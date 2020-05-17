KQED is a proud member of
SF's largest landlord, Veritas, says they will repay controversial loan
Pelosi calls on SF's largest landlord to return COVID-19 small-business loan
Grants available to undocumented Californians starting Monday
Contra Costa County sanctions large vehicle-only gatherings
Newsom won't add oil regulators due to industry funding shortfall
Many primary care doctors fear their practices won't survive
California unemployment claims have surpassed 4.5 million
Bay Area restaurant chain Specialty's to close for good

Specialty's Cafe & Bakery has served its last semi-sweet chocolate chunk cookies and other beloved baked treats.

The 33-year-old Bay Area chain announced it is closing for good -- every one of its 50 locations across three U.S. States, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Current market conditions attributed to COVID-19 and shelter-in-place policies have decimated company revenues," the company wrote in a statement on its website.

They added, "We sincerely thank you for your business and support over the years."

Specialty's is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, with locations there and in San Francisco.  The company also operates in Illinois and Washington and is known for its lunch menu and freshly baked goods.

Its last day open is Tuesday, May 19.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

SF's Largest Landlord, Veritas, Says They Will Repay Controversial Small Business Loan Within Two Years

San Francisco’s largest landlord, with more than $3 billion in assets, says they will return their federal small business loan within two years, the time allotted by the federal government.

Veritas Investments, which manages 256 properties in San Francisco, drew fire from elected leaders for taking the loan.

“We are committed to repaying the (Paycheck Protection Program) loan back in accordance with the Federal rules,” a Veritas spokesperson said in a statement to KQED. The loan is due back in two years, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Saturday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Veritas to return the small business loan, saying it was intended for small businesses like nail salons.

“I join San Franciscans in calling on Veritas to return its PPP loan," Pelosi said.

But Veritas shot back, “We are also a business that needed the loan for its intended purpose, to meet our payroll and employ the people responsible for maintaining the buildings that house more than 8,000 San Franciscans."

“We understand that some recipients of the loan are applying to make it a grant, however that is not our intention,” the Veritas spokesperson added. "We will not keep it.”

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter) & Lakshmi Sarah (Lakitalki)

Editor's note: KQED is among the local businesses and media organizations that have received a PPP loan. This helps us continue to provide essential information and service to our audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pelosi Calls on SF’s Largest Landlord, Veritas, to Return $3.6 Million COVID-19 Small-Business Loan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling on Veritas Investments, San Francisco’s largest landlord with more than $3 billion in assets, to return a loan from a federal program designed to help small businesses and their employees survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Veritas accepted a $3.6 million Paycheck Protection Program loan from the federal government. But those loans are intended as a lifeline to help “neighborhood businesses such as hair salons, restaurants, convenience stores,” Pelosi said in a statement released Saturday.

Veritas owns and operates 256 apartment buildings in San Francisco. The company furloughed 26 of its nearly 200 employees, and the loan was intended to bring them back, a company spokesperson said.

“Larger companies like Veritas, one of San Francisco’s largest corporate real estate management firms, which has billions in assets and access to liquidity through other sources, were not the intended beneficiaries of PPP loans,” Pelosi said. “I join San Franciscans in calling on Veritas to return its PPP loan.”

Pelosi also condemned Veritas’ “long history of strong-arm tactics that undermine tenants’ rights and well-being.”

A Veritas spokesperson wrote in a statement this week, “With our revenues deeply impacted and lack of access to capital, we furloughed significant portions of our staff and implemented salary cuts across the board,” adding, “the PP loan enables us to save the jobs of front line employees and is critical to our business operations.”

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

$500 Grants Available to Undocumented California Residents Starting Monday

Thousands of undocumented Californians hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for emergency cash relief starting Monday.

Undocumented residents who are 18 and older and can prove they have lost wages and other income due to COVID-19 will be eligible to receive a one-time payment of $500, with a limit of $1,000 per household.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the Coronavirus Disaster Relief Assistance for Immigrants program last month, pledging $75 million in state funds that he said would be supplemented with $50 million in private donations. The program aims to provide small grants to roughly 150,000 undocumented workers who are not eligible for unemployment insurance or federal stimulus checks because of their immigration status.

Luis Perez, legal services director for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, said he’s expecting a flood of calls from clients interested in applying to the program.

"It is not just people who lost a job or get their hours cut. It’s any extra expenses of lost wages that people suffer because of COVID- 19," he said.

Interested applicants have to contact one of 12 nonprofit groups, like CHIRLA, that the state has selected to distribute the grants.

For more information about the program, click here.

