Parking Lots Partially Reopen at 27 California State Parks

The parking lots of 27 California state parks have partially reopened, weeks after 280 state parks and beaches closed their parking lots to discourage non-local visitors, officials said Tuesday.

Parking lots were partially reopened at Jack London State Historic Park in Sonoma County, Lake Oroville State Recreation Area in Butte County and several state beaches in Orange County.

Gloria Sandoval, deputy director of California State Parks, said even though there is increased access at some parks and beaches, officials still encourage people to stay close to home.

"State Parks will continue to monitor visitation and physical distancing across the system and if unsafe conditions develop, park units may close again," she said.

Visitors are also advised to check online to see if the park or beach they want to be visit is open before leaving home, what new visitor guidelines are in effect and if parking is available, she said.