Uber Cuts 3,000 Jobs in Second Wave of Layoffs

Uber has cut 3,000 jobs from its workforce, its second major wave of layoffs in two weeks as the coronavirus slashed demand for rides.

The San Francisco company has cut a quarter of its workforce since the year began, eliminating 3,700 people from the payroll earlier this month.

Uber will be re-focusing on its core business, moving people and delivering food and groceries, said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, in a note to employees.

The ride-hailing giant will be closing or consolidating 45 offices globally, and almost all departments will be affected by layoffs. The company is closing its Incubator and AI Labs and will pursue strategic alternatives for its job recruiting app, Uber Works, Khosrowshahi said.

“This is a decision I struggled with,” Khosrowshahi said. “Our balance sheet is strong, Eats is doing great, Rides looks a little better, maybe we can wait this damn virus out...I wanted there to be a different answer...but there simply was no good news to hear.”

The rides business, Uber’s main profit generator, fell 80%, he said.

“Ultimately, I realized that hoping the world would return to normal within any predictable timeframe, so we could pick up where we left off on our path to profitability, was not a viable option,” he said.

Uber lost $2.9 billion in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic decimated its overseas investments. Companies that rely on the sharing economy have been hit hard by the pandemic, as people stay indoors and shy away from shared services to reduce the spread.

Lyft, Uber’s main U.S. rival, laid off 982 people last month, or 17% of its workforce because of plummeting demand. Careem, Uber’s subsidiary in the Middle East, cut its workforce by 31%.

Uber estimates it will incur $175 million to $220 million in charges related to the restructuring, including severance, other benefits and office closing costs, according to a federal filing. Combined with the earlier layoffs, the changes are designed to save $1 billion annually.

One silver lining is that Uber's Eats business has become more important to people staying home and restaurants, and delivery is here to stay, Khosrowshahi said.

“We no longer need to look far for the next enormous growth opportunity: we are sitting right on top of one,” Khosrowshahi said.

He cautioned, however, that the growth in Eats does not come close to covering expenses.

“I have every belief that the moves we are making will get Eats to profitability, just as we did with Rides, but it’s not going to happen overnight," Khosrowshahi said.

— Cathy Bussewitz, Associated Press, @cbussewitz

San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin Open for Curbside Pickup

Stores in San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties reopened Monday morning for curbside pickup.

The new rules allow some retail stores to reopen with curbside pickup and delivery options only, and manufacturing, logistics and warehouse operations to resume.

Alameda and Contra Costa counties are expected to reopen later this week. Santa Clara County announced on Monday morning that they are also moving toward easing their restrictuions.

Governor Gavin Newsom relaxed the statewide stay-at-home order on May 8. However, he left it up to the counties to decide how and when they would re-open. Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties followed the state plan, and allowed some businesses to reopen more than a week ago.

The governor said that the state is examining six main guidelines for deciding on when to re-open:

  • A decrease or flattening of newly identified cases
  • A decrease or flattening of hospitalized patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, for 14 consecutive days
  • Ability to test 200 people per day, per 100,000 residents
  • A 30-day supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) at principal health care outlets
  • No more than half of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients
  • Ability to identify 90% of coronavirus cases and people who have come into contact with them, and the capacity to isolate 90% of cases and their contacts

Bay Area Cafe Chain Specialty's to Close for Good

Specialty's Cafe and Bakery has served its last semisweet chocolate chunk cookies and other beloved baked treats.

The 33-year-old Bay Area cafe chain announced it is closing for good — every one of its 50 locations across three U.S. States — citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Current market conditions attributed to COVID-19 and shelter-in-place policies have decimated company revenues," the company wrote in a statement on its website.

They added, "We sincerely thank you for your business and support over the years."

Specialty's is headquartered in Pleasanton, with locations there and in San Francisco. The company also operates in Illinois and Washington state and is known for its lunch menu and freshly baked goods.

Its last day open is Tuesday, May 19.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

SF's Largest Landlord, Veritas, Says It Will Repay Controversial Small Business Loan Within Two Years

San Francisco’s largest landlord, with more than $3 billion in assets, says they will return their federal small business loan within two years, the time allotted by the federal government.

Veritas Investments, which manages 256 properties in San Francisco, drew fire from elected leaders for taking the loan.

