to have met Stage 1. We think that an important step has been skipped."

That step was ensuring that all essential workers are provided with adequate safety gear on a regular basis. But now the definition of 'adequate' seems to be in question. H-PEACE says medical centers are using recently-downgraded CDC guidance that allows hospitals to provide surgical masks instead of more protective N-95 respirators based on scarcity conditions.

"How can we justify using metrics of scarcity, especially when our hospitalization rates are so low?" said Dr. Jennifer Fish.

The group called on the county to create a front-line worker task force that officials would consult before making major decisions regarding public health mid-pandemic.

— Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

Top of timeline ↑

Apple Store Shoppers to Have Temperatures Taken, Must Wear Face Coverings

Apple Stores are beginning to reopen after the company in mid-March closed hundreds of its locations in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 100 stores, or about a fifth of the tech giant's worldwide storefronts, are now open, including locations in Alabama, Florida, California and Washington state.

About 25 additional stores in the U.S. in seven states are set to open their doors this week, according to Apple.

For shoppers, the experience will be markedly different from pre-pandemic times: Customers will have their temperature checked before entering. All employees and customers will be required to wear face coverings, and if necessary one will be provided. A limited number of shoppers will be allowed in at one time, and they must observe social distancing. And Apple says during the day it will be conducting "enhanced deep cleanings" of surfaces and device displays.

In a public note to shoppers, Apple Senior Vice President for Retail and People Deirdre O'Brien said decisions on store openings will be based in part on local conditions. Apple reserves the right to close a store again if conditions warrant it.

Sponsored

Read the full NPR story here.

Top of timeline ↑

Joshua Tree National Park Reopening With Limitations

Joshua Tree National Park is slowly reopening after a lengthy closure to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The park announced this week that it is using a phased approach.
Park entrances, roads, parking lots, trails, individual campsites and most restrooms are now open.

Visitor centers and group campsites remain closed, and all campsite reservations made through the recreation.gov site are canceled.

The park says all campsites are first-come, first-served until Sept. 4, and campers must pay as normal at each campground.

All programs remain canceled, along with all permits for special use activities through May 31.

Read the full Associated Press story here.

Top of timeline ↑

Contra Costa County Begins Curbside Pickup and Car Gatherings

Retail stores in Contra Costa County reopened for curbside pickup and sales, starting Tuesday.

Businesses must comply with safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and customers aren't allowed to enter retail stores or indoor shopping malls.

The county will also allow manufacturing and warehouses that provide support to retail stores to operate with modifications.

Additionally, some outdoor gatherings can resume, such as religious services and graduation ceremonies, as long as attendees stay in their vehicles. The events must be held in a large, outdoor areas for three hours or less.

“While this is not a return to normal, it is one step in that direction” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County’s health officer said in a statement. “We will be closely monitoring the effects of allowing curbside retail on the spread of COVID-19 in the community.”

— Audrey Garces (@AudreyGarces)

 

Top of timeline ↑

Early COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Appears to Show Immune Response in Small Study

A candidate vaccine for COVID-19 developed by the drugmaker Moderna appears to generate an immune response similar to the response seen in people who have been infected by the virus and recovered, the company said Monday.

In a Phase 1 trial, eight patients who received two doses of the vaccine at the lowest and middle doses tested — 25 and 100 micrograms — developed neutralizing antibodies to the virus at levels similar to people who had recovered from infection, the company said in a statement.

The data were limited and from only a small number of participants in the trial, led by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. But they are still likely to be seen as encouraging.

“These interim Phase 1 data, while early, demonstrate that vaccination with mRNA-1273 elicits an immune response of the magnitude caused by natural infection starting with a dose as low as 25 μg,” said Tal Zaks, Moderna’s chief medical officer.

A Phase 2 trial has already been given the go-ahead by the Food and Drug Administration. CEO Stéphane Bancel said the company is pushing forward with a Phase 3 trial set to start in July and is ramping up its capacity to manufacture the vaccine.

Sponsored

KQED has the full story from STAT here.

Top of timeline ↑

Expanded Testing for COVID-19 at San Francisco Nursing Homes Reveals New Laguna Honda Cases

An outbreak of COVID-19 has expanded at Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco. The county-run facility now reports 18 confirmed cases among workers and 11 cases among patients.

According to a statement released by San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management, actions taken under a May 7th health order helped identify five new patients sickened with coronavirus.

In part, the order requires testing for coronavirus among all workers and residents, including those without symptoms, at all of the city's 21 skilled nursing facilities. The first universal testing program for nursing homes statewide, the health department's efforts began with some 2500 workers and patients at Laguna Honda.

Universal testing helped identify one of the new patient cases. Health officials credit another part of San Francisco's new oversight program -- contact investigations and expanded surveillance efforts -- with identifying four others.

Officials warn that as testing expands, the number of sick workers and residents at long-term care homes is likely to rise.

Sponsored

--Molly Peterson (@Mollydacious)

Top of timeline ↑