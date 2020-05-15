Alameda County District Attorney Makes Statement on Safe Reopening of Businesses, Including Tesla

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office said it continues to support the Alameda County Public Health Department and local police “in ensuring compliance with shelter in place orders.”

As the statement said, “orders are intended to protect the health and safety of all members of our community. The Health Department has been working with businesses, including Tesla, to ensure that they can reopen safely consistent with the current orders and the best available science.”

The statement notes all complaints are being directed to the Alameda County District Attorney Consumer Protection Division and all complaints will be followed up.

As Nancy O’Malley, Alameda County District Attorney said, “We applaud all members of the community, especially local businesses, for abiding by the Health Officer’s orders, and look forward to the gradual and safe reopening of business.”

— Lakshmi Sarah