— Farida Jhabvala Romero (@FaridaJhabvala)

Contra Costa County to Allow Large Vehicle-Only Gatherings

Contra Costa County residents will be allowed to attend outdoor religious gatherings and school graduations starting next week, provided they stay inside their cars.

All participants, except the host and staff, have to remain in their enclosed vehicles (sorry motorcycles), and only with members of the same household, according to a county health order issued Friday.

The sale of food or concessions is prohibited, and attendees have to wear face coverings if they roll down the windows.

The order, which goes into effect May 19, allows for drive-in gatherings of up to 200 cars in large, outdoor areas like parking lots for up to three hours. Vehicles have to be 6 feet apart from each other, and attendees must wear face coverings if they roll down the windows. Each gathering has to have a designated host, permission from the property owner and a written plan detailing how physical distancing and other safety requirements will be followed. The order also includes specific guidance for use of on-site restrooms and for exchanging any items, like diplomas.

The directive, officials said, is meant to provide new options, albeit unusual ones, for school graduation ceremonies and for religious groups that have been unable to hold services since shelter-in-place orders took effect two months ago.

"I think we all crave a sense of community right now," Contra Costa Board of Supervisors Chair Candace Andersen said. "Even though you're not standing shoulder to shoulder, you’re at least in the same parking lot together."

— Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED)

Newsom Won't Add Oil Regulators Due to Industry Funding Shortfall

Gov. Gavin Newsom has killed a proposal to add staffing at the state agency that oversees oil and gas drilling, at the request of the oil industry, which is feeling the squeeze after a severe drop in fuel demand due to the state's coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

In his budget unveiled in January, Newsom had called for adding 128 analysts, engineers and geologists to the California Geologic Energy Management Division, or CalGEM. Oil producers would have had to pay $24 million to fund the expansion.

But at the end of March, the California Independent Petroleum Association (CIPA) – which represents 500 crude oil and natural gas producers – sent Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot a letter urging the administration to drop the proposal.

CIPA said at the time that the costs and extra oversight would further hurt an industry struggling after a pandemic-driven collapse in demand for gasoline and jet fuel.

Newsom shook up agency management last year after it came to light that it had dramatically ramped up approvals for drilling projects using hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, and that some senior staffers held investments in the companies they were overseeing as regulators.

Environmentalists condemned the move. But Crowfoot said the state agency "continues to ensure full regulatory oversight," even without the extra staffing.

Read the full story by KQED's Ted Goldberg here.

Poll: A Third of California’s Primary Care Doctors Fear Their Practices Won't Survive

One in three primary care doctors in California are worried they will have to close their practices or clinics due to the financial devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new statewide survey.

The poll, from the California Health Care Foundation (CHCF) and Truth on Call, was conducted among 350 primary care physicians throughout the state between May 8 and May 13. More than 37% of survey respondents said they were “very” or “somewhat” worried their practice or clinic “will be forced to permanently close.”

That concern was heightened significantly among doctors at smaller practices, more than half of whom said they were “very” or “somewhat” worried about shutting down (versus 25% of doctors at larger practices).

A third of all doctors surveyed also said they have considered temporarily closing their practices, with many already reducing staffing or pay.

“These numbers show that clinics of all sizes — and smaller practices in particular — face unprecedented challenges,” Kristof Stremikis, director of market analysis and insight at CHCF, said in a press release. “Significant numbers of California’s primary care doctors are concerned that their practices will not survive the pandemic.”

Additionally, the survey found that nearly a third of doctors at practices with five or fewer physicians still lacked enough coronavirus tests for all their patients and workers, and many said they have not been able to receive test results fast enough.

— Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED)

California Unemployment Claims Top 4.5 Million

In March and April, California set a sad new record: an unprecedented 4.5 million Californians filed claims for unemployment benefits.

That represents 24.3% of the total workforce of California that is eligible for the unemployment insurance program. And as of May 2, more than 4.8 million Californians were receiving unemployment benefits, which represents 27.8% of all eligible employees in the state.

The state's Employment Development Department (EDD) has been deluged with calls from would-be filers. The department has been adding more staff to get out unemployment checks, which to date are worth $12.3 billion, and rising.

The EDD's call center and computer systems are proving not quite up to the task, according to a number of frustrated filers. But this is the first time in living memory the agency has faced an economic tsunami of this size.

For context, back in the late 2000s at the height of the Great Recession, the EDD processed just 700,000 claims. It processed more than half that number just last week.

Still, the number of applications submitted in California has been gradually declining over the past several weeks. The week ending on May 9 saw a decline of 32.3% in the number of applications submitted compared to the previous week.

— Brian Watt (@RadioBWatt), and Lisa Pickoff-White (@pickoffwhite)