“We are committed to repaying the (Paycheck Protection Program) loan back in accordance with the Federal rules,” a Veritas spokesperson said in a statement to KQED. The loan is due back in two years, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Saturday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Veritas to return the small business loan, saying it was intended for small businesses like nail salons.

“I join San Franciscans in calling on Veritas to return its PPP loan," Pelosi said.

But Veritas shot back, “We are also a business that needed the loan for its intended purpose, to meet our payroll and employ the people responsible for maintaining the buildings that house more than 8,000 San Franciscans."

“We understand that some recipients of the loan are applying to make it a grant, however that is not our intention,” the Veritas spokesperson added. "We will not keep it.”

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter) & Lakshmi Sarah (Lakitalki)

Editor's note: KQED is among the local businesses and media organizations that have received a PPP loan. This helps us continue to provide essential information and service to our audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pelosi Calls on SF’s Largest Landlord, Veritas, to Return $3.6 Million COVID-19 Small-Business Loan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling on Veritas Investments, San Francisco’s largest landlord with more than $3 billion in assets, to return a loan from a federal program designed to help small businesses and their employees survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Veritas accepted a $3.6 million Paycheck Protection Program loan from the federal government. But those loans are intended as a lifeline to help “neighborhood businesses such as hair salons, restaurants, convenience stores,” Pelosi said in a statement released Saturday.

Veritas owns and operates 256 apartment buildings in San Francisco. The company furloughed 26 of its nearly 200 employees, and the loan was intended to bring them back, a company spokesperson said.

“Larger companies like Veritas, one of San Francisco’s largest corporate real estate management firms, which has billions in assets and access to liquidity through other sources, were not the intended beneficiaries of PPP loans,” Pelosi said. “I join San Franciscans in calling on Veritas to return its PPP loan.”

Pelosi also condemned Veritas’ “long history of strong-arm tactics that undermine tenants’ rights and well-being.”

A Veritas spokesperson wrote in a statement this week, “With our revenues deeply impacted and lack of access to capital, we furloughed significant portions of our staff and implemented salary cuts across the board,” adding, “the PP loan enables us to save the jobs of front line employees and is critical to our business operations.”

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

$500 Grants Available to Undocumented California Residents Starting Monday

Thousands of undocumented Californians hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for emergency cash relief starting Monday.

Undocumented residents who are 18 and older and can prove they have lost wages and other income due to COVID-19 will be eligible to receive a one-time payment of $500, with a limit of $1,000 per household.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the Coronavirus Disaster Relief Assistance for Immigrants program last month, pledging $75 million in state funds that he said would be supplemented with $50 million in private donations. The program aims to provide small grants to roughly 150,000 undocumented workers who are not eligible for unemployment insurance or federal stimulus checks because of their immigration status.

Luis Perez, legal services director for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, said he’s expecting a flood of calls from clients interested in applying to the program.

"It is not just people who lost a job or get their hours cut. It’s any extra expenses of lost wages that people suffer because of COVID- 19," he said.

Interested applicants have to contact one of 12 nonprofit groups, like CHIRLA, that the state has selected to distribute the grants.

For more information about the program, click here.

— Farida Jhabvala Romero (@FaridaJhabvala)

Contra Costa County to Allow Large Vehicle-Only Gatherings

Contra Costa County residents will be allowed to attend outdoor religious gatherings and school graduations starting next week, provided they stay inside their cars.

All participants, except the host and staff, have to remain in their enclosed vehicles (sorry motorcycles), and only with members of the same household, according to a county health order issued Friday.

The sale of food or concessions is prohibited, and attendees have to wear face coverings if they roll down the windows.

The order, which goes into effect May 19, allows for drive-in gatherings of up to 200 cars in large, outdoor areas like parking lots for up to three hours. Vehicles have to be 6 feet apart from each other, and attendees must wear face coverings if they roll down the windows. Each gathering has to have a designated host, permission from the property owner and a written plan detailing how physical distancing and other safety requirements will be followed. The order also includes specific guidance for use of on-site restrooms and for exchanging any items, like diplomas.

The directive, officials said, is meant to provide new options, albeit unusual ones, for school graduation ceremonies and for religious groups that have been unable to hold services since shelter-in-place orders took effect two months ago.

"I think we all crave a sense of community right now," Contra Costa Board of Supervisors Chair Candace Andersen said. "Even though you're not standing shoulder to shoulder, you’re at least in the same parking lot together."

— Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED)

