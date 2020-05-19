KQED is a proud member of
Joshua Tree National Park reopening with limitations
Contra Costa County begins allowing curbside pickup and car gatherings
Early COVID-19 vaccine trial appears to show immune response in small study
Expanded Testing for COVID-19 at San Francisco Nursing Homes Reveals New Laguna Honda Cases
Legislature looks to reassert its power in budget negotiations
San Francisco may provide mass testing for SRO residents
Santa Clara reverses course, some retail to open curbside
Contra Costa County Begins Curbside Pickup and Car Gatherings

Retail stores in Contra Costa County reopened for curbside pickup and sales, starting Tuesday.

Businesses must comply with safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and customers aren't allowed to enter retail stores or indoor shopping malls.

The county will also allow manufacturing and warehouses that provide support to retail stores to operate with modifications.

Additionally, some outdoor gatherings can resume, such as religious services and graduation ceremonies, as long as attendees stay in their vehicles. The events must be held in a large, outdoor areas for three hours or less.

“While this is not a return to normal, it is one step in that direction” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County’s health officer said in a statement. “We will be closely monitoring the effects of allowing curbside retail on the spread of COVID-19 in the community.”

— Audrey Garces (@AudreyGarces)

 

Joshua Tree National Park Reopening With Limitations

Joshua Tree National Park is slowly reopening after a lengthy closure to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The park announced this week that it is using a phased approach.
Park entrances, roads, parking lots, trails, individual campsites and most restrooms are now open.

Visitor centers and group campsites remain closed, and all campsite reservations made through the recreation.gov site are canceled.

The park says all campsites are first-come, first-served until Sept. 4, and campers must pay as normal at each campground.

All programs remain canceled, along with all permits for special use activities through May 31.

Read the full Associated Press story here.

Early COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Appears to Show Immune Response in Small Study

A candidate vaccine for COVID-19 developed by the drugmaker Moderna appears to generate an immune response similar to the response seen in people who have been infected by the virus and recovered, the company said Monday.

In a Phase 1 trial, eight patients who received two doses of the vaccine at the lowest and middle doses tested — 25 and 100 micrograms — developed neutralizing antibodies to the virus at levels similar to people who had recovered from infection, the company said in a statement.

The data were limited and from only a small number of participants in the trial, led by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. But they are still likely to be seen as encouraging.

“These interim Phase 1 data, while early, demonstrate that vaccination with mRNA-1273 elicits an immune response of the magnitude caused by natural infection starting with a dose as low as 25 μg,” said Tal Zaks, Moderna’s chief medical officer.

A Phase 2 trial has already been given the go-ahead by the Food and Drug Administration. CEO Stéphane Bancel said the company is pushing forward with a Phase 3 trial set to start in July and is ramping up its capacity to manufacture the vaccine.

KQED has the full story from STAT here.

Expanded Testing for COVID-19 at San Francisco Nursing Homes Reveals New Laguna Honda Cases

An outbreak of COVID-19 has expanded at Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco. The county-run facility now reports 18 confirmed cases among workers and 11 cases among patients.

According to a statement released by San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management, actions taken under a May 7th health order helped identify five new patients sickened with coronavirus.

In part, the order requires testing for coronavirus among all workers and residents, including those without symptoms, at all of the city's 21 skilled nursing facilities. The first universal testing program for nursing homes statewide, the health department's efforts began with some 2500 workers and patients at Laguna Honda.

Universal testing helped identify one of the new patient cases. Health officials credit another part of San Francisco's new oversight program -- contact investigations and expanded surveillance efforts -- with identifying four others.

Officials warn that as testing expands, the number of sick workers and residents at long-term care homes is likely to rise.

--Molly Peterson (@Mollydacious)

Legislature Looks to Reassert Its Power in Budget Negotiations

At a State Senate hearing Monday, lawmakers seemed ready to reassert themselves as budget negotiations get underway with Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In mid-March, before recessing due to COVID-19, the Legislature gave Newsom broad authority to spend more than $1 billion responding to the pandemic.

In his recent May budget revision, Newsom is asking for similar leeway on nearly $3 billion for future coronavirus expenses. He would have to give lawmakers 72-hours notice before spending any money, but wouldn't need their approval.

