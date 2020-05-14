San Francisco Facing $1.7 Billion Budget Deficit Over Next 2.5 Years

San Francisco is facing a $1.7 billion deficit over the next two and a half years without even considering emergency response spending on the coronavirus, the mayor's office announced today.

The deficit is the result of the pandemic and the emergency response spending will likely increase the deficit beyond $1.7 billion.

City officials said they must close a shortfall of $250 million this year. The projected shortfall over the following two years is $1.5 billion.

That amount could increase if residents continue to be exposed to the virus and a slow recovery from the pandemic begins after late 2020.

Expected emergency spending on the coronavirus for the current fiscal year is about $375 million. Portions of the city's expenses will be paid for by federal and state money, but both future costs and reimbursements are uncertain, the mayor's office said.