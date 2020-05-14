A Quarter of California's Eligible Workforce Has Filed for Unemployment

More than 214,000 Californians were among the nearly 3 million Americans who applied for unemployment benefits last week as the impact of COVID-19 continues to hammer the economy.

Since March 14, the state has processed more than 4.2 million claims for unemployment — that represents 24.3% of the total workforce of California that is eligible for the unemployment insurance program.

And as of May 2, more than 4.8 million Californians were receiving unemployment benefits, which represents 27.8% of all eligible employees in the state.

Nationwide, roughly 36 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the two months since the coronavirus first forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.



