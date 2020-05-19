Apple Store Shoppers to Have Temperatures Taken, Must Wear Face Coverings

Apple Stores are beginning to reopen after the company in mid-March closed hundreds of its locations in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 100 stores, or about a fifth of the tech giant's worldwide storefronts, are now open, including locations in Alabama, Florida, California and Washington state.

About 25 additional stores in the U.S. in seven states are set to open their doors this week, according to Apple.

For shoppers, the experience will be markedly different from pre-pandemic times: Customers will have their temperature checked before entering. All employees and customers will be required to wear face coverings, and if necessary one will be provided. A limited number of shoppers will be allowed in at one time, and they must observe social distancing. And Apple says during the day it will be conducting "enhanced deep cleanings" of surfaces and device displays.

In a public note to shoppers, Apple Senior Vice President for Retail and People Deirdre O'Brien said decisions on store openings will be based in part on local conditions. Apple reserves the right to close a store again if conditions warrant it.