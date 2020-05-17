Bay Area restaurant chain Specialty's to close for good

Specialty's Cafe & Bakery has served its last semi-sweet chocolate chunk cookies and other beloved baked treats.

The 33-year-old Bay Area chain announced it is closing for good -- every one of its 50 locations across three U.S. States, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Current market conditions attributed to COVID-19 and shelter-in-place policies have decimated company revenues," the company wrote in a statement on its website.

They added, "We sincerely thank you for your business and support over the years."

Specialty's is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, with locations there and in San Francisco. The company also operates in Illinois and Washington and is known for its lunch menu and freshly baked goods.