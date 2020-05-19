Legislature Looks to Reassert Its Power in Budget Negotiations

At a State Senate hearing Monday, lawmakers seemed ready to reassert themselves as budget negotiations get underway with Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In mid-March, before recessing due to COVID-19, the Legislature gave Newsom broad authority to spend more than $1 billion responding to the pandemic.

In his recent May budget revision, Newsom is asking for similar leeway on nearly $3 billion for future coronavirus expenses. He would have to give lawmakers 72-hours notice before spending any money, but wouldn't need their approval.

At the hearing, Senate Budget Committee Chair Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, seemed skeptical Newsom needed this additional power when speaking with his budget representative.

“You’re suggesting that the administration feels that, even with the Legislature back in session, that you still need broad authority, with 72-hour notice, in terms of your ability to spend almost three times the amount that we approved March 16?” she asked, somewhat incredulously.