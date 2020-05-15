Sonoma County Allows Some Retail Shops to Reopen

Sonoma County's health officer amended the county's shelter-in-place order, effective Friday, to allow the reopening of additional businesses, including car washes, pet groomers, outdoor museums and other outdoor exhibition spaces.

Retail stores are also being allowed to offer curbside pickup, delivery or shipping. However, access to storefront and indoor retail shops will still be restricted, and dining will not yet be allowed in restaurants, cafes or bars. Indoor, close-contact businesses like hair salons, barbershops and massage parlors will also remain closed.

The amended order by health officer Dr. Sundari Mase is intended to match new statewide regulations following Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement Tuesday that additional businesses could reopen after developing and implementing protocols for social distancing and worker-customer safety.

Sonoma County residents can find out more information about the public health order here.

— Bay City News