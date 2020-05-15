No Monterey Jazz Festival in 2020: Organizers

The Monterey Jazz Festival is the latest event to be postponed or canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, with organizers announcing Thursday that the festival will not happen again until September 2021.

The postponement is the first in the 62-year history of the festival. It had been scheduled for Sept. 25-27 of this year at the Monterey County Fairgrounds, but the new dates are now set for Sept. 24-26, 2021. People who already purchased tickets to the 2020 version can either donate the value of the ticket to support the continuation of the festival, transfer the ticket for use in 2021, or request a full refund by July 17, according to organizers.

More information about the postponement and how to request a refund or transfer can be found at the festival's website.

— Bay City News