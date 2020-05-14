Newsom Proposes 10% Pay Cuts for State Workers

Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a 10% pay cut for state workers on Thursday, part of his plan to fill a projected $54.3 billion budget deficit caused by the coronavirus-induced economic downturn.

President Yvonne Walker of SEIU Local 1000, which represents many state employees, said in a Facebook video that Newsom's office had informed her of the proposed cut on Wednesday.

Tim Edwards, president of the union representing state firefighters, said the proposal would not spare them even as the state enters wildfire season.

If the Newsom administration fails to achieve the necessary savings through negotiation with employee unions, the governor could order furloughs instead.

The pay cuts could be revisited should the federal government approve another aid package for state and local governments. Newsom and the leaders of four other western states have asked Congress for an additional $1 trillion.