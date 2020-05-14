KQED is a proud member of
A quarter of California's eligible workforce has filed for unemploymentStern Grove Festival canceled for 2020San Francisco facing $1.7 billion budget deficit over next 2.5 yearsMarin County Office Of Education to lay off 17 percent of its workforcePharmacists now authorized to administer COVID-19 tests in CaliforniaSF to open street-level retail shops for pickup starting MondayCalifornia prepares for fire season under COVID-19
A Quarter of California's Eligible Workforce Has Filed for Unemployment

More than 214,000 Californians were among the nearly 3 million Americans who applied for unemployment benefits last week as the impact of COVID-19 continues to hammer the economy.

Since March 14, the state has processed more than 4.2 million claims for unemployment — that represents 24.3% of the total workforce of California that is eligible for the unemployment insurance program.

And as of May 2, more than 4.8 million Californians were receiving unemployment benefits, which represents 27.8% of all eligible employees in the state.

Nationwide, roughly 36 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the two months since the coronavirus first forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.


California contributed to a national increase in the seasonally-adjusted number of claims of 1,288.5% over the same week last year.

Still, the number of applications submitted in California has been gradually declining over the past several weeks. The week ending on May 9 saw a decline of 32.3% in the number of applications submitted compared to the previous week — although it represents an increase of 440.2% from the same time period last year.

— Lisa Pickoff-White and the Associated Press

Stern Grove Festival Canceled, Virtual Concerts Announced

San Francisco’s popular Stern Grove Festival, which attracts tens of thousands of fans to the Sunset district with weekly outdoor concerts every summer, is canceled this year. It’s the first time the festival, known for eclectic programming of indie rock, hip-hop and classical music alike, won’t take place in its 83-year history.

The 2020 lineup was to include headliners Animal Collective, Jimmy Cliff, Cuco, Billy Ray Cyrus, Macy Gray, Hanson, San Francisco Ballet, San Francisco Symphony and Tower of Power. Openers Emily Afton, Cindy Lee, North Mississippi Allstars, The Onyx, Megan Slankard and Ana Tijoux were also set to join them on the bill. Organizers say they plan to book some of the same acts for the 2021 edition.

The announcement comes as California continues its shelter-in-place orders. Gatherings of hundreds of people are unlikely to happen, Governor Gavin Newsom has said in press briefings, until there’s a coronavirus vaccine, which will likely be in 2021.

In the meantime, Stern Grove is launching a video series called Best of the Fest that features footage of memorable concerts on the festival’s website, YouTube and Facebook, including performances by Sheila E., Pink Martini, the Doobie Brothers, George Clinton and more. These will stream every Sunday June 14–August 16. Additionally, the festival will soon announce an arts education program for children that will include dance and music classes.—Nastia Voynovskaya

San Francisco Facing $1.7 Billion Budget Deficit Over Next 2.5 Years

San Francisco is facing a $1.7 billion deficit over the next two and a half years without even considering emergency response spending on the coronavirus, the mayor's office announced today.

The deficit is the result of the pandemic and the emergency response spending will likely increase the deficit beyond $1.7 billion.

City officials said they must close a shortfall of $250 million this year. The projected shortfall over the following two years is $1.5 billion.

That amount could increase if residents continue to be exposed to the virus and a slow recovery from the pandemic begins after late 2020.

Expected emergency spending on the coronavirus for the current fiscal year is about $375 million. Portions of the city's expenses will be paid for by federal and state money, but both future costs and reimbursements are uncertain, the mayor's office said.

Mayor London Breed said the city has taken a "significant economic hit." She said more than 100,000 residents are applying for unemployment.

The city's budget process has been delayed because of the health emergency. Revised budget instructions will be given to city department's next week, and Breed will introduce to the Board of Supervisors by June 1 a balanced interim budget.

A proposed balanced budget will be given to the Board of Supervisors by Aug. 1 with the board reviewing, amending and adopting the budget by Sept. 30.

— Bay City News

Marin County Office Of Education to Lay Off 17 Percent of Its Workforce

Marin County education officials are laying off dozens of workers, blaming a loss in state revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Seven trustees of the Marin County Office of Education office voted Tuesday to approve cutting about 17 percent of staff. The district employs a workforce of 350.

Officials plan to lay off special education aides, vocational nurses and administrative staff, among others.

The move is expected to save about $3 million.

The agency, which oversees Marin’s 18 public school districts, is also putting a hiring freeze on open positions and all but essential overtime.

Marin County's superintendent says that the agency is hoping for additional funding from the federal government or for state grants, which could help.

— Kate Wolffe (@katewolffe)

Pharmacists Now Authorized to Administer COVID-19 Tests in California

Soon it might be as easy as stopping at a local pharmacy to find out if you have the coronavirus. On Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that pharmacists across the state can order tests and collect test specimens for COVID-19.

The new guidance, issued by the state Department of Consumer Affairs, applies to tests authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that identify whether someone currently has the virus or had it in the past.

Although a trained pharmacist can collect a nasal swab or blood sample, the test must be processed at a licensed laboratory. A doctor's approval is not required.

Monica Prinzing, a spokeswoman for drug store chain CVS, said testing could take place in parking lots or at drive-thru windows, though the company could not specify when testing might become available.

The governor and state public health officer Dr. Sonia Y. Angell said adding pharmacies were a key part of expanding testing capacity across the state.

— Lesley McClurg (@lesleywmcclurg), Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

SF to Open All Street-Level Retail Stores for Pickup Starting Next Week

Street life will radically change in San Francisco starting next Monday (May 18th), thanks to new rules permitting most street-fronting small businesses to reopen for curbside pickup and store deliveries.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed made the announcement at a press briefing on Wednesday.  "To provide this opportunity to our small business community will be incredible," she said, adding quickly that businesses will still need to adhere to county and state public health requirements concerning mask-wearing and social distancing.

The city had announced that bookstores, florists, and some other retail categories would open for pickup-only on Monday. The new rules, which will be formalized on Thursday, now also include manufacturing and warehouses. They exclude enclosed retail like malls. They also exclude dine-in restaurants.

City officials said the changes were possible because COVID-19 hospitalizations and new case counts are flat. "It means that our city is doing better," said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the Department of Public Health.

The new rules will allow 95% of retailers in San Francisco to reopen. But they limit the number of employees permitted onsite at one time: 10 employees per retail shop, and 50 employees per warehouse.

"I want to caution everybody. The last thing we do is start flooding our streets, and see these numbers go up," added Breed.

— Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

California Prepares for Fire Season Under COVID-19

Even as most of the state is preoccupied with the coronavirus pandemic, California is poised to enter another danger zone — wildfire season.

The governor devoted most of his Wednesday briefing, delivered from a fire station in El Dorado County, to addressing the state's efforts to ramp up for fire season, pointing out that there have been 1,135 wildfires this year so far — a 60% increase over the same period last year.

Newsom said he is proposing a budget boost of $127 million for the state's Office of Emergency Services (OES), with $50 million in funding to assist counties in handling expected public safety power shutoffs, and to hire 600 additional personnel to help fight fires.

Also during Wednesday's briefing, OES Director Mark Ghilarducci laid out options for conducting wildfire evacuations while maintaining quarantine procedures under COVID-19. These include creating separate evacuation centers, and potentially using hotel rooms to house COVID-positive evacuees.

"We're obviously going to be working through these [issues] in real time, and we're going to be assessing each individual case as they're presented to us," he added.

Newsom also announced the creation of a 106-person wildfire safety division within the Public Utilities Commission to oversee the state's largest investor-owned utilities, including PG&E, as part of efforts to prevent future wildfires.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

