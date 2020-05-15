KQED is a proud member of
Newsom Proposes Huge Cuts to California Environmental Programs in Latest Budget

Gov. Gavin Newsom used his daily coronavirus briefing Thursday to outline an austerity budget with deep cuts to cover a massive $54.3 billion deficit.

Newsom's proposal includes major cuts to environmental programs, including a $681 million slash in spending for environmental protection compared to last year, and a $224 million cut to the state’s natural resources department.

The governor, however, is sticking to a commitment to additional funds for fighting wildfires and is proposing an increase of $90 million for wildfire suppression and readiness.

The budget revision is a far cry from the proposal released in January, when California projected a $5.6 billion surplus and Newsom wanted to spend billions of dollars on new environmental initiatives, including a much-celebrated $20 million for a new state park, the first in a decade.

Newsom also wanted to spend $12.5 billion over five years to fight climate change by curbing carbon emissions and building the state's resilience to wildfires, floods and drought.

When asked about the reduction in spending related to the environment, Newsom said cuts to the state Environmental Protection Agency and Natural Resources Agency were necessary. However, he left himself room to negotiate with lawmakers.

Read the full story from KQED's Kevin Stark here.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Gives $10 Million to Oakland Schools Tech Equality Campaign

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stunned Oakland schools and city leaders Friday with a $10 million donation to a campaign aimed at providing computers and internet access to all students in the Oakland Unified School District.

Dorsey's donation came after Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and district Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammel and other city officials held an online news conference Thursday announcing the effort. Schaaf posted a clip of the meeting on her Twitter page, prompting Dorsey's response.

Oakland Public Education Fund and the nonprofit Tech Exchange, in partnership with the city and district, launched the effort to raise $12.5 million, which Schaaf said would ensure all of the district's 50,000 students have internet access for online classes and studying.

The campaign was spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced students to stay at home and participate in online learning. At the outset of the pandemic, roughly half of OUSD students lacked internet access, according to the district.

OUSD has since loaned more than 18,000 Google Chromebooks from its school inventories to students across the city, but some 5,000 students and their families still lack proper internet access and computer technology.

— Bay City News

Sonoma County Allows Some Retail Shops to Reopen

Sonoma County's health officer amended the county's shelter-in-place order, effective Friday, to allow the reopening of additional businesses, including car washes, pet groomers, outdoor museums and other outdoor exhibition spaces.

Retail stores are also being allowed to offer curbside pickup, delivery or shipping. However, access to storefront and indoor retail shops will still be restricted, and dining will not yet be allowed in restaurants, cafes or bars. Indoor, close-contact businesses like hair salons, barbershops and massage parlors will also remain closed.

The amended order by health officer Dr. Sundari Mase is intended to match new statewide regulations following Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement Tuesday that additional businesses could reopen after developing and implementing protocols for social distancing and worker-customer safety.

Sonoma County residents can find out more information about the public health order here.

— Bay City News

No Monterey Jazz Festival in 2020: Organizers

The Monterey Jazz Festival is the latest event to be postponed or canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, with organizers announcing Thursday that the festival will not happen again until September 2021.

The postponement is the first in the 62-year history of the festival. It had been scheduled for Sept. 25-27 of this year at the Monterey County Fairgrounds, but the new dates are now set for Sept. 24-26, 2021. People who already purchased tickets to the 2020 version can either donate the value of the ticket to support the continuation of the festival, transfer the ticket for use in 2021, or request a full refund by July 17, according to organizers.

More information about the postponement and how to request a refund or transfer can be found at the festival's website.

— Bay City News

Changes Begin at Oakland City Parks to Curb Spread of Coronavirus

Oakland officials are implementing some changes starting Friday to encourage social distancing at city parks.

Food trucks and other vendors will not be permitted in or adjacent to city parks. All parking lots to parks will be closed, and parking around Lake Merritt is banned on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and on Memorial Day.

City officials said people are encouraged to exercise, but officials want to discourage gatherings and crowds in parks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

City ambassadors in bright-colored shirts will be in and around parks to remind people of park rules and social distancing, as well as provide face coverings and information about free coronavirus testing.

— Bay City News

Alameda County District Attorney Makes Statement on Safe Reopening of Businesses, Including Tesla

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office said it continues to support the Alameda County Public Health Department and local police “in ensuring compliance with shelter in place orders.”

As the statement said, “orders are intended to protect the health and safety of all members of our community. The Health Department has been working with businesses, including Tesla, to ensure that they can reopen safely consistent with the current orders and the best available science.”

The statement notes all complaints are being directed to the Alameda County District Attorney Consumer Protection Division and all complaints will be followed up.

As Nancy O’Malley, Alameda County District Attorney said, “We applaud all members of the community, especially local businesses, for abiding by the Health Officer’s orders, and look forward to the gradual and safe reopening of business.”

— Lakshmi Sarah

A 2-Day COVID-19 Testing Site to Open in East Palo Alto

A coronavirus testing site will open for two days next week in
East Palo Alto, city officials said today.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday May 21 and Saturday May 22 at the Lewis and Joan Platt East Palo Alto Family YMCA at 550 Bell St. in East Palo Alto.

Testing is free and available to everyone regardless of immigration status. Tests are also available to everyone regardless of medical condition. Appointments are required and can be made at the Project Baseline website.

Residents can drive or walk up to the testing site, but they must
go up to the site alone, city officials said. Multilingual staff members will be on hand.

Mayor Regina Wallace-Jones said she decided to advocate for a site
in East Palo Alto because communities of color are disproportionately involved in service and essential worker occupations. Therefore they are disproportionately at risk of being exposed to the coronavirus.

She said East Palo Alto has a substantial undocumented community
and 12 percent of residents are uninsured.

Also, for some residents, getting to a testing site 14 miles away
in another part of San Mateo County may be challenging and language barriers might exist, Wallace-Jones said.

— Bay City News

