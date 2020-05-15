KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

Contra Costa County sanctions large vehicle-only gatheringsNewsom won't add oil regulators due to industry funding shortfall Many primary care doctors fear their practices won't survive California unemployment claims have surpassed 4.5 millionSome Bay Area counties are about to open up more: detailsNewsom proposes huge cuts to California environmental programs in latest budgetTwitter CEO gives $10 million to Oakland schools tech access fund
More timeline

Contra Costa County to Allow Large Vehicle-Only Gatherings

Contra Costa County residents will be allowed to attend outdoor religious gatherings and school graduations starting next week, provided they stay inside their cars.

All participants, except the host and staff, have to remain in their enclosed vehicles (sorry motorcycles), and only with members of the same household, according to a county health order issued Friday.

Sale of food or concessions is prohibited, and attendees have to wear face coverings if they roll down the windows.

The order, which goes into effect May 19, allows for drive-in gatherings of up to 200 cars in large, outdoor areas like parking lots for up to three hours. Vehicles have to be 6-feet apart from each other, and attendees must wear face coverings if they roll down the windows. Each gathering has to have a designated host, permission from the property owner and a written plan detailing how physical distancing and other safety requirements will be followed. The order also includes specific guidance for use of on-site restrooms and for exchanging any items, like diplomas.

The directive, officials said, is meant to provide new options, albeit unusual ones, for school graduation ceremonies and for religious groups that have been unable to hold services since shelter-in-place orders took effect two months ago.

"I think we all crave a sense of community right now," Contra Costa Board of Supervisors Chair Candace Andersen said. "Even though you're not standing shoulder-to-shoulder, you’re at least in the same parking lot together."

— Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED)

Top of timeline ↑

Newsom Won't Add Oil Regulators Due to Industry Funding Shortfall

Governor Gavin Newsom has killed a proposal to add staffing at the state agency that oversees oil and gas drilling, at the request of the oil industry, which is feeling the squeeze after a severe drop in fuel demand due to the state's coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

In his budget unveiled in January, Newsom had called for adding 128 analysts, engineers and geologists to the California Geologic Energy Management Division. Oil producers would have had to pay $24 million dollars to fund the expansion.

But the end of March, the California Independent Petroleum Association (CIPA) – which represents 500 crude oil and natural gas producers – sent Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot a letter urging the administration to drop the proposal.

CIPA said at the time that the costs and extra oversight would further hurt an industry struggling after a pandemic-driven collapse in demand for gasoline and jet fuel.

Newsom shook up agency management last year after it came to light that it had dramatically ramped up approvals for drilling projects using hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, and that some senior staffers held investments in the companies they were overseeing as regulators.

Sponsored

Environmentalists condemned the move. But Crawfoot said the state agency "continues to ensure full regulatory oversight," even without the extra staffing.

Read the full story by KQED's Ted Goldberg here.

Top of timeline ↑

Poll: A Third of California’s Primary Care Doctors Fear Their Practices Won't Survive

One in three primary care doctors in California are worried they will have to close their practices or clinics  due to the financial devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new statewide survey.

The poll, from the California Health Care Foundation (CHCF) and Truth on Call, was conducted among 350 primary care physicians throughout the state between May 8 and May 13. More than 37% of survey respondents said they were “very” or “somewhat” worried their practice or clinic “will be forced to permanently close.”

That concern was heightened significantly among doctors at smaller practices, more than half of whom said they were “very” or “somewhat” worried about shutting down (versus 25% of doctors at larger practices).

A third of all doctors surveyed also said they have considered temporarily closing their practices, with many already reducing staffing or pay.

“These numbers show that clinics of all sizes — and smaller practices in particular — face unprecedented challenges,” Kristof Stremikis, director of market analysis and insight at CHCF, said in a press release. “Significant numbers of California’s primary care doctors are concerned that their practices will not survive the pandemic.”

Sponsored

Additionally, the survey found that nearly a third of doctors at practices with five or fewer physicians still lacked enough coronavirus tests for all their patients and workers, and many said they have not been able to receive test results fast enough.

— Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED)

Top of timeline ↑

California Unemployment Claims Top 4.5 Million

In March and April, California set a sad new record: an unprecedented 4.5 million Californians filed claims for unemployment benefits.

