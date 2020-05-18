Local Businesses Ask SF’s Largest Landlord to Donate $3.6m from Small Business Loan

San Francisco merchants and tenants want the city’s largest landlord, Veritas Investments, to give $3.6 million from its federal small business loan to true small businesses, they wrote in an open letter Monday.
Veritas, which operates 256 properties in San Francisco, is not a small business and therefore does not deserve the federal loan they were awarded, the groups allege.
Libby Straub, a Veritas tenant and owner of DropShadow Signs, said shops in her North Beach where she lives and across San Francisco are far worse off than Veritas.
“They could really benefit from this payback, if Veritas would just give the money back,” Straub said.
On Saturday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the loan should be returned as it was intended for small businesses. Veritas said it will repay the PPP loan within two years when it is due.