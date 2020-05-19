Contra Costa County Begins Curbside Pickup and Car Gatherings

Retail stores in Contra Costa County reopened for curbside pickup and sales, starting Tuesday.

Businesses must comply with safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and customers aren't allowed to enter retail stores or indoor shopping malls.

The county will also allow manufacturing and warehouses that provide support to retail stores to operate with modifications.

Additionally, some outdoor gatherings can resume, such as religious services and graduation ceremonies, as long as attendees stay in their vehicles. The events must be held in a large, outdoor areas for three hours or less.

“While this is not a return to normal, it is one step in that direction” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County’s health officer said in a statement. “We will be closely monitoring the effects of allowing curbside retail on the spread of COVID-19 in the community.”

— Audrey Garces (@AudreyGarces)