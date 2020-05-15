Contra Costa County to Allow Large Vehicle-Only Gatherings

Contra Costa County residents will be allowed to attend outdoor religious gatherings and school graduations starting next week, provided they stay inside their cars.

All participants, except the host and staff, have to remain in their enclosed vehicles (sorry motorcycles), and only with members of the same household, according to a county health order issued Friday.

Sale of food or concessions is prohibited, and attendees have to wear face coverings if they roll down the windows.

The order, which goes into effect May 19, allows for drive-in gatherings of up to 200 cars in large, outdoor areas like parking lots for up to three hours. Vehicles have to be 6-feet apart from each other, and attendees must wear face coverings if they roll down the windows. Each gathering has to have a designated host, permission from the property owner and a written plan detailing how physical distancing and other safety requirements will be followed. The order also includes specific guidance for use of on-site restrooms and for exchanging any items, like diplomas.

The directive, officials said, is meant to provide new options, albeit unusual ones, for school graduation ceremonies and for religious groups that have been unable to hold services since shelter-in-place orders took effect two months ago.

"I think we all crave a sense of community right now," Contra Costa Board of Supervisors Chair Candace Andersen said. "Even though you're not standing shoulder-to-shoulder, you’re at least in the same parking lot together."

— Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED)