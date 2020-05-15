KQED is a proud member of
California unemployment claims have surpassed 4.5 millionSome Bay Area counties are about to open up more: detailsNewsom proposes huge cuts to California environmental programs in latest budgetTwitter CEO gives $10 million to Oakland schools tech access fundSome retail in Sonoma County allowed to partially reopen2020 Monterey Jazz Fest canceled due to COVID-19Changes begin at Oakland city parks to curb spread of coronavirus
California Unemployment Claims Top 4.5 Million

In March and April, California set a sad new record: an unprecedented 4.5 million Californians filed claims for unemployment benefits.

The state's Employment Development Department (EDD) has been deluged with calls from would-be filers. The department has been  adding more staff to get out unemployment checks, which to date are worth $12.3 billion, and rising.

The EDD's call center and computer systems are proving not quite up to the task, according to a number of frustrated filers, but this is the first time in living memory the agency has faced an economic tsunami of this size.

For context, back in the late 2000s at the height of the Great Recession, the EDD processed just 700,000 claims. It processed more than half that number just last week.

Some Bay Area Counties Are About to Open Up More. Here's Where Your County Stands

While California relaxed its stay-at-home order effective May 8, six Bay Area counties have lagged behind in reopening due to their adoption of targets related to a different set of metrics than the state is following. The criteria, which the counties call indicators, are:

  • A decrease or flattening of newly identified cases
  • A decrease or flattening of hospitalized patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, for 14 consecutive days
  • Ability to test 200 people per day, per 100,000 residents
  • A 30-day supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) at principal health care outlets
  • No more than half of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients
  • Ability to identify 90% of coronavirus cases and people who have come into contact with them, and the capacity to isolate 90% of cases and their contacts

San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo counties plan to loosen their restrictions starting Monday, May 18. The new rules will allow some retail stores to reopen with curbside pickup and delivery options only, and manufacturing, logistics and warehouse operations to resume. Alameda and Contra Costa counties say they are considering taking the same step as early as next week. Santa Clara County says it's not yet ready to amend its order.

See each of the counties' current stage of reopening and their progress in meeting the individual indicators in this story from KQED Science.

Newsom Proposes Huge Cuts to California Environmental Programs in Latest Budget

Gov. Gavin Newsom used his daily coronavirus briefing Thursday to outline an austerity budget with deep cuts to cover a massive $54.3 billion deficit.

Newsom's proposal includes major cuts to environmental programs, including a $681 million slash in spending for environmental protection compared to last year, and a $224 million cut to the state’s natural resources department.

The governor, however, is sticking to a commitment to additional funds for fighting wildfires and is proposing an increase of $90 million for wildfire suppression and readiness.

The budget revision is a far cry from the proposal released in January, when California projected a $5.6 billion surplus and Newsom wanted to spend billions of dollars on new environmental initiatives, including a much-celebrated $20 million for a new state park, the first in a decade.

Newsom also wanted to spend $12.5 billion over five years to fight climate change by curbing carbon emissions and building the state's resilience to wildfires, floods and drought.

When asked about the reduction in spending related to the environment, Newsom said cuts to the state Environmental Protection Agency and Natural Resources Agency were necessary. However, he left himself room to negotiate with lawmakers.

Read the full story from KQED's Kevin Stark here.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Gives $10 Million to Oakland Schools Tech Access Campaign

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stunned Oakland schools and city leaders Friday with a $10 million donation to a campaign aimed at providing computers and internet access to all students in the city's school district.

Dorsey's donation came after Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, district Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammel and  other city officials held an online news conference Thursday announcing an effort to raise $12.5 million to equip all students with the appropriate digital learning tools. Schaaf posted a clip of the meeting on Twitter, prompting Dorsey's response.

When county shelter-in-place orders forced Oakland schools to switch to online learning two months ago, roughly half of students in the Oakland Unified School District lacked internet access, according to the district. OUSD has since loaned more than 18,000 Google Chromebooks to students across the city, but some 5,000 pupils still lack the adequate internet access and technology to fully participate in online learning.

"We're so pumped," David Silver, the mayor's director of education, said of the announcement. "Every single student that will be in summer school will have access to a computer and internet, and we want to start the school year with everyone having a computer and internet, and we believe we can make that happen."

He estimates the city will need to raise $4 million a year to provide technology to incoming students.

It’s unclear, however, how quickly Dorsey's donation will yield technology for students to use at home, the district said, noting current supply chain problems, which have significantly delayed some deliveries.

— Julia McEvoy

Sonoma County Allows Some Retail Shops to Reopen

Sonoma County's health officer amended the county's shelter-in-place order, effective Friday, to allow the reopening of additional businesses, including car washes, pet groomers, outdoor museums and other outdoor exhibition spaces.

Retail stores are also being allowed to offer curbside pickup, delivery or shipping. However, access to storefront and indoor retail shops will still be restricted, and dining will not yet be allowed in restaurants, cafes or bars. Indoor, close-contact businesses like hair salons, barbershops and massage parlors will also remain closed.

The amended order by health officer Dr. Sundari Mase is intended to match new statewide regulations following Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement Tuesday that additional businesses could reopen after developing and implementing protocols for social distancing and worker-customer safety.

Sonoma County residents can find out more information about the public health order here.

— Bay City News

No Monterey Jazz Festival in 2020: Organizers

The Monterey Jazz Festival is the latest event to be postponed or canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, with organizers announcing Thursday that the festival will not happen again until September 2021.

The postponement is the first in the 62-year history of the festival. It had been scheduled for Sept. 25-27 of this year at the Monterey County Fairgrounds, but the new dates are now set for Sept. 24-26, 2021. People who already purchased tickets to the 2020 version can either donate the value of the ticket to support the continuation of the festival, transfer the ticket for use in 2021, or request a full refund by July 17, according to organizers.

More information about the postponement and how to request a refund or transfer can be found at the festival's website.

— Bay City News

Changes Begin at Oakland City Parks to Curb Spread of Coronavirus

Oakland officials are implementing some changes starting Friday to encourage social distancing at city parks.

Food trucks and other vendors will not be permitted in or adjacent to city parks. All parking lots to parks will be closed, and parking around Lake Merritt is banned on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and on Memorial Day.

City officials said people are encouraged to exercise, but officials want to discourage gatherings and crowds in parks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

City ambassadors in bright-colored shirts will be in and around parks to remind people of park rules and social distancing, as well as provide face coverings and information about free coronavirus testing.

— Bay City News

