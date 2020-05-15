KQED is a proud member of
No Monterey Jazz Festival in 2020: Organizers

The Monterey Jazz Festival is the latest event to be postponed or canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, with organizers announcing Thursday that the festival will not happen again until September 2021.

The postponement is the first in the 62-year history of the festival. It had been scheduled for Sept. 25-27 of this year at the Monterey County Fairgrounds, but the new dates are now set for Sept. 24-26, 2021. People who already purchased tickets to the 2020 version can either donate the value of the ticket to support the continuation of the festival, transfer the ticket for use in 2021, or request a full refund by July 17, according to organizers.

More information about the postponement and how to request a refund or transfer can be found at the festival's website.

— Bay City News

Changes Begin at Oakland City Parks to Curb Spread of Coronavirus

Oakland officials are implementing some changes starting Friday to encourage social distancing at city parks.

Food trucks and other vendors will not be permitted in or adjacent to city parks. All parking lots to parks will be closed, and parking around Lake Merritt is banned on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and on Memorial Day.

City officials said people are encouraged to exercise, but officials want to discourage gatherings and crowds in parks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

City ambassadors in bright-colored shirts will be in and around parks to remind people of park rules and social distancing, as well as provide face coverings and information about free coronavirus testing.

— Bay City News

Alameda County District Attorney Makes Statement on Safe Reopening of Businesses, Including Tesla

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office said it continues to support the Alameda County Public Health Department and local police “in ensuring compliance with shelter in place orders.”

As the statement said, “orders are intended to protect the health and safety of all members of our community. The Health Department has been working with businesses, including Tesla, to ensure that they can reopen safely consistent with the current orders and the best available science.”

The statement notes all complaints are being directed to the Alameda County District Attorney Consumer Protection Division and all complaints will be followed up.

As Nancy O’Malley, Alameda County District Attorney said, “We applaud all members of the community, especially local businesses, for abiding by the Health Officer’s orders, and look forward to the gradual and safe reopening of business.”

— Lakshmi Sarah

A 2-Day COVID-19 Testing Site to Open in East Palo Alto

A coronavirus testing site will open for two days next week in
East Palo Alto, city officials said today.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday May 21 and Saturday May 22 at the Lewis and Joan Platt East Palo Alto Family YMCA at 550 Bell St. in East Palo Alto.

Testing is free and available to everyone regardless of immigration status. Tests are also available to everyone regardless of medical condition. Appointments are required and can be made at the Project Baseline website.

Residents can drive or walk up to the testing site, but they must
go up to the site alone, city officials said. Multilingual staff members will be on hand.

Mayor Regina Wallace-Jones said she decided to advocate for a site
in East Palo Alto because communities of color are disproportionately involved in service and essential worker occupations. Therefore they are disproportionately at risk of being exposed to the coronavirus.

She said East Palo Alto has a substantial undocumented community
and 12 percent of residents are uninsured.

Also, for some residents, getting to a testing site 14 miles away
in another part of San Mateo County may be challenging and language barriers might exist, Wallace-Jones said.

— Bay City News

Newsom Proposes $750 Million to Convert Hotels Into Housing for Homeless

California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled Thursday a scaled back plan to address housing and homelessness in California as part of a revised budget that attempts to tackle a projected $54.3 billion deficit brought on by the economic impact of COVID-19.

“We’re going to be dealing with challenges we haven’t faced in some time,” Newsom said.

Under his revised plan, the state will use $750 million, which his office says was procured through a federal relief package, to buy hotels and motels that are now leased through Project Roomkey, a program to house homeless people during the coronavirus pandemic. The state will then turn them over to local governments to transition into permanent supportive housing.

“Purchasing the hotels is really a tremendous opportunity,” said Anya Lawler, a housing policy advocate with the Western Center on Law & Poverty.

What’s gone from the budget is a $1 billion  homelessness fund Newsom originally proposed to pay for rental assistance, support communities to build more affordable housing, and help stabilize board and care homes.

The economic outlook for housing production remained bleak, according to the state’s finance department. The department predicted shrinking homeownership, a 21% reduction in housing construction permits this year, and a reluctance to build homes during an economic downturn.

— Molly Solomon (@solomonout), Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

California Schools Face Deep Cuts While Retooling Learning

State schools could face a $19 billion loss, Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday while announcing the state's revised budget proposal.

Newsom called on the federal government to pass a massive relief package to avoid that inevitability. The Governor also said he will ask state legislators to “soften the blow” on schools using several budgetary levers, saying education one of the state's core values needing protection.

The Governor also wants to use $4.4 billion in discretionary money from the federal CARES Act, above what was already earmarked for schools, to help schools retool for distance learning during the pandemic. More than a million children in California still lack internet access to connect with teachers and classmates for online learning.

Other help could come from redirecting $2.3 billion from long term pension liability payments to reducing local education agency contributions, and in a rarely used move, the Governor wants to commit 1.5% of the General Fund, more than is constitutionally required by Proposition 98, to deliver another $2.5 billion to schools in the next budget year.

However, the new budget calls for a significant cut to the Local Control Funding Formula, created to explicitly help students living in foster care, English Language Learners and students who are unhoused. That cut could be 10 percent, or $6.7 billion.

"Clearly, this will be a challenge," the Governor said during the press conference.

Larger urban districts, which are already low on reserves or struggling with existing budget deficits, such as Oakland Unified, are likely to be hurt the most. Schools across the state are trying to finalize next year's budget by June 15.

— Julia McEvoy

Alameda County Expects to Loosen Some Restrictions Next Week

Alameda County says it expects to loosen some stay-at-home restrictions as early as next week. The modifications would allow eligible retailers to do curbside business, and permit associated manufacturing and warehouse operations.

The county says the decision to move into Phase 2 of reopening is based on progress made on indicators that monitor the flattening of cases, hospital capacity and other metrics.

In an email, a spokesperson for the Alameda County Public Health Department said:

Based on the progress of our indicators, with continued monitoring in place, and barring any big spikes in cases over the next few days, we anticipate that we will be able to safely move into Early Stage 2 activities next week.

• This would include curbside retail and associated manufacturing & warehouses
• For eligible businesses we plan to align with the state’s guidance where possible
• Every organization and business, regardless of when it will be permitted to open should be working on plans that include physical distancing, training for employees on limiting spread of COVID-19, and disinfection protocols

We continue to emphasize the importance of universal face coverings and we are reiterating that to avoid big spikes in cases and to protect people who are at higher risk for severe illness, we are moving in a measured and incremental way.

San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties are also expected move into the next phase of reopening next week.

Alameda County says it plans to make a more formal announcement about modifications to its stay-at-home-orders soon.

— Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