At the hearing, Senate Budget Committee Chair Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, seemed skeptical Newsom needed this additional power when speaking with his budget representative.

“You’re suggesting that the administration feels that, even with the Legislature back in session, that you still need broad authority, with 72-hour notice, in terms of your ability to spend almost three times the amount that we approved March 16?” she asked, somewhat incredulously.

Vivek Viswanathan, chief deputy director for budget at the state's Department of Finance, said it’s important the governor be able to act quickly.

"We do think that it is important in case we see, whether it's an upsurge in COVID 19 cases again, or a need to stand up hospital capacity if there is a second wave," he said, "or some other type of related emergency related to the pandemic."

Newsom's administration has faced scrutiny over several contracts it quickly entered into for personal protective equipment in the early days of the pandemic. Three separate deals were either delayed, not completely fulfilled or, in one case, canceled after the state was alerted it was likely a scam. Newsom's team maintains they had to act fast in a hugely competitive marketplace. They stress no money was actually lost. But it raised questions about the Legislature's responsibility for oversight and whether it needed to be more engaged than it was.

The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office — which as the name implies works for the Legislature — has cautioned lawmakers about giving up too much control to the governor. In a review of Newsom's May budget revision, the LAO urged "the Legislature to jealously guard its constitutional role and authority."

That may be just what is happening now.

San Francisco May Provide Mass Testing for SRO Residents

While San Francisco flattens the curve, its single room occupancy hotels, home to many of the city’s poorest residents, have seen a “troubling” rise in COVID-19 positive cases, city officials say.

Now the Board of Supervisors is fast-tracking emergency legislation to provide mass testing to those living in SRO hotels. The legislation would also fund assistance from people familiar with SROs, and who can speak the same language as many if its residents, such as Cantonese.

There are roughly 500 SRO hotels in San Francisco containing about 20,000 living units, many of which are home to families sharing a single room.

As of May 11, more than 170 residents in 53 SRO hotels have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data presented by a group of SRO leaders Monday. Many SRO residents share bathrooms and kitchens.

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin authored the legislation, which was approved by the Board of Supervisors Land Use and Transportation Committee Monday and will go to a full vote by the board Tuesday. If approved, it will become law in 10 days.

“San Francisco’s SRO’s have seen a phenomenal increase in COVID-19 cases, which are actually quite staggering,” Peskin said Monday.

The legislation mandates city health officials notify SRO leaders when a tenant tests positive, as well as establishing a hotline for SRO residents to call public health officials to answer questions, and when “feasible” for the city to supply face coverings to SRO residents, and to provide anonymous, aggregated data on COVID-19 cases within SRO hotels.

Peskin decried a lackluster response by the city’s Department of Public Health, which was detailed in a series of emails revealed in April. Peskin publicly called out an earlier public health response to COVID-19 in SROs after health workers mistook two Chinese brothers for one another, and SRO residents testing positive were told it was OK to quarantine in a building that only had shared bathrooms and kitchens.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, (@FitzTheReporter)

Santa Clara Reverses Course, Eases Shelter in Place Orders for Retail

During a live-streamed briefing today, officials in Santa Clara announced the county will join other Bay Area counties in relaxing some restrictions on businesses.

Beginning Friday, retail businesses can open for curbside pickup. The supply chain companies and manufacturers that support those businesses will be allowed to reopen, too. Everyone is required to wear masks and practice physical distancing.

The county is also opening outdoor gardens, museums, and historical sites, and allowing car parades.

The decision to crack open the county marks a reversal for Santa Clara. Just last Tuesday, county health officer Sara Cody told the county Board of Supervisors there were no plans to make these changes.

Speaking today, Cody said the conditions on the ground are unchanged — the public remains largely unexposed to the coronavirus and no vaccine is available to protect them.

But she said the number of new cases in the county is stable, the number of patients requiring hospitalizations for COVID-19 is trending down, and testing capacity has increased.

Cody acknowledged the county is still “less than halfway” to its goal of 4,000 tests per day, but the rate of positive tests is around 1.5%, down from a high of 9% in early April. 

“That is a very significant improvement for us,” she said. “With this progress, we can now safely take another step forward in gradually reopening.”

Kevin Stark (@Starkkev)