That represents 24.3% of the total workforce of California that is eligible for the unemployment insurance program. And as of May 2, more than 4.8 million Californians were receiving unemployment benefits, which represents 27.8% of all eligible employees in the state.

The state's Employment Development Department (EDD) has been deluged with calls from would-be filers. The department has been adding more staff to get out unemployment checks, which to date are worth $12.3 billion, and rising.

The EDD's call center and computer systems are proving not quite up to the task, according to a number of frustrated filers. But this is the first time in living memory the agency has faced an economic tsunami of this size.

For context, back in the late 2000s at the height of the Great Recession, the EDD processed just 700,000 claims. It processed more than half that number just last week.

Still, the number of applications submitted in California has been gradually declining over the past several weeks. The week ending on May 9 saw a decline of 32.3% in the number of applications submitted compared to the previous week.

— Brian Watt (@RadioBWatt), and Lisa Pickoff-White (@pickoffwhite)

Top of timeline ↑

Some Bay Area Counties Are About to Open Up More. Here's Where Your County Stands

While California relaxed its stay-at-home order effective May 8, six Bay Area counties have lagged behind in reopening due to their adoption of targets related to a different set of metrics than the state is following. The criteria, which the counties call indicators, are:

  • A decrease or flattening of newly identified cases
  • A decrease or flattening of hospitalized patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, for 14 consecutive days
  • Ability to test 200 people per day, per 100,000 residents
  • A 30-day supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) at principal health care outlets
  • No more than half of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients
  • Ability to identify 90% of coronavirus cases and people who have come into contact with them, and the capacity to isolate 90% of cases and their contacts

San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo counties plan to loosen their restrictions starting Monday, May 18. The new rules will allow some retail stores to reopen with curbside pickup and delivery options only, and manufacturing, logistics and warehouse operations to resume. Alameda and Contra Costa counties say they are considering taking the same step as early as next week. Santa Clara County says it's not yet ready to amend its order.

See each of the counties' current stage of reopening and their progress in meeting the individual indicators in this story from KQED Science.

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

Newsom Proposes Huge Cuts to California Environmental Programs in Latest Budget

Gov. Gavin Newsom used his daily coronavirus briefing Thursday to outline an austerity budget with deep cuts to cover a massive $54.3 billion deficit.

Newsom's proposal includes major cuts to environmental programs, including a $681 million slash in spending for environmental protection compared to last year, and a $224 million cut to the state’s natural resources department.

The governor, however, is sticking to a commitment to additional funds for fighting wildfires and is proposing an increase of $90 million for wildfire suppression and readiness.

The budget revision is a far cry from the proposal released in January, when California projected a $5.6 billion surplus and Newsom wanted to spend billions of dollars on new environmental initiatives, including a much-celebrated $20 million for a new state park, the first in a decade.

Newsom also wanted to spend $12.5 billion over five years to fight climate change by curbing carbon emissions and building the state's resilience to wildfires, floods and drought.

When asked about the reduction in spending related to the environment, Newsom said cuts to the state Environmental Protection Agency and Natural Resources Agency were necessary. However, he left himself room to negotiate with lawmakers.

Read the full story from KQED's Kevin Stark here.

Top of timeline ↑

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Gives $10 Million to Oakland Schools Tech Access Campaign

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stunned Oakland schools and city leaders Friday with a $10 million donation to a campaign aimed at providing computers and internet access to all students in the city's school district.

Dorsey's donation came after Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Oakland Unified School District Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell and other city officials held an online news conference Thursday announcing an effort to raise $12.5 million to equip all students with the appropriate digital learning tools. Schaaf posted a clip of the meeting on Twitter, prompting Dorsey's response.

When county shelter-in-place orders forced Oakland schools to switch to online learning two months ago, roughly half of students in OUSD lacked internet access, according to the district. OUSD has since loaned more than 18,000 Google Chromebooks to students across the city, but some 5,000 pupils still lack the adequate internet access and technology to fully participate in online learning.

"We're so pumped," David Silver, the mayor's director of education, said of the announcement. "Every single student that will be in summer school will have access to a computer and internet, and we want to start the school year with everyone having a computer and internet, and we believe we can make that happen."

He estimates the city will need to raise $4 million a year to provide technology to incoming students.

It’s unclear, however, how quickly Dorsey's donation will yield technology for students to use at home, the district said, noting current supply chain problems, which have significantly delayed some deliveries.

— Julia McEvoy

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