Marin County Office Of Education to Lay Off 17 Percent of Its Workforce

Marin County education officials are laying off dozens of workers, blaming a loss in state revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Seven trustees of the Marin County Office of Education office voted Tuesday to approve cutting about 17 percent of staff. The district employs a workforce of 350.

Officials plan to lay off special education aides, vocational nurses and administrative staff, among others.

The move is expected to save about $3 million.

The agency, which oversees Marin’s 18 public school districts, is also putting a hiring freeze on open positions and all but essential overtime.

Marin County's superintendent says that the agency is hoping for additional funding from the federal government or for state grants, which could help.

— Kate Wolffe (@katewolffe)